aespa makes K-pop girl group history again with 1M pre-order sales for comeback mini-album Girls

Global K-pop sensation aespa has been creating ripples on the internet since the group announced its return to the K-pop music scene. With the announcement of its new upcoming mini-album, Girls, fans were eagerly awaiting for pre-order sales to launch.

As soon as the pre-order sale went live, the group reached a remarkable feat of 1 million sales within a week, thus making them only the second K-pop girl group to reach 1 million pre-sales orders, joining the ranks of famous K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.

The South Korean girl group was formed by SM Entertainment and debuted on November 17, 2020, with the hit single Black Mamba. Despite being a group who debuted during the COVID-19 pandemic, the quartet soared high and gained a lot of success due to its fresh concepts and new musical productions.

According to various K-media outlets, on June 9, 2022, the K-pop girl group recorded an all-time high number of pre-order sales. The group made history yet again with 1 million pre-order sales for its upcoming mini-album Girls.

The group’s agency, SM Entertainment, took to the quartet’s official Twitter account and issued an official confirmation that the mini-album recorded 1 million pre-order copies, thus continuing their ever-rising career. Pre-order sales for the girl group's mini-album were launched on June 2, 2022, which means that the quartet achieved the landmark within a week of pre-order sales.

A million copies is an astonishing number for any girl group in the K-pop music industry, especially for a group known to have debuted during the tragic COVID-19 pandemic.

As expected, the Next Level K-pop girl group’s popularity has reached an all-time high. With its unique concepts and unparalleled talent, aespa joins the ranks of their senior and K-pop global star BLACKPINK as the second K-pop girl act to achieve this milestone.

Fan reactions

Upon hearing the news, fans of the K-pop act, known as MY, took to various social media platforms to express their excitement and congratulated the group on their new success. Fans also stated that they are highly anticipating aespa’s upcoming album and are eagerly awaiting official photo concepts and teasers.

Meanwhile, the girl group will be dropping its new mini-album Girls on July 8, 2022. The group has also partnered with Warner Records and will be pre-releasing its English-language song, Life’s Too Short, on June 24, 2022.

Adding to the hype and excitement, the K-pop girl group has released a new pre-released song titled Illusion and dropped a lyrical video for the same. The track will also be included in the group's upcoming album Girls.

