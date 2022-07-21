BLACKPINK unveil charismatic 3D character avatars for ‘PUBG Mobile 2022 In-Game Concert: The Virtual'

BLACKPINK and PUBG are a winning combination, and fans are already loving the girls’ new 3D avatars.

These official 3D character versions of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will be performing on behalf of the Kill This Love singers during the group's upcoming virtual in-game concert, 'BLACKPINK x PUBG Mobile 2022 In-Game Concert: The Virtual'.

The “concert” will be available exclusively via 'PUBG Mobile' in North and South America on July 22-23 and July 29-30, and for all other regions on July 23-24 and July 30-31.

The K-pop girl group's 3D character avatars look gorgeous and charismatic, just like the idols themselves.

Dressed in glamorous outfits and shining avatars, the members strike a stylish pose with a virtual crown placed above their head, befitting their “queen-like” status in the K-pop world.

BLACKPINK fans can look forward to the girl group debuting a special track for their collaboration with PUBG

BLINKs, there is more to come. In addition to their exciting collaboration with PUBG, the girl group also revealed that they will be debuting a special track and new music video for 'BLACKPINK x PUBG Mobile 2022 In-Game Concert: The Virtual'.

A spokesperson from YG Entertainment said:

"We are pleased to hold an in-game concert as the second collaboration between the world’s best group BLACKPINK and PUBG Mobile."

They further revealed that they hope to increase the opportunity for artists and fans to interact closely beyond borders and language barriers. They assured fans that they would be thoroughly entertained even if it was a virtual concert with some power-packed performances and music.

“We all can enjoy various aspects of BLACKPINK that would be different from the real world.”

In particular, the performances will be completed with motion capture, adding a lifelike vibe similar to the real deal.

Not only that, BLACKPINK members will perform many of their hit songs. After the in-game concert event, the Ice Cream singers will be releasing various collaboration items with PUBG Mobile, including exclusive outfits, voice packs, and more.

While there is no other information on the special track, fans are excited to see what kind of a song the members come up with.

Knowing their penchant for fun bops with addictive melodies, fans are certain this will be another gem in the girl group's discography.

Nevertheless, BLINKs are super excited about this thrilling collaboration and have taken to their respective social media handles to share their thoughts.

Fans have taken it upon themselves to educate others on how to grab tickets at the earliest for the concert.

STEPS:

1. CLICK ON THE EVENT ICON

2. GO TO DOCUMENT FILE

3. GO TO PUBG MOBILE VERSION UPGRADE

4. THERE'S A PUBG x BLACKPINK COLLABORATION AFTER THAT CLICK GO



BLINKs even joked that they will cheer for the members by making their own 3D character avatars as well

b @lisalareine me and my oomfs at the pubg blackpink concert me and my oomfs at the pubg blackpink concert https://t.co/xBzhZauP1r

Pop Base @PopBase Nearly 4 million users have claimed a ticket to BLACKPINK's ‘The Virtual’ concert on PUBG Mobile and over 1 million have pre-registered in less than 24 hours. Nearly 4 million users have claimed a ticket to BLACKPINK's ‘The Virtual’ concert on PUBG Mobile and over 1 million have pre-registered in less than 24 hours. https://t.co/m6OYv7opFG

This upcoming concert marks the group's second collaboration with PUBG since the game used songs from the quartet's THE ALBUM as lobby background music back in 2020. The popular girl group is now all set to make a comeback into the game after a long gap.

This collaboration follows that of Lamborghini, Baby Shark, Spider-Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more. The developers will be hoping that more users will be tuning in on those days to experience the concert in the game.

BLACKPINK confirms August comeback and world tour

ؘ @bp_pinksz 181225 blackpink will go down in history books 181225 blackpink will go down in history books https://t.co/43kYPqkmCq

BLINKs need not worry because, besides a virtual concert with 3D characters, members will also return to the stage in flesh and blood!

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the girl group is currently in the final stages of recording their new album. The Lovesick Girls singers will start shooting their music video in July and return with new music in August.

They will set out for the largest world tour in the K-pop girl group's history until the end of the year. Furthermore, big projects fitting for their Queen-like status will be next in line.

BLINKs, make sure to get your tickets for the 'BLACKPINK x PUBG Mobile 2022 In-Game Concert: The Virtual'.

