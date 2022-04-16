PUBG Mobile 1.9 update APK download link for Android devices

It has been almost a month since developers rolled out PUBG Mobile's 1.9 update globally. The new features that were a part of the patch update were a series of events, the latest RP, FAMAS (new gun), a new ranked season cycle, optimizations, and many more.

The current version, like previous iterations, is expected to have a duration of almost two months. There is still a lot of time for the next version to arrive, so users will have to install the current 1.9 version from Apple's App Store or Play Store for the time being.

Apart from the Google Play Store, Android users can also download the game's latest APK via the official PUBG Mobile website. Readers can find the APK links and the download method for the PUBG Mobile 1.9 version in the following section:

Note: PUBG Mobile is no longer accessible in India as of September 2020. Thus, players must download its regional variant, Battlegrounds Mobile India, to enjoy similar content.

PUBG Mobile 1.9 update: APK links and download process for the latest version

There are two APK links available on the official website (Image via Krafton)

APK links are available for two versions on the official website -- regular and compact. Thus, players can make up their minds about the version they want to download and install as per their smartphone's capabilities.

Users should follow the step-by-step guide given below to download and install the 1.9 update APK:

Step 1: Open the official website of PUBG's Mobile variant by tapping the link here.

Step 2: Choose either of the following APK links: |

Regular version (1,010 MB): Link

Compact version (596 MB): Link

Download the APK file as per the device's specifications (Image via Google Chrome)

Step 3: After the 1.9 version APK has been downloaded, players can install the same.

Step 4: Gamers should launch the installed application and allow APK to access the required actions.

Step 5: Download additional update files, if required.

Step 6: Users should log in using the particular account they have already used earlier.

Players can enjoy the latest content in PUBG Mobile 1.9 version without much hassle. They can also use these links to install and play the game on a PC with an Android emulator.

Players will have to download the APK on PC (Image via Google Chrome)

Here's how they can use the APK links to install the 1.9 update version on an Android emulator:

Step 1: Open the official website of required Android emulators like BlueStacks, GameLoop, NoxPlayer, MEmu Play, etc.

Step 2: Download and install the Android emulator on the PC.

Players can use the Google Play Store available in the emulator to search for and install any app. However, if gamers wish to install the 1.9 update APK file, they can download the same using the method given above and install utilizing an emulator by tapping on it.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar