TWICE's Nayeon's 5 best airport looks for outfit inspiration

TWICE's Nayeon is making headlines for finally debuting as a soloist. The eldest TWICE member has always garnered compliments and praise from fans for her splendid, euphonious vocals. Nayeon is usually at the center of the group's formation, and she delivers a high-class chorus effortlessly every time.

With TWICE's Nayeon dropping her debut EP IM NAYEON on June 24, 2022, with Republic Records, the fandom is already hyped about the potential concepts, music videos, teasers, and gorgeous outfits. Nayeon always slays in whatever she wears, and fans know that she will rock some memorable looks for her album.

The Alcohol Free singer is also one of the biggest fashion inspirations among K-pop enthusiasts. Her airport outfit game deserves a special mention because it is always on point. Until we can start swooning over her upcoming looks for the album, we can always derive inspiration from her top 5 airport outfits.

5 best airport outfits rocked by TWICE's Nayeon

1) All-black

All-black outfits never go out of style. The eldest of the nine-member girl group is undoubtedly aware of this, so she wore a sophisticated, all-black outfit at the airport.

TWICE's Nayeon opted for relaxed trousers and a cute crop top with a beautiful neckline. She accessorized with a black bucket hat and a black fanny pack. To add a pop of color to her outfit, Nayeon wore a pair of white Hermes slippers. She channeled her feminine self with a bold, red lip even while sporting the casual and dark fit.

2) Chic boss look

TWICE's Nayeon experimented by adding an unconventional twist on formal clothes for one of her airport looks. Fortunately and perhaps unsurprisingly, it turned out to be fabulous. The TWICE singer was seen wearing a denim skirt with a striped black and white t-shirt. Nayeon chose to wear a black formal coat on top, adding that chic edge to her look. She accessorized with a black Givenchy bag and a pair of black ballet heels.

3) Pastel princess

alec @sanayeonned im nayeon - the typical good natured persona



is very light and friendly. a shoulder everyone wants to lean on. has a big reputation to protect and a member of one of the biggest girl groups in korea. im nayeon - the typical good natured personais very light and friendly. a shoulder everyone wants to lean on. has a big reputation to protect and a member of one of the biggest girl groups in korea. https://t.co/MMCItnrKOm

TWICE's Nayeon looked extremely beautiful wearing this simple outfit. Her impeccable choice of colors and accessories elevated the outfit and made it one of her best airport looks.

The singer matched a full-sleeved lavender top, resembling a sweatshirt, with a pair of classic light-blue denims. The belt was made out of the same material as the jeans, and made quite the statement. Nayeon completed the look with a pair of white sneakers and a large tote bag.

She is often seeing wearing pastel outfit combinations, and they always look immaculate.

4) Leather sophistication

TWICE's Nayeon turned heads in her leather shirt dress at the airport. A cross between a long shirt and a trench coat, the short black ensemble really stood out. She tied the belt in the front, which helped in showing off her toned physique, despite the otherwise loose fit. She further elevated the look by adding a pop of unexpected color with a bold and bright purple Versace handbag that contrasted with the outfit.

5) Girl next door

TWICE's Nayeon wore a simple white knitted top with baggy denim jeans and a patterned belt to the airport, and she looked absolutely beautiful. The natural hue of the hair added to the sweetness of the look. Her bright tinted lip color complemented the white top. As for accessories, the 26-year-old opted for circular reading glasses and the iconic Christian Dior flats.

TWICE recently headlined their 4th World Tour, which was a massive hit both domestically and internationally. Now, the members of the JYP Entertainment girl group are starting on their solo careers, with the eldest taking charge.

