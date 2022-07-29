"I knew that girl could sing but that hit so hard": BLACKPINK Jisoo's bridge on Ready for Love sends fans into a frenzy

This is BLACKPINK Jisoo's world, and we are merely living in it. On July 29, at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST), BLACKPINK dropped a music video for their collaboration track with PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile after the girl group gave fans a glimpse of Ready For Love at the in-game concert "The Virtual."
The charismatic new music video with a fantasy setting showcases BLACKPINK's realistic three-dimensional avatars dancing and singing to Ready For Love. While BLINKs love all the girls, there is one member who is notably winning fans' hearts. Yes, we are talking about BLACKPINK's visual Jisoo.
The Snowdrop star has won over fans with her impressive vocals in BLACKPINK's new pop track. BLINKs have taken over social media, heaping praises on Jisoo's beautiful vocals and chiming that the BLACKPINK member is an unmatched beauty even in the virtual gaming world.
Check out BLINKs reactions below:
Fans hope that Jisoo releases her solo music soon because they know it will be out of this world.
BLINKs also love the "musical chemistry" between members Jisoo and Rosé and hope they can form a subunit together and release more songs.
BLINKs are in awe of Jisoo's multiple avatars as an idol, virtual figure, and actress and are convinced that she is a multi-talented star.
BLACKPINK member Jisoo reveals that the group is fully involved in their song-making process
We are indeed ready for more BLACKPINK. Ready for Love is just a glimpse of what will come from K-pop's reigning queens.
The Lovesick Girls revealed earlier this month that they are in the final stages of recording a new album, experimenting with something new and innovative.
On July 26, YG Entertainment shared that four members of BLACKPINK are currently in the middle of filming a music video. The label commented:
“The highest production cost ever was spent. The whole process is going smoothly as it was meticulously prepared under a thorough plan.”
Not only that, but they will set out for the largest world tour in K-pop girl group history until the end of the year, along with their comeback.
In an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone in June, BLACKPINK's oldest member, Jisoo, revealed that the girls are involved in the group's song-making process from scratch, exchanging feedback and striving to make the best music for BLINKs at all times.
“If we just received pre-made songs, it would feel mechanical. I feel more love for the process, because we say, ‘How about adding this in the lyrics? How about adding this move in the choreography?”
Fans are convinced that BLACKPINK's next comeback will be huge, and they cannot wait to watch the musical magic unfold.
One BLINK has even made a wild prediction regarding BLACKPINK's comeback date, and we are here for it.
What are BLACKPINK members doing currently?
After a nearly two-year-long hiatus from group activities, BLACKPINK members have confirmed making a smashing comeback to the music scene this August, which is also their anniversary month.
In the meantime, BLACKPINK members have been busy with brand commitments and solo projects. The group's oldest member made a sparkling debut with JTBC's star-crossed love story Snowdrop opposite Jung Hae-in.
Lisa and Rosé debuted their solo EPs LALISA and R, respectively, proving their musical prowess. Jennie has been confirmed to make her Hollywood debut with HBO's The Idol alongside The Weeknd and Lily Rose-Depp.
BLACKPINK's Ready for Love music video currently has 3 million views on YouTube