First Look: BLACKPINK’s Jennie debuts in the new HBO series The Idol

Exactly a month ago, it was revealed that BLACKPINK’s Jennie would be making her Hollywood debut in The Weeknd’s new HBO series The Idol. Now, a month later, the first glimpse of Jennie in her starring role is available.

In a blurry screenshot from a yet-to-be-released video of the series’ trailer, BLACKPINK’s Jennie can be seen sporting a green-colored crop top and a short black skirt, pointing to herself with her eyes closed to the camera.

With her long beautiful hair cascading down her shoulders, BLACKPINK’s Jennie looks every inch the diva she is known to be.

Jennie stands among a group of people, likely her co-stars from The Idol. There are a few other blurry images featuring her where her face is not visible; however, her aura is so captivating that fans are instantly in love with Jennie’s new avatar.

ًً @rappernie



JENNIE IN THE IDOL we're really living like thisJENNIE IN THE IDOL we're really living like this😭😭JENNIE IN THE IDOL https://t.co/s7H0CIdXtP

BLACKPINK’s fans react to Jennie’s first glimpse from her upcoming show, The Idol

The images and videos available so far may be of low quality, and despite no word on the release of the official trailer yet, BLINKs (BLACKPINK’s fans) have put their sleuthing caps on and have dug out whatever images and data they could from the brief snippets of information available on the internet.

rj 💐 @slytherjennie praying for my own sanity once the idol airs praying for my own sanity once the idol airs https://t.co/u7abIP8ZtC

BLINKs claim that BLACKPINK's Jennie looks beautiful even in low-quality pictures.

Jennie is said to have a brief but important role, and it seems like she has hit it out of the park with her debut Hollywood production.

ᴱᴬᴿᵀᴴ ᴶᴱᴺᴺᴵᴱ 💐 @Earth_Jennie



Congratulations for Actress Jennie to make her first debut in American Drama Series. Always proud of you



JENNIE IN THE IDOL First look of Jennie in upcoming HBO's series 'The Idol'Congratulations for Actress Jennie to make her first debut in American Drama Series. Always proud of youJENNIE IN THE IDOL First look of Jennie in upcoming HBO's series 'The Idol'Congratulations for Actress Jennie to make her first debut in American Drama Series. Always proud of you ❤️❤️JENNIE IN THE IDOL https://t.co/Sabj55G0nX

On June 17, BLACKPINK’s Jennie was in talks to appear on the HBO series The Idol, created by Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd), Sam Levinson (creator of HBO’s Euphoria), and Reza Fahim. Now, she is expected to make a special appearance or feature in a supporting role in the series starring The Weeknd as himself, Lily-Rose Depp, and singer Troye Sivan. No other details about her role are known yet.

What is HBO’s The Idol all about?

R @raha_qm



JENNIE IN THE IDOL

@BLACKPINK We're ready Hollywood Actress JENNIE!JENNIE IN THE IDOL We're ready Hollywood Actress JENNIE! JENNIE IN THE IDOL @BLACKPINK https://t.co/UQ6F9M6kL8

HBO’s upcoming six-episode drama The Idol was first announced in 2021. The series is set against the backdrop of the music industry and will focus on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who enters a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol.

JENNIE CHILE @jenniebpchile “HBO's "The Idol" is about a leader of a modern-day cult who enters a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol.” “HBO's "The Idol" is about a leader of a modern-day cult who enters a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol.” 😭😭 https://t.co/mLd8hKEG5h

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp has been roped in to play the lead role alongside The Weeknd, while Steve Zissis, Troye Sivan, and Juliebeth Gonzalez will appear as supporting characters.

The BLACKPINK member was spotted hanging out with the show’s frontrunner The Weeknd and leading lady Lily-Rose Depp on several occasions, sparking speculation about a potential collaboration.

BLACKPINK to embark upon a world tour soon

Jennie’s acting debut isn’t the only thing making BLINKs happy; it is also the fact that everyone’s favorite girl group will be making a comeback really soon.

On July 6, a representative for YG Entertainment revealed that BLACKPINK members are currently in the final stages of recording their new album. The talented group will start shooting their music video in July and make a comeback with new music in August.

Not just that, the girls are all set to embark on the largest-scale world tour in K-pop girl-group history until the end.

Their return will mark BLACKPINK’s first comeback in approximately two years since they released their first studio-length album, THE ALBUM, in 2020, with the title track How You Like That and the special collaboration song Ice Cream featuring Selena Gomez.

