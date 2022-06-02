ITZY World Tour 2022: Dates, cities and all you need to know

Global K-pop sensation ITZY is gearing up for a busy and exciting second half of 2022. The girl group recently took to social media to announce their upcoming mini-album CHECKMATE, which will be released on July 15 at 1.00 pm KST.

Shortly after that, the girls will jet off on their journey to perform their first world tour, which will also be labeled CHECKMATE, and will kickstart in Seoul, South Korea, with two performances in the city on August 6 and 7, 2022.

The ITZY CHECKMATE World Tour details were announced in a creative poster that also listed the scheduled time for the group’s upcoming album release.

The quintet is organized by JYP Entertainment and currently consists of the following members: Chaeryeong, Lia, Ryujin, Yeji, and Yuna. The girl group debuted on February 12, 2019, with the release of their debut album, It’z Different. Since then, the group has spiraled to the top with many trophies and record-breaking titles in the bag.

All you need to know about ITZY's 2022 CHECKMATE comeback and world tour

Many are looking forward to the group's fresh new content, as they announced exciting bits of information regarding their full-fledged return to the music scene. The quintet released the news about their upcoming new mini-album via a promotional scheduler.

Later on the same day, the group announced that they would be featuring in their comeback special on Mnet at 7:00 pm KST. Spaced out in an impressive poster that resembles a classy checkerboard, promotions for the group’s upcoming mini-album CHECKMATE will begin on June 6, 2022.

Here are the dates for ITZY's upcoming CHECKMATE World Tour:

1) Los Angeles - October 26

2) Phoenix - October 29

3) Dallas - November 1

4) Houston - November 3

5) Atlanta - November 5

6) Chicago - November 7

7) Boston - November 10

8) New York - November 13

In the coming days, the quintet's agency will reveal more details regarding the venue and tickets for the group's CHECKMATE concert.

Meanwhile, the girl group’s agency, JYP Entertainment, has also announced that more dates for the group’s world tour will be added in due time and that it will update fans if any changes are made in the group’s scheduled activities. There is still hope for more ITZY activities and concert dates for those of the quintet’s fans (known as MIDZYs) living outside the United States.

