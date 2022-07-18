Oh My Girl, BLACKPINK, and TWICE members top July 2022’s individual girl group brand reputation rankings

Oh My Girl’s Arin climbed 10 ranks while BLACKPINK’s Jennie maintained her second place in the July girl group brand reputation rankings list released on July 17. The list is revealed monthly by The Korean Business Institute, which measures the popularity of the individual members and groups, both male and female.

The ratings are derived by calculating multiple data points such as media coverage, consumer participation, community awareness, communication and more. For the July 2022 list, data from June 17 to July 17 was collected.

The reputation rankings list gives brands an insight into which artists have been well received by the general public.

July 2022’s girl group member brand reputation rankings sees Oh My Girl’s Arin claim top spot, BLACKPINK’s Jennie follows suit

July 2022 Individual Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Ranking



1. Oh My Girl Arin

2. BLACKPINK Jennie

3. Twice Nayeon

4. Oh My Girl Mimi

5. Aespa Winter

6. Aespa Karina

7. BLACKPINK Jisoo

8. SNSD Taeyeon

9. Red Velvet Joy

With girl group member brand reputation rankings for July 2022 out, it is obvious who South Korea's general public has been interested in over the past month. Two members of Oh My Girl, BLACKPINK, aespa, and Girls’ Generation and one member each from TWICE, and Red Velvet make up the top 10 list for July 2022.

Oh My Girls’ Arin, who’s currently blowing fans away with her role in Netflix’s Alchemy of Souls, claimed the top spot with a brand reputation index of 3,792,534. She ranked eleventh in last month’s ranking. Compared to June, the idol saw 113.76% of positive increase.

"Alchemy of Souls," "birthday," and "Urban Myths" were the phrases that sprang up at the top for Arin’s keyword analysis. The idol celebrates her birthday on July 18, while Urban Myths is an upcoming movie.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie maintained her second ranking in July. She received a brand reputation index of 3,575,730, . Although the idol stayed at the same position, her index saw a 34.82% increase from June 2022.

TWICE’s Nayeon, who placed No. 17 on June’s brand reputation ranking list, climbed to No. 3, impressively. The idol’s reputation index was 3,545,616, which was a 128.33% increase from last month’s index.

Nayeon became the first TWICE member to make her solo debut. She released her solo album IM NAYEON on June 24. The solo promotions are what could have helped the 26-year-old singer climb up to the top 3.

Oh My Girl's Mimi claimed the fourth spot with a brand reputation index of 3,253,214. It is worth noting that Mimi did not feature in the top 30 of the reputation list in June, which makes this month’s all the more surprising and impressive.

aespa’s Winter rounded up the top 5 list with a reputation index of 2,898,046. The idol rose from rank 8 last month to rank 5 in July 2022. She had a 71.52% increase from June.

Meanwhile, aespa’s Karina, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Girls Generation’s Taeyeon, Red Velvet’s Joy and Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun made it to the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth positions respectively.

