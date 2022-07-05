“I can eat three bags of ramen all by myself”: aespa's Karina’s appetite shocks fans

aespa's Karina has become the center of attention again, but this time it is for a bizarre reason. In a variety program by MBC, The Manager, the K-Pop idol, revealed her unbelievable appetite. In the episode, the group's leader and vocalist unabashedly told that she has an enormous appetite.

“When I eat a lot, I really eat a lot… I can eat three bags of spicy ramen all by myself. I eat two and make myself another one and eat it.”

This revelation has come as a shock to netizens as K-pop idols having a large appetite is unusual. The K-Pop industry is notorious for imposing harsh diets on idols to make them maintain a slim figure which appeals to the masses.

The constant physical exertion and stressful schedules of K-pop idols make their harshly regimented diet even more harmful and severely affect their health.

Fans react to the 'next level' diet of aespa's Karina

Fans do not need to worry about aespa's Karina, as her appetite does not fall short by a large margin. As confessed by the idol herself, her diet is unbelievable.

Some netizens are questioning the genuineness of the claims by the K-pop girls group's idol.

One netizen commented on the group's agency, SM Entertainment, which is known for maintaining scrutiny over the diet of its idols.

“This is probably just to make an image for her. SM is notorious for checking artist diets. There is no way they would let her eat three bags of ramen. She probably eats it once or twice a year. It seems SM wanted a tough and down-to-earth image for the idol.”

Another fan said that the news was a mere misunderstanding and the idol never mentioned that she does eat a lot.

“Rather than saying that’s how many she usually eats, she probably means that that is the maximum amount that she is able to. Just move on, don’t understand the controversy.”

On the contrary, some fans said it is possible for idols to have a big diet, given their physically challenging schedules and workouts. One fan commented that given the idol's age, her diet is not very improbable.

“It’s totally possible for someone in their early twenties due to their high metabolism and the amount they practice.”

Another netizen opined on the schedule of K-Pop idols and said it is only natural that they will have a large appetite.

“It wouldn’t be weird for trainees to eat more than that. They are basically working out the whole day.”

aespa set to stun the world with second mini-album Girls

aespa, the K-pop girl group with a massive global fanbase, is set to make their return this month. The announcement of their second mini-album, Girls, the first project after a hiatus of ten months since their debut album Savage (EP), caused a massive stir on the internet.

The group accomplished a remarkable feat of one million sales within a week. This made them the only K-pop girl group besides the legendary BLACKPINK to reach this laudable feat.

