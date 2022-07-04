TWICE's Jihyo turns into the Mighty Thor, Natalie Portman poses with K-pop idol's magazine cover

Global K-pop sensation TWICE’s Jihyo has created a buzz on the internet with her latest pictures dressed as fictional character Mighty Thor. The K-pop idol partnered up with Marvel’s upcoming blockbuster movie Thor: Love and Thunder and posed for the camera for 1st Look magazine.

With the recently released new magazine, the Alcohol-Free singer has made heads turn with her charming visuals and action-figure props that she used during her photoshoot. Marvel Korea, too, shared a picture of American actress Natalie Portman, who plays the role of Mighty Thor, holding the magazine and smiling for the camera.

TWICE's Jihyo turns into Mighty Thor for 1st Look magazine

In a recent partnership with Marvel’s upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder, K-pop idol Jihyo channeled the persona of the brand new superhero Mighty Thor, played by American actress Natalie Portman.

With the cinematic universe finally turning Natalie Portman’s Jane into Mighty Thor, 1st Look magazine decided to create anticipation among fans by getting its very own Korean version. The magazine has released visual teasers of TWICE’s Jihyo wearing a female Thor helmet with lighting striking in the background.

Additionally, 1st Look magazine has also released its back cover, with Jihyo sporting a chained headgear and dazzling bodycon dress against a space-themed background. In the picture, the K-pop idol can also be seen holding a dummy version of the iconic Thor hammer over her head. The pictures highlight the K-pop idol’s effortless transitions into a Marvel superhero/supermodel with striking poses and visuals.

Upon seeing the release of Jihyo's magazine pictures and visual teasers, fans took to various social media platforms to express their excitement at seeing Jihyo styled as Mighty Thor and channeling the superhero’s persona perfectly. The K-pop idol's magazine pictures and videos are attracting keen attention from Marvel fans around the world, with ONCEs cheering on Jihyo.

petra🌸 @mystayonce NATALIE PORTMAN AND JIHYO?? Don’t talk to me, I’m currently losing my freaking mind NATALIE PORTMAN AND JIHYO?? Don’t talk to me, I’m currently losing my freaking mind https://t.co/BmDxHQGyy0

Jihyo | follow @_zyozyo on IG @loveparkjihyo

So on point

@JYPETWICE For me the the highlight about jihyo 1st look interview was the reason why they choose Jihyo as "Mighty Thor"So on point For me the the highlight about jihyo 1st look interview was the reason why they choose Jihyo as "Mighty Thor" 😆So on point 🔥@JYPETWICE https://t.co/VScUWYiTFe

JH♡ @cactusjihyo i’m just so glad they gave jihyo that thor concept for her photoshoot. like it’s so unexpected and out of the box yet she definitely slayed every single look i’m just so glad they gave jihyo that thor concept for her photoshoot. like it’s so unexpected and out of the box yet she definitely slayed every single look

Thor: Love and Thunder narrates the story of Thor, the God of Thunder, teaming up with King Valkyrie, Korg, and Jane Foster, who transforms into Mighty Thor, to stop the Gorr the God Butcher from eliminating all Gods. Natalie Portman reprises her role as Jane Foster, a scientist and Thor’s ex-girlfriend, in the upcoming Thor movie.

TWICE solo activities

While TWICE is a veteran K-pop group in the industry, the members haven't had solo careers despite creating musician productions for several years. However, TWICE members who wanted to express their individuality began doing so with the Melody Project introduced by the group itself. This year, group mate Nayeon got an opportunity to release her very own solo mini-album, IM NAYEON.

With the release of her solo debut album on June 24, Nayeon has seen soaring success on various music charts. The K-pop idol recently became the first K-pop soloist in history to enter the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. Her album ranked #7 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums charts for the most popular albums in the United States.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far