TIME Magazine picks the 5 best K-Pop songs of 2022

K-Pop is taking over the world, and the latest to join the ranks is none other than TIME Magazine. The leading American news magazine recently put out a list of the five best K-Pop songs and albums of 2022 so far.

Written by leading entertainment journalist Kat Moon, the article focuses on both the biggest hits of the year and some lesser-known gems. While the list consists of the usual suspects like Stray Kids and Psy, some surprise entries also made their way onto the list.

TIME Magazine's list of best K-Pop songs of 2022 features four groups and one solo artist

Ranked in no particular order, the 5 best K-pop songs of 2022 so far, according to TIME Magazine, are:

1) GingaMingaYo by Billlie

The seven-member girl group Billlie were the first artists on the list. The song chosen was the title track of the group's second album, The Collective Soul and Unconscious: Chapter One.

TIME Magazine describes the peppy electro-pop number as:

"The electronic pop track fully embraces the weird and celebrates the unknown—gingaminga is the Korean expression for ‘not sure.’ Funky synths and Billlie’s animated chants propel the song, creating a whimsical number that piques a listener’s curiosity as much as it boosts their energy."

2) MANIAC by Stray Kids

The popular song by Stray Kids has made its way from TikTok into the pages of the prestigious magazine. Maniac is the main track of Stray Kids' latest and sixth album, ODDINARY, which was released on March 18.

Incidentally, the mini-album ODDINARY was the first album of 2022 to feature on the Billboard 200 charts for four consecutive weeks.

Kat Moon describes the track as:

"Stray Kids is no stranger to releasing rousing bangers, and the group turns the frenzied energy up a notch in “Maniac.” The trap and electro pop track is about deviating from what society deems as prim and proper, and releasing one’s inner self without shame."

3) Love Dive by IVE.

The third number on the list is a dreamy song by rookie group IVE. While ELEVEN might be a slightly more popular song, Love Dive too has its fair share of fans. The song is the lead track of IVE's second single album, also known as Love Dive, which was released on April 5.

According to TIME Magazine:

"Love Dive is dreamy and ethereal, with airy ‘ooh’s’ and soft ‘la-la-la’s’ sung over a steady percussion. As IVE welcomes all to dive into the feeling of love, you can’t help but be submerged in their decadent voices."

4) Devil by Changmin

The next song to grab attention was the lead single of TVXQ member Changmin's solo venture. Only on his second album, the idol's music video for Devil was just as critically acclaimed as the song itself.

Changmin happens to be the only solo artist to find a place on the list.

TIME magazine states:

"There’s no doubt that Max Changmin’s voice is the main attraction in “Devil,” a remake of Swedish artist Alex Runo’s 2021 song of the same name. This is clear from the opening that includes no instrumentals to distract from the TVXQ vocalist’s rich tone, and from the chorus that features his soaring melodies over a slithering bass line."

5) FEARLESS by LE SSERAFIM.

The last song on the list is by yet another rookie girl group, LE SSERAFIM. The title track of their debut album, FEARLESS, has made its way into the hearts of K-pop fans across the globe. It is also no surprise that it is one of the most impactful songs of 2022.

TIME Magazine describes the K-pop song as:

"In this funk and alternative pop song, LE SSERAFIM is resolute to reach the top—‘Telling me to hide my desire, that’s weird / Acting like I’m humble, that’s done,’ Yunjin sings. Much of the track’s replay value comes from its addictive chorus, as the feisty line ‘what you lookin’ at’ is repeated over a slick bass riff."

TIME magazine has also listed the best K-Pop albums released in 2022 so far. While selecting the best out of the wonderful music out this year might have been a difficult job, TIME sure did a great job.

