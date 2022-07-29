"I knew that girl could sing but that hit so hard": BLACKPINK Jisoo's bridge on Ready for Love sends fans into a frenzy

This is BLACKPINK Jisoo's world, and we are merely living in it. On July 29, at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST), BLACKPINK dropped a music video for their collaboration track with PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile after the girl group gave fans a glimpse of Ready For Love at the in-game concert "The Virtual."

The charismatic new music video with a fantasy setting showcases BLACKPINK's realistic three-dimensional avatars dancing and singing to Ready For Love. While BLINKs love all the girls, there is one member who is notably winning fans' hearts. Yes, we are talking about BLACKPINK's visual Jisoo.

The Snowdrop star has won over fans with her impressive vocals in BLACKPINK's new pop track. BLINKs have taken over social media, heaping praises on Jisoo's beautiful vocals and chiming that the BLACKPINK member is an unmatched beauty even in the virtual gaming world.

Check out BLINKs reactions below:

젠바 🙈💕 @blackpinkbabo ready for love made me look forward to blackpink’s comeback even more but that bridge, THAT jisoo bridge is making me so excited for jisoo’s solo… like i knew my girl can sing but that hit so hard ready for love made me look forward to blackpink’s comeback even more but that bridge, THAT jisoo bridge is making me so excited for jisoo’s solo… like i knew my girl can sing but that hit so hard 😫

Fans hope that Jisoo releases her solo music soon because they know it will be out of this world.

Sam723 @Sam72311 @blackpinkbabo @lalalisa_327m Chaesoo bridge is literally out of this world. Can wait for Jisoo solo she is going to deliver. @blackpinkbabo @lalalisa_327m Chaesoo bridge is literally out of this world. Can wait for Jisoo solo she is going to deliver. https://t.co/1kO5FGSEHR

Leyla🦢 @_gard_ve_js

JISOO THE BRIDGE

JISOO THE BRIDGE

BLINKs also love the "musical chemistry" between members Jisoo and Rosé and hope they can form a subunit together and release more songs.

ً @IaIisaIover



READY FOR LOVE OUT TODAY

#BLACKPINKxPUBGM @BLACKPINK THIS PART IS SO GOOD I CAN'T BREATHEREADY FOR LOVE OUT TODAY THIS PART IS SO GOOD I CAN'T BREATHEREADY FOR LOVE OUT TODAY#BLACKPINKxPUBGM @BLACKPINK https://t.co/Yi6BJQb8rz

BLINKs are in awe of Jisoo's multiple avatars as an idol, virtual figure, and actress and are convinced that she is a multi-talented star.

zye @RARESOOYA ai jisoo, idol jisoo, actress jisoo running for their lives ai jisoo, idol jisoo, actress jisoo running for their lives https://t.co/Es9GNXwamN

ٰ @jisoogaIIery JISOO'S BRIDGE PART ON RFL YALL I FELT LIKE I WAS IN HEAVEN JISOO'S BRIDGE PART ON RFL YALL I FELT LIKE I WAS IN HEAVEN😭😭

BLACKPINK member Jisoo reveals that the group is fully involved in their song-making process

We are indeed ready for more BLACKPINK. Ready for Love is just a glimpse of what will come from K-pop's reigning queens.

The Lovesick Girls revealed earlier this month that they are in the final stages of recording a new album, experimenting with something new and innovative.

On July 26, YG Entertainment shared that four members of BLACKPINK are currently in the middle of filming a music video. The label commented:

“The highest production cost ever was spent. The whole process is going smoothly as it was meticulously prepared under a thorough plan.”

Not only that, but they will set out for the largest world tour in K-pop girl group history until the end of the year, along with their comeback.

keno @theonejenonly ️



READY FOR LOVE OUT TODAY

#BLACKPINKxPUBGM @BLACKPINK



Props to PUBG tho the mv looks sooooo goooood. I mean look at theseREADY FOR LOVE OUT TODAY Props to PUBG tho the mv looks sooooo goooood. I mean look at these ✨️READY FOR LOVE OUT TODAY#BLACKPINKxPUBGM @BLACKPINKhttps://t.co/qdO0R6ZUqU

In an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone in June, BLACKPINK's oldest member, Jisoo, revealed that the girls are involved in the group's song-making process from scratch, exchanging feedback and striving to make the best music for BLINKs at all times.

“If we just received pre-made songs, it would feel mechanical. I feel more love for the process, because we say, ‘How about adding this in the lyrics? How about adding this move in the choreography?”

RED♦️ @fieryjnk Omg when you use the hashtag #BLACKPINK and like the post you will be able to see an animation pop up of the blackpink logo, THE COMEBACK IS CLOSE Omg when you use the hashtag #BLACKPINK and like the post you will be able to see an animation pop up of the blackpink logo, THE COMEBACK IS CLOSE https://t.co/ydN5cChfsh

ً @LEGENDHARMONY jisoo said we’ll go crazier when the blackpink comeback comes out jisoo said we’ll go crazier when the blackpink comeback comes out 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/kCDdFIsSQr

Fans are convinced that BLACKPINK's next comeback will be huge, and they cannot wait to watch the musical magic unfold.

ً @GIRL0VESICK BLACKPINK next comeback will be HUGE. BLACKPINK next comeback will be HUGE.

One BLINK has even made a wild prediction regarding BLACKPINK's comeback date, and we are here for it.

ً @CRAZY4JISOO 3 + 6 + 7 + 6 = 22

BLACKPINK COMEBACK ON AUGUST 22nd 3 + 6 + 7 + 6 = 22BLACKPINK COMEBACK ON AUGUST 22nd https://t.co/u2VanUkDGp

What are BLACKPINK members doing currently?

Pop Base @PopBase For their upcoming comeback, BLACKPINK is said to be working on the biggest music video and tour by a girl group ever. For their upcoming comeback, BLACKPINK is said to be working on the biggest music video and tour by a girl group ever. https://t.co/TzOxYT5r8U

After a nearly two-year-long hiatus from group activities, BLACKPINK members have confirmed making a smashing comeback to the music scene this August, which is also their anniversary month.

In the meantime, BLACKPINK members have been busy with brand commitments and solo projects. The group's oldest member made a sparkling debut with JTBC's star-crossed love story Snowdrop opposite Jung Hae-in.

Lisa and Rosé debuted their solo EPs LALISA and R, respectively, proving their musical prowess. Jennie has been confirmed to make her Hollywood debut with HBO's The Idol alongside The Weeknd and Lily Rose-Depp.

BLACKPINK's Ready for Love music video currently has 3 million views on YouTube

