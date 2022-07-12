TWICE: All nine members renew their contract with JYP Entertainment 

ONCEs, get ready to see MORE & MORE of TWICE as all nine members of the group have renewed their exclusive contract with their label, JYP Entertainment.

On July 12, a representative of JYP Entertainment shared that all the members have renewed their bond with the label ahead of the expiration of their exclusive contracts — extending their relationship based on mutual trust, confidence, and partnership.

“Ahead of the expiration of their exclusive contracts this fall, all members of TWICE completed renewing their contracts. TWICE, who played a crucial role in establishing JYP’s status, and JYP, which became a reliable source of support for TWICE growing to become a representative K-pop girl group, agreed based on this trust to renew the contracts with confidence in an even better future.”

TWICE survives the infamous “seven-year itch” with exclusive contracts' renewal

JYP Entertainment will continue to provide their complete support for the talented group’s further growth in the long term. The talented girl group debuted in October 2015, meaning their initial seven-year contracts were set to expire in October 2022.

By renewing their exclusive relationship in July itself, three months ahead of its expiration date, members have shown immense support and faith in their management.

The group's fandom, ONCEs, have taken to social media to react to this happy news. They are relieved that all the nine members of the group have renewed their contracts with the agency and will make more music and perform more concerts together.

Not just fans, even members have taken to their respective social media accounts to celebrate this happy news.

💗✧˖ @jiminisii TWICE IS HERE TO STAY🫂🥳 TWICE IS HERE TO STAY🫂🥳 https://t.co/IVVTQuCSXw

purple haired jeongyeon global union 🫧 @jeongsapphic jeongyeon is so fawking real twice being precious than her familyjeongyeon is so fawking real twice being precious than her family 😭😭😭 jeongyeon is so fawking real https://t.co/y2zfARMxhl

Exploring TWICE's evolution through the years

Formed through the survival show Sixteen, the girl group debuted on October 20, 2015, with the extended play The Story Begins. The talented nine-member group consists of - Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo (leader), Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.

The group’s 2016 single Cheer Up became the best-performing single of the year and they went on to bag the ‘Song of the Year’ at the Melon Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards for the same.

Also, their third EP, Twicecoaster: Lane 1 which was released in October 2016, became the highest-selling Korean girl group album of the year.

Since their debut, they have received numerous grand prize awards and have sold over an accumulated total of 10 million albums in their seven-year-long career.

They became the first K-pop girl group to hold a Japanese dome tour, as well as the first-ever girl group to hold a stadium concert in the United States with their encore concert, "TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR ‘Ⅲ’ ENCORE."

This was followed by another record-setting concert, ‘III’. Not only that, they are also the first girl group to have 20 music videos to surpass 100 million views.

The members are making their solo debuts, and the first one to set the ball rolling is Nayeon.

Last month, she became the first member to make her solo debut through the release of her mini-album IM NAYEON, which topped various Billboard charts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far