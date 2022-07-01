aespa light stick: Where to buy, pre order details and all you need to know

Global K-pop sensation aespa has created quite a buzz on the internet with the release of their official fan light stick. The group's fandom, MYs, have been waiting for the light stick, which will be available for pre-orders on July 6, 2022, for a long time.

The K-pop girl group’s music label, SM Entertainment, took to the quartet’s official Twitter account on July 1, 2022, and announced the group's light stick sales. The label's tweet with a creative poster got millions of fans excited about the sticks that can be purchased both online and offline.

Fans looking to buy these online can visit official websites of SMTOWN&STORE and YES24.

Fans in Seoul can buy the fan sticks in person at the SMTOWN &STORE’s physical shop location in Dongdaemun Design Plaza on July 28, 2022.

"Gonna be waiting for my salar": aespa sends fans into a frenzy with official light stick announcement

MYs have been creating possible fan light stick sketches ever since the quartet debuted in November 2020. The group uses the popular concept of alternate universes with avatars that resemble them in their songs' official videos. This has given fans endless possibilities to imagine the light stick design.

Upon hearing the official announcement and seeing the final design, fans took to social media to express their excitement at finally having a cheer stick. As light sticks are expensive and keep upgrading from time-to-time, MYs are waiting for their wallets to be full to purchase aespa’s fan light sticks.

Fans of aespa from across the world shared their joy at finally having a chance to own the band's light sticks. From praising the design of the stick to expressing their anticipation about it, fans were doing it all.

Additionally, fans are also predicting that with the sudden announcement of the fan light stick, there is a possibility that the group might go on a world tour soon. Since aespa has not had a world tour yet, it is expected to be massive considering the group’s current popularity and brand reputation.

aespa to open Good Morning America Concert Series in July

The famous fourth-generation K-pop girl group will be the opening act for ABC’s Good Morning America Summer Concert Series, which is slated to begin in July. The quartet will be performing on July 8, and is the first K-pop girl group to open the much-awaited concert.

The girls will be performing their hit songs including Savage, Black Mamba, and Next Level. They will also be performing their first all-English song Life’s Too Short, and Girls, the title track of their upcoming mini-album.

All the performances will be held live on Fridays from 7 am to 9 am GMT during the show, Good Morning America.

Tickets for the concerts can be purchased on the news channel’s official website or from 1iota. The gates of the venue will be open to concert-goers at 6 am GMT.

