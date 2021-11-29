TWICE's Nayeon ranks number 1 amongst most-viewed girl idol fancam

Known for her strong vocals and catchy dance moves, TWICE's Nayeon has managed to capture the hearts of her fans by ranking number one amongst the most-viewed fancams for a female idol. According to various media reports, Nayeon's "Alcohol-Free Mcountdown Fancam" was the most viewed this year, garnering close to 3.3 million views. Furthermore, these reports also highlight that the superstar's "Next Level Fancam" came second on that same list.

Netizens can't stop gushing over TWICE's Nayeon's achievement.

Her remarkable feat has brought in a lot of attention, love, and support. Fans couldn't help but share their favorite fancam moment of the superstar.

archive @ArchiveJuju 180904 twice nayeon dance the night away fancam with vocals so loud and powerful that she doesn’t need a mic 180904 twice nayeon dance the night away fancam with vocals so loud and powerful that she doesn’t need a mic https://t.co/2ybiyd08gW

Li !! @cupcakevity Fancam Debut !!



Idol : Nayeon

Group : TWICE

Song : Alcohol Free

Where From? : MCOUNTDOWN 20.6.17 Fancam Debut !!Idol : NayeonGroup : TWICESong : Alcohol FreeWhere From? : MCOUNTDOWN 20.6.17 https://t.co/faft4Oboqp

But these fancams aren't just limited to Nayeon. One netizen shared their favorite moments with the entire band.

Some fans went on to share their favorite moments with the superstar as well.

rutba @felix4lyf Nation's it girl IM NAYEON Nation's it girl IM NAYEON https://t.co/UCCGAVFyMa

Many fans in the community have expressed their thoughts on the upcoming superstar's achievement. One netizen goes on to say,

"It's been seven years since her debut, but it's amazing to see that her popularity is still top tier. Born-to-be-idol Nayeon."

Another netizen says,

"In the idol industry, fancam views seem like the most accurate indicators - they align exactly with the female idols who are doing well right now. Im Nayeon, congratulations on #1~."

While the internet showers praise on TWICE member Nayeon, the band has yet another milestone to celebrate. They recently reached over 950,000 followers on a Japanese music streaming service, LINE MUSIC, making TWICE the first ever South Korean band to achieve such a remarkable feat on the app. According to media reports, the next in line with close to 930,000 followers is none other than pop-sensation BTS.

Known for their song Cheer Up, TWICE's popularity has spread far and wide across their country. With their recent single Scientist surpassing more than 50 million views on YouTube, fans just can't seem to get enough of the band. Recently, the band released a teaser for their Japanese single, DOUGHNUT. The teaser provides information on when the single will be released.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

TWICE is a nine-member band formed by JYP Entertainment based on the survival show Sixteen which aired in 2015.

Edited by Atul S