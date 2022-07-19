BLACKPINK's Jennie criticized for cultural appropriation in The Idol trailer 

BLACKPINK member Jennie's appearance in The Weeknd's upcoming HBO series The Idol has all the Blinks in a frenzy. However, the singer's acting debut has also attracted allegations of cultural appropriation.

The HBO drama series is a collaborative project by Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Euphoria's creator Sam Levinson. Since the release of the trailer, Blackpink fans across the world have been gushing about Jennie's appearance.

However, many people aren't too pleased with her look as the singer can be seen sporting cornrows, a typically African American hairdo. She has been accused of cultural appropriation for sporting the hairstyle.

Jennie can be seen sporting boxer braids in The Idol trailer, dividing BLACKPINK fans

While fans are excited to watch the show, the trailer has left some upset due to the Solo singer's hairstyle.

According to the Oxford Dictionary, cultural appropriation is

“The unacknowledged or inappropriate adoption of the customs, practices, ideas of one people or society by members of another and typically more dominant people or society.”

Going by this definition, several netizens have called out Jennie's hairstyle in a clip from the trailer. In the short segment, the singer can be seen dancing as a backup dancer along with some of the other cast members. What stood out to them was the singer's hair, braided into cornrows.

Cornrows, boxer braids and other similar hairstyles are considered to be an integral part of black culture and identity, and this incident is seen by many as cultural appropriation. Although braiding is an intrinsic part of several Asian cultures, cornrows are thought to have stemmed from Black culture.

Fans of the BLACKPINK artist, especially those with African roots, are reportedly upset by the choice of hairstyle.

🍽 @irdgafu jnkloops deleted, here is the video of #JENNIE wearing cornrows in the trailer of #THEIDOL jnkloops deleted, here is the video of #JENNIE wearing cornrows in the trailer of #THEIDOL https://t.co/Zy9ALWIa2W

However, the K-Pop community has had a complicated history with cultural appropriation. There have been several incidents of appropriation, especially of the Indian, African American and Indigenous cultures that have been recorded.

Although many fans have criticized all these incidents, most companies pay little heed to it and usually brush it away with an apology or two.

This latest incident with Jennie appears to have split the fanbase. While most of them agree that the appropriation is wrong, there seems to be a debate about who the blame should be placed on.

Many believe that the styling decisions are made by the make-up artist and the director and thus the BLACKPINK member has no liability. Others have pointed out that it is improbable that the hairstyle would have been accepted without Jennie's approval. This makes her an equally responsible party.

Moxie💡 @bangteezpiehere In Lisa's case, Blinks said it was Thai braid and others said yg forced. What's their excuse this time ? HBO forced Jennie or Yg begged HBO to force her to do those ??? Jennie really did this in 2022 ??In Lisa's case, Blinks said it was Thai braid and others said yg forced. What's their excuse this time ? HBO forced Jennie or Yg begged HBO to force her to do those ??? Jennie really did this in 2022 ?? 💀 In Lisa's case, Blinks said it was Thai braid and others said yg forced. What's their excuse this time ? HBO forced Jennie or Yg begged HBO to force her to do those ??? https://t.co/FmLhLmkz9W

. @theblesseddoll Can't believe this is the hairstylist's reaction to Jennie from BlackPink wearing braids Can't believe this is the hairstylist's reaction to Jennie from BlackPink wearing braids https://t.co/Lgh06CRC4R

rani @bangpinkhome i will never understand why people will defend their faves to the point they ignore the bad stuff they do or start making excuses for them. jennie is a grown ass woman, there’s no way she doesn’t know about the braids especially since she grew up outside of South Korea as well i will never understand why people will defend their faves to the point they ignore the bad stuff they do or start making excuses for them. jennie is a grown ass woman, there’s no way she doesn’t know about the braids especially since she grew up outside of South Korea as well

However, it is worth mentioning that there were some who were defending the star for the braids. One of them stated that as an African American, they don't see "the issue of Jennie having braids," adding that they believe that the braids promote the culture "in a good way."

Although, that wasn't a feeling that was shared by many of the other fans.

cryp has suicded @TSUPYRC @irdgafu As an African American, I don’t see the issue of Jennie having braids. Literally nothing wrong with it, in fact it promote our culture in a good way. Let Jennie do her and stop being annoying. @irdgafu As an African American, I don’t see the issue of Jennie having braids. Literally nothing wrong with it, in fact it promote our culture in a good way. Let Jennie do her and stop being annoying.

:) @MESSYPOOT personally i believe jennie could've said no to the braids because she does have enough star power to deny certain things personally i believe jennie could've said no to the braids because she does have enough star power to deny certain things https://t.co/9E1uOAElMV

A. @uhroseprk should jennie be held accountable for the braids? yes, she is not a child. but also kpop stans should stop using cultural appropriation just for fan wars like it’s nothing should jennie be held accountable for the braids? yes, she is not a child. but also kpop stans should stop using cultural appropriation just for fan wars like it’s nothing

Previous instances of BLACKPINK being accused of cultural appropriation

This is not the first time a BLACKPINK member has come under fire for cultural appropriation. During Lisa's Money music video, the singer's choice of hairstyle received less than savory comments from BLACKPINK fans.

BLACKPINK, as a band too, is no stranger to accusations of cultural appropriation. Their How You Like That music video ruffled a few Indian fans' feathers due to the usage of a statue of the Hindu god Ganesha as a set piece.

Ritika⁷🐰 @nochucuddles DESIs finally YG has rectified it's mistake and removed lord ganesha's statue from the particular scene in 'how you like that' by blackpink. I hope this mistake never gets repeated by any entertainment company ever again. Kpop ain't greater than anyone's religion. DESIs finally YG has rectified it's mistake and removed lord ganesha's statue from the particular scene in 'how you like that' by blackpink. I hope this mistake never gets repeated by any entertainment company ever again. Kpop ain't greater than anyone's religion. https://t.co/0RLzmc3665

Meanwhile, The Idol itself is receiving mixed reactions from fans. The trailer, and creator Sam Levinson's trademark of over-sexualizing female cast members has left many Blinks concerned about what it would mean for Jennie. While they are proud of the singer-turned actor's opportunity, it is not without worry.

So far, neither the singer nor The Idol's production team has released any comment about either of the concerns.

The show, which also stars Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd, Troye Sivan and Debby Ryan, officially completed production in July, and is aiming for a 2022 release.

