TWICE’s Nayeon takes over Billboard becoming the 1st ever K-pop soloist to enter top 10 of Billboard 200

TWICE’s Nayeon is going places with her debut solo album IM NAYEON! On July 3, 2022, Billboard officially announced that Nayeon's solo album had debuted at #7 on its famous Top 200 Albums charts.

This makes the TWICE member the first K-pop soloist in history to ever enter the top 10 of the Billboard 200. In fact, she is the first Korean female soloist to enter Billboard 200 in 13 years since BoA's BoA (English Ver.) in 2009.

It is interesting to note that TWICE has previously landed in the top 10 of Billboard 200 twice as a group, making it the first and only K-pop girl group so far with two top 10 albums.

The two albums in question are TWICE’s new mini album, Taste of Love, which debuted at #6 on its famous Top 200 Albums chart, and its third studio album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, which debuted at #3 on its famous Top 200 Albums chart in the same year.

TWICE’s Nayeon debuts at number one on Top Album Sales chart

The POP singer's personal accolades don't end here. The album was the best-selling album of the week in the United States, debuting at #1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart dated July 9, 2022.

According to official data by Luminate, the album earned a total of 57,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on June 30, 2022.

The album’s total score consisted of 52,000 traditional album sales and 4,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, which translated to 6.56 million on-demand audio streams over the course of the week.

Released on June 24, 2022, IM NAYEON includes a total of seven tracks: POP! (title track), NO PROBLEM (featuring Stray Kids’ Felix), COUNTDOWN (featuring Wonstein), CANDYFLOSS, ALL OR NOTHING, HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU and SUNSET.

What is TWICE Nayeon’s debut album IM NAYEON about?

On June 24, 2022, she unveiled her solo debut album along with a music video for the title track Pop!.

POP! is an extension of the TWICE member's personality and is a powerful song with an upbeat tune and various instrument sounds. The track highlights her vocals and refreshing brightness. The lyrics revolve around popping the other person’s growing heart, which has become inflated like a bubble.

In a special video uploaded on JYP Entertainment’s official YouTube channel, the TWICE member talks about preparing for her solo album.

In the video she shared:

"PD-nim [JYP Entertainment's found J.Y. Park] told me this, 'Doing your best for your solo album is also good for TWICE, and that great energy can spread.' What he told me really lifted me up."

Not just POP!, the talented TWICE member also teamed up with agency mate Stray Kids’ Felix for the B-side track NO PROBLEM.

The two JYP artists were wonderfully in sync as they sang the fun song together. Felix and Stray Kids also showed their love for the TWICE member's debut with a sweet post on Instagram that read:

"Nayeon sunbae [senior], a sincere congratulations on your solo debut~! We're having fun listening to 'POP!' As always, Nayeon sunbae is incredibly cool. We're diligently cheering you on from afar!"

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far