aespa becomes 1st K-pop girl group to open Good Morning America's Concert Series

Global K-pop sensation aespa has been making headlines for its much-anticipated appearance at the Good Morning America (GMA) Summer Concert Series, which will take place in July 2022. With the announcement, aespa has become the first K-pop girl group to open the summer concert series that will end in September 2022.

The K-pop girl group’s successful career has been evident ever since their debut in 2020. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the quartet has seen soaring success on various international music charts and has also sold over 1 million copies in pre-order sales with their albums.

The group’s upcoming appearance on Good Morning America will certainly add to their ever-rising success along with thousands of new fans jumping on the bandwagon. The Good Morning America Summer Concert Series is a live event hosted in Central Park.

aespa on ABC's Good Morning America Concert Series 2022: Star-studded lineup and more

On June 27, 2022, the famous American talk show revealed via its official Twitter account that the K-pop girl group will be opening this year’s Good Morning America, also known as GMA, Summer Concert Series, which is scheduled to be held on July 8, 2022.

The 4th generation K-pop girl group will be performing their hitmaker tracks including Next Level, Savage, and their first all-English single Life’s Too Short, as well as Girls, the title track of their forthcoming second mini-album.

For the uninitiated, the Good Morning America (GMA) Concert Series is an outdoor live event hosted every summer by Good Morning America, the representative show of ABC channel in the United States.

Since COVID-19 propelled everyone to stay at home, the concerts were held online. However, the situation seems to have improved, and this year's concert at New York’s Central Park will see famous artists including aespa.

Kickstarting with the K-pop girl group, the event will conclude on September 2 with the Black Eyed Peas' performance. Apart from the world-famous K-pop girl group, the lineup for the Good Morning America (GMA) Summer Concert Series 2022 includes the following international artists:

July 15 – OneRepublic

– OneRepublic August 12 – Megan Thee Stallion

– Megan Thee Stallion August 19 – Demi Lovato

– Demi Lovato August 26 – Ozuna

– Ozuna September 2 – Black Eyed Peas

The performances will take place live on Fridays from 7 am to 9 am GMT during the Good Morning America show. Tickets for the summer concert series can be purchased from the news channel’s official website or from 1iota by clicking on the "request free tickets" option. The gates of the venue will open at 6 am GMT.

Following K-pop boy group BTS’s appearance in 2019 and 2021 at the GMA Summer Concert Series, the girl group is only the second K-pop act to perform at the event.

aespa will also be gracing its presence for the first time on Jimmy Kimmel Live later this week. The group members will give a premiere television performance of their English song Life’s Too Short. The episode is slated to air on June 29 at 11:35 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far