BLACKPINK roll out gorgeous set of title posters for their upcoming pre-release single, Pink Venom

Brace yourselves BLINKs because BLACKPINK is coming to your area very soon. On August 11, the talented girl-group members released a second set of individual posters for their pre-release single, Pink Venom.

Showing off their amazing fashion sense and style, the members channel their inner “chic and edgy avatars” in these “dark-themed” solo concept photos. The How You Like That hitmakers are known for their fashion and as usual, the girls look gorgeous sporting shiny berets, lip accessories, glittery eye makeup, and fancy piercings.

Previously, the talented girl group had released a dramatic set of solo posters dressed in baby pink and salmon pink colored outfits, sporting manicured nails, neat braids, and two-tone shaded hair. The members struck a modelesque pose against a cracked glass screen, hinting at what’s to come with their new upcoming release.

BLACKPINK fans cannot get over the group’s stunning visuals in the new concept photos

BLINKs cannot get over the quartet’s stunning visuals for Pink Venom, their new pre-release single, which is set to be released on August 19 at 1 PM KST (9:30 PM IST). Earlier, when asked what Pink Venom is, a representative of YG Entertainment stated that:

"The combination of the colour symbolising BLACKPINK and the word meaning poison is intense.”

Additionally, the representative added:

“The new song will express the group’s unique charm in a more deep and strong way. The song will pre-release on August 19.”

Fans are in awe of the group’s gorgeous visuals for Pink Venom's concept photos and have taken to social media platforms to express their excitement for the upcoming pre-release single.

BLINKs agree that the girls have “devoured” the concept photos. Moreover, it is no surprise that they would not be able to do so given their past achievements. In their previous comebacks, fans have seen how adaptable the group has been, so it is only natural that they will fit into the song's aesthetics.

BLINKs cannot wait for the song and they know the girls are going to slay.

Pink Venom is part of the girl group's new album, BORN PINK, and the pre-orders for the album will begin on August 11 at 11 AM KST (7:30 AM IST). Following their comeback with BORN PINK, the members will be kicking off their first world tour in three years this October.

The much-awaited world tour will kick off in Seoul on October 15 and 16, and the Pink Venom singers will immediately head off to North America where they will perform ten shows in seven different cities across the United States and Canada. From November end through December, the members will visit Europe and then head to Asia and the Middle East in the new year. Next summer, the group will tour Australia and New Zealand.

BLACKPINK gets a shoutout in Park Eun-bin’s drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo

“Woo Youngwoo and Lee Junho face a high and solid wall of reality. Please look forward to the second story in Jeju Island, which will mark the turning point, as well as what choice the two will make."



#ExtraordinaryAttorneyWoo #ExtraordinaryAttorneyWoo Ep14 still cuts"Woo Youngwoo and Lee Junho face a high and solid wall of reality. Please look forward to the second story in Jeju Island, which will mark the turning point, as well as what choice the two will make."

BLACKPINK is omnipresent and Park Eun-bin starrer Extraordinary Attorney Woo is no exception. In the latest episode of the aforementioned drama, the talented girl group got a shoutout during a conversation between “Public Enemy number 1” Kwon Min-woo (played by Joo Jong-hyuk) and “Spring Sunshine” Choi Su-yeon (played by Ha Yoon-kyung).

It also seems like the girls have watched the episode as they mentioned the scene in their anniversary special live on August 8.

The LoveSick Girls singers have even hopped on to the viral “Woo to the Young to the Woo” trend that has been taking over TikTok lately, and we are loving the creative reference of the show.

BLACKPINK’s second full length album BORN PINK will drop on September 16, just one month after their pre-release single, Pink Venom, which is due out on August 19 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

