JYP Entertainment under fire for releasing TWICE's III Seoul Tour DVD set; here's why

Global K-pop sensation TWICE recently ended its fourth world tour, III, and gave fans memorable performances to remember for a lifetime. After several successful shows, the group’s agency, JYP Entertainment, announced that it would be releasing a DVD and Blu-Ray set of the group’s Seoul concerts in the following months.
Several disgruntled fans expressed their dissatisfaction upon hearing the news.
Disgruntled fans express disappointment after JYPE announces TWICE concert DVD sets
On April 26, JYP Entertainment took to the girl group’s official Twitter account to announce the exciting release of a DVD and Blu-Ray set of the group’s magical Seoul concerts from their fourth world tour, III. The announcement included product details, such as discs, a unit polaroid set, mini-posters, a photobook, a photocard set, etc.
The agency also announced that pre-order sales for the group’s DVD and Blu-Ray would begin on April 29. Soon after the announcement, ONCEs took to various social media platforms to express their disappointment with the news.
However, the real reason fans were upset was not because JYP Entertainment wanted to profit further with the group. Instead, they were disgruntled that the agency selected the Seoul concert dates for the DVD and Blu-Ray sets.
They stated that TWICE's Jeongyeon was not part of the Seoul concert due to health issues, so choosing the announced dates seemed a bit unfair.
On December 21, 2021, JYP Entertainment announced that Jeongyeon wouldn't participate in the group's Seoul concert. It was later stated that her participation in the rest of the tour was still in talks, but she ultimately joined the rest for the US and Japan legs of the world tour.
Additionally, South Korea had placed a ban during live events, and because of this, the crowd was quiet, except for some clapping.
ONCEs aren’t having it and expressed their anger over the agency’s decision to release the merchandise, as Jeongyeon is entirely absent. Nevertheless, some believe that JYP Entertainment might include Jeongyeon through images and b-rolls.
Meanwhile, others are stating that the DVD set will be dull since no cheers or excitement will be heard. There will also be no fan chants, and TWICE will only be heard conversing with a quiet audience.