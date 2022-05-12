BGMI 2.0 update expected release date, new features, and patch notes revealed

Periodic updates in BGMI induce a massive craze amongst players and fans across the country. They wait in anticipation to use the new features of any new update. This prompts Krafton to add new content that elevates the Battle Royale experience for users.

It has already been a couple of months since the ongoing 1.9 update was released. Hence, everyone in the gaming community is eagerly waiting for Krafton to release the 2.0 major update.

What is the expected date and time of BGMI's upcoming 2.0 update?

The new 2.0 update in Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to be released sometime between today and May 15, with May 13 being the most plausible date. Krafton released the patch notes last night in both Hindi and English, highlighting that the update is right around the corner.

Furthermore, since the ongoing Micro Battle RP will conclude on May 18, players can expect the update within the mentioned time frame, following the norm of a new update's release 5-6 days before the conclusion of the ongoing RP.

Updates generally begin rolling out at 4:00 PM IST for iOS users and 11:00 AM for Android users.

Note: The mentioned date and time for the 2.0 update's release are estimated based on previous updates.

What are the new features and changes that BGMI players can witness in the upcoming 2.0 update?

Like other updates in the game, the upcoming 2.0 update is set to surpass players' expectations. With the patch notes already released, it is known that the update is set to introduce a plethora of new content that will massively boost the players' gameplay experience.

Here's a look at the features that BGMI players can experience in the upcoming 2.0 update.

1) The new official version of Livik.

Advanced Supply Zone

Treasure hunt

Football challenge

High-flying vehicles challenges

Ziplines

Herbs

Recall Tower

Firearm Depot

Herbs

2) Cycle 2 Season 6 and Month 11 Royal Pass

3) Battlegrounds Mobile India x Evangelion Discovery theme.

4) New all-terrain vehicle - UTV.

5) XT weapon-purchasing feature.

6) New gameplay and features - unfinished RP missions highlighted on the in-match tab and magazine capacity bar.

7) New Ban Pan system.

7) Basic improvements to controls and UI.

8) MG3 gun in Metro Royale mode.

9) Emergency pickup

With so many new features getting added to the new update, it is evident that players are urging Krafton to release this update as soon as possible.

