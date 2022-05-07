TWICE 4th World Tour III is set to arrive on December 25, 2021, in Seoul. Marked as the second world tour in TWICE's discography, TWICE 4th World Tour III is prepping for its last stop: United States.

And while the ONCE (fandom) loves to watch the nine-member girl group set the stage on fire, they also like to keep up to date with the setlists.

TWICE, who debuted in 2015, under JYP Entertainment, has nine members: Jihyo (leader), Mina, Sana, Momo, Jeongyeon, Tzuyu, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Nayeon. With hits like Cheer Up, Fancy, and the latest The Feels, TWICE is definitely one of the biggest K-pop acts around.

They proved their influence again with TWICE 4th World Tour III. Now that they are near the encore concert, get to know all about its setlists in South Korea, the United States, and Japan.

TWICE 4th World Tour III setlists: South Korea, United States, and Japan

1) South Korea

twice_trans 💟 @twice_trans 📸 TWICE "III" Concert in Seoul - FANCY



Official Photo by JYP ENTERTAINMENT 📸 TWICE "III" Concert in Seoul - FANCYOfficial Photo by JYP ENTERTAINMENT https://t.co/1fhNrhklDU

The girl group began their second world tour in Seoul, and held it at the Olympic Gymnastics Area with over 8,500 attendees. Besides rocking their first concert in two years in Seoul, TWICE members felt emotional and shared heartfelt messages for the fans.

On the other end, K-ONCE's had a blast dancing to TWICE's hit numbers. The setlist, designed for TWICE 4th World Tour III setlist, consisted of:

Main set

"The Feels" "Feel Special" "Up No More" "Queen" "Fancy" "Turn It Up" "Shot Clock" "Get Loud" "I Can't Stop Me" "Espresso" "Icon" "Cry for Me" "Scientist" "Real You" "Moonlight" "Cactus" (선인장) "Rewind" (알고 싶지 않아) "What Is Love?" "Knock Knock" "More & More" "Dance the Night Away" (remix) "Alcohol-Free" "Heart Shaker" "Push & Pull" (Jihyo, Sana & Dahyun) "Hello" (Nayeon, Momo & Chaeyoung) "1, 3, 2" (Mina & Tzuyu)

Encore

"The Best Thing I Ever Did" (올해 제일 잘한 일) (Christmas remix) "Merry & Happy"

December 25 (Day 1)

"TT (TAK remix) "Oxygen"

December 26 (Day 2)

"Baby Blue Love" "TT" (TAK remix) "I Love You More Than Anyone" (누구보다 널 사랑해) "Rollin'" "Say You Love Me" "Do It Again" (다시 해줘) "Precious Love" (소중한 사랑)

2) The United States

The nine-member group headlined their TWICE 4th World Tour III in the USA from February 15, 2022 to February 27, 2022. It's okay to say it was a hit with over 70,000 people attending in total. As a result, TWICE added another LA show (encore concert), which will take place on May 14 and May 15, 2022.

One of the reasons behind their hit LA tour was TWICE's bomb setlist. The main set had the same songs as their Seoul show. However, the encores were crafted differently.

February 15 - Los Angeles (Day 1)

"TT" (TAK remix) "Cheer Up" "Likey"

February 16 - Los Angeles (Day 2)

"Yes or Yes?" "Signal"

February 18 - Oakland

"Believer" "Rollin'" "BDZ" (Korean ver.) "TT"

February 22 - Dallas

"Cheer Up" "BDZ" (Korean ver.) "Love Foolish" "SOS" "Signal"

February 24 - Atlanta

"TT" "SOS" "Last Waltz"

February 26 - New York (Day 1)

"TT" "Firework" "Yes or Yes?" "Like Ooh-Ahh" (Ooh-Ahh하게) "Signal"

February 27 - New York (Day 2)

"BDZ" (Korean ver.) "Rollin'" "I'm Gonna Be a Star" "Love Foolish" "Baby Blue Love" "TT" "Signal"

3) Tokyo

Pop Crave @PopCrave



The shows totaled 150K people across all three nights and 20K through live viewing. #TWICE become the first K-pop girl group to sell-out the Tokyo Dome for three nights.The shows totaled 150K people across all three nights and 20K through live viewing. #TWICE become the first K-pop girl group to sell-out the Tokyo Dome for three nights. 🇯🇵 The shows totaled 150K people across all three nights and 20K through live viewing. https://t.co/dbXHzuF8rn

The TWICE 4th World Tour III stop in Tokyo was a blockbuster hit, with 150,000 people attending and cheering for the girls. The JYP Entertainment group performed at the Tokyo Dome, which instantly sold out after the tickets went on sale.

The girls did not disappoint the fans and gave a powerful performance as they belted out most of their hit songs.

The main set was almost the same as the previous two concerts. However, it did include Japanese versions of songs like I Can't Stop Me, Fancy, What Is Love?, and Scientist.

The encore included:

April 23 (Day 1)

"Candy Pop" "Changing!" "Good at Love" "Stay By My Side"

April 24 (Day 2)

"Fanfare" "Happy Happy" "Polish" "Breakthrough"

April 25 (Day 3)

"Happy Happy" "Fake & True" "Luv Me" "Kura Kura"

4) Encore Concert at LA (USA)

To end the TWICE 4th World Tour III, the girl group will have an encore concert in LA at the Banc of California Stadium on May 14 and May 15, 2022.

Unfortunately, the setlist is not out. But ONCEs are expecting a mix of new songs to be added to the list, with the girls performing their other hits. Fans might also get to see a revamped concept at the concert, like most K-pop acts do.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul