BLACKPINK's Jisoo stuns at the Hunt VIP premiere alongside Lee Jung-jae and Jung Woo-sung

BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Lee Jung-jae, and Jung Woo-sung were all smiles as they posed for a photo together at the VIP premiere of Jung-jae’s directorial venture, Hunt.

On August 5, a netizen took to an online community forum and created a post titled, "Jisoo, Jung Woo Sung, and Lee Jung Jae's picture was posted."

In the monochrome photo, the popular singer was seen smiling cheerfully as she posed next to Lee Jung-jae, Jung Woo-sung, and actor Kim Jong-soo, garnering praise for her stunning beauty and graceful manner.

In a second colored photo, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo can be seen posing with veteran actor and Snowdrop co-star Kim Jong-soo holding flowers, looking lovely together as always.

The person who posted the picture tried to tease the Korean stars for using a “ghostly” monochrome filter on the picture, but netizens across the world agreed that Jisoo is an unmatched beauty who shines brightly, even in a bad photo filter.

"It seems [Jisoo] attended the 'Hunt' VIP screening event with an invitation from 'Snowdrop' actor Kim Jong Soo, and took this photo. What is with the filter though lollllll. Isn't it a ghost photo at this point?"

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is one of the most beautiful K-pop idols and there is no denying that fact. The talented BLACKPINK member recently attended the VIP premiere of Lee Jung-jae’s debut directorial venture Hunt.

Hunt's VIP premiere was attended by the biggest stars in the industry, including BTS’ Jin, Lee Min-ho, Kim Soo-hyun, Jisoo, and even the cast of Netflix’s Squid Game, Anupam Tripathi, Jung Ho-yeon, and Lee Byung-hun were present at the special screening.

At the event, the South Korean star quickly went viral for her stunning pictures with Lee Jung-jae and Jung Woo-sung. Fans took to social media to post sweet messages for the Snowdrop star.

Fans agree that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is a major icon, alongside veteran stars Lee Jung-jae, Jung Woo-sung, and Kim Jong-soo.

Lee Jung-jae is already a hit with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jennie, and we hope he gets to meet the rest of the group members soon.

Fans are hopeful that these talented actors can work together, and perhaps Lee Jung-jae could cast her in his next directorial venture.

Hunt is set in South Korea in the 1980s and revolves around two ace National Intelligence Service (NIS) agents who uncover a shocking truth while chasing down the person in charge of North Korean spies.

Not only is Lee Jung-jae directing the film, but he also stars as ace agent Park Pyung-ho, while his long-time collaborator Jung Woo-sung plays the role of Kim Jung-do, Park Pyung Ho’s colleague and rival.

The film also features Go Yoon-jung, Kim Nam-gil, and Jeon Hye-jin as the main cast.

BLACKPINK will celebrate their sixth debut anniversary this year

BLACKPINK will celebrate their sixth debut anniversary on August 8, which is in two days.

The talented four-member girl group comprising of members Jisoo (oldest visual and vocalist), Jennie (rapper and center), Rosé (vocalist), and Lisa (rapper, dancer and maknae) debuted on August 8, 2016, with their first EP Square One, which consisted of two tracks, Whistle and Boombayah.

So far, the girls have released 2 studio albums, 3 mini-albums, 4 single albums, 2 digital albums, and 4 live albums.

Besides their group activities, the girls also pursue their solo endeavors and brand commitments.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo made her acting debut with a cameo role in the 2015 series The Producers, made a brief appearance in Song Joong-ki starrer Arthdal Chronicles in 2019 and finally debuted as a leading lady opposite Jung Hae-in in the JTBC series Snowdrop (2021–22).

In other news, BLACKPINK’s music video Ready For Love, in collaboration with PUBG, is currently at 47 million views, inching steadily towards the incredible milestone of 100 million views.

Jisoo was praised heavily for her vocals and visuals, and BLINKs are waiting for the talented singer to release her own solo album someday.

