5 K-pop idols with a high IQ

K-pop idols excel at the art of performance, but many of them have passions outside of the industry as well. Many of them possess a knack for the technical side of things, donning a book-smart persona.

Find out below which K-pop idols have the highest IQs in the industry.

Which K-pop idol has the highest IQ?

5) TXVQ U-Know (142)

U-Know or Jung Yun-ho from SM Entertainment's TVXQ is said to have an IQ of 142.

Yun-ho is a fluent speaker of both Korean and Japanese. He originally had the dream of becoming a prosecutor as most of his family worked in the legal industry.

He has a degree from Myongji University and a master's degree from Chungwoon University. While serving his mandatory military enlistment, he was awarded the "Best Recruit" honor and was also honored as a Special Warrior.

4) EXID Hani (145)

Hani from the K-pop girl group EXID reportedly has an IQ of around 145. She is a vocalist for the group.

On a TV show, Hani revealed that she passed the TOEIC (an English-proficiency test) with a score of 900 out of 990. Apparently, she had only studied for two months prior to attempting the test.

Hani is also fluent in Mandarin Chinese, which she learnt after she studied in China for a certain period of time.

3) BTS RM (148)

RM of BTS was introduced to the public as the K-pop idol with an IQ of 148.

The K-pop idol has often proved his intelligence. He scored in the top 1.3% nation-wide for his freshman high school exams and was also a member of the puzzle-solving TV show Problematic Men. On the show, he was the first to solve many riddles and brain-teasers.

2) TVXQ Max Changmin (155)

Max Changmin, mononymously known as either Max or Changmin, is reported to have an IQ between 150 and 155.

Changmin is a member of SM Entertainment's K-pop boy group TVXQ. He and his fellow member Yunho are said to have a comparatively high IQ.

Changmin has two degrees (one in postmodern music and another in Film and Arts). He also has a master's degree from Inha University.

1) Block B Park Kyung (156)

The rapper is said to have a massively high IQ of 156. This puts him just four points behind Albert Einstein, who has been frequently associated with an IQ of 160.

Park Kyung is a member of Block B. He previously used to rap in South Korea's underground hip-hop scene along with his fellow Block B member Zico.

Kyung was previously a regular cast member on the TV show Problematic Men, which depicted its stars solving tough puzzles and brain teasers. He is also a member of Mensa, the oldest high IQ society in the world.

