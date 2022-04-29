JYP Entertainment under fire for releasing TWICE's III Seoul Tour DVD set; here's why

Global K-pop sensation TWICE recently ended its fourth world tour, III, and gave fans memorable performances to remember for a lifetime. After several successful shows, the group’s agency, JYP Entertainment, announced that it would be releasing a DVD and Blu-Ray set of the group’s Seoul concerts in the following months.

Several disgruntled fans expressed their dissatisfaction upon hearing the news.

Disgruntled fans express disappointment after JYPE announces TWICE concert DVD sets

On April 26, JYP Entertainment took to the girl group’s official Twitter account to announce the exciting release of a DVD and Blu-Ray set of the group’s magical Seoul concerts from their fourth world tour, III. The announcement included product details, such as discs, a unit polaroid set, mini-posters, a photobook, a photocard set, etc.

The agency also announced that pre-order sales for the group’s DVD and Blu-Ray would begin on April 29. Soon after the announcement, ONCEs took to various social media platforms to express their disappointment with the news.

However, the real reason fans were upset was not because JYP Entertainment wanted to profit further with the group. Instead, they were disgruntled that the agency selected the Seoul concert dates for the DVD and Blu-Ray sets.

They stated that TWICE's Jeongyeon was not part of the Seoul concert due to health issues, so choosing the announced dates seemed a bit unfair.

On December 21, 2021, JYP Entertainment announced that Jeongyeon wouldn't participate in the group's Seoul concert. It was later stated that her participation in the rest of the tour was still in talks, but she ultimately joined the rest for the US and Japan legs of the world tour.

Additionally, South Korea had placed a ban during live events, and because of this, the crowd was quiet, except for some clapping.

"[Information] The DVD produced is from the Seoul concert which JEONGYEON was absent from, due to various reasons. We ask for your generous understanding as we took this measure in consideration of the health condition of the member." ONCEs there's a note that this is SEOUL TOUR. We all know that JY is not in that tour. So lets be understandable and hope/pray/manifest that they will release US TOUR / TOKYO DOME DVD & BLU-RAY too, for OT9 content~

Even if it has an OT9 pcs, still wouldn't buy this thing. I know that this has been scheduled ahead of time but could've been better if you chose a concert where Jeongyeon is present.

Please make one of the Japan performances or film later performances instead. It is unnecessary to release without Jeongyeon when she has been present for most performances

Repeat after me: NO JEONGYEON = NO MONEY #RESPECTJEONGYEON

BRUH ARE YOU SERIOUS?! OUT OF ALL THE CONCERTS, YOU CHOSE THE ONE WITHOUT JEONGYEON?

should drop the Encore first and release the Encore version when Jeongyeon in there !!! JYPE DIV.3 and their OT8 agenda, i'm sick of this...

No Jeongyeon? Not going to buy. You guys at Div. 3 should have done any of the US stops or the April 25 Tokyo Dome date where its OT9

ONCEs aren’t having it and expressed their anger over the agency’s decision to release the merchandise, as Jeongyeon is entirely absent. Nevertheless, some believe that JYP Entertainment might include Jeongyeon through images and b-rolls.

Meanwhile, others are stating that the DVD set will be dull since no cheers or excitement will be heard. There will also be no fan chants, and TWICE will only be heard conversing with a quiet audience.

