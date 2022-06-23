5 times BLACKPINK's Jisoo won the airport fashion game

BLACKPINK's Jisoo has time and again caught the attention of fans and the press with her fashion sense. She is usually found trending on the internet after her public appearances, because fans simply cannot get enough of her chic and simple style. Compared to most K-pop idols, Jisoo's personal style appears less experimental and classic. No matter the choice of clothes, they end up working in her favour.

Most people opt to keep it comfortable while catching a flight, but Jisoo stuns in that department as well.

One one occasion, her impact was loud enough for her to have been termed as an 'Airport Goddess' by the fans, when she left to attend the Paris Fashion Week in 2021.

She keeps it simple and sophisticated, and these five looks are a testament to that.

From 'The Rockstar' to 'The Girl Next Door': 5 times BLACKPINK'S Jisoo turned heads with her airport looks

1) The off-duty model

Slaying in a Maria Grazia Chiuri classic black leather jacket over a plain white tee, BLACKPINK's Jisoo stunned fans as she left for Paris Fashion Week in September 2021. She paired the uber cool look with a pair of boyfriend jeans and Dior Empreinte heeled ankle boots to jazz up the look and give it a glam quotient.

With a black leather Christian Dior handbag by her side, Jisoo paid a tribute to her favorite luxury brand that she proudly endorses as well.

2) The semi-formal office fashionista

Winter never looked this hot. In March 2022, BLACKPINK's Jisoo was seen at the Incheon airport levelling up her laid-back semi-formal outfit game. She paired a black puffer jacket with a pair of wide legged trousers and managed to pull off the unique look with complete ease.

Jisoo kept the look casual with a pair of classic white sneakers as well as a gray patch wool beanie, and she notched it up several levels with a statement Dior Bag.

3) The ethereal girl-next-door

BLACKPINK's Jisoo managed to stun the crowd once again when she was spotted at the Incheon airport while leaving for Thailand in 2019. Donning another one of her simple outfits, she looked ethereal and delicate in her short brown hair, as she wore a plain white crop top with puffed sleeves.

She paired the top with a distressed black jeans and another pair of classic white sneakers. A dainty necklace worked wonders for the look by making her look even more elegant.

4. Fashion innovator in brown

Giving the world another trend to thank her for, BLACKPINK's Jisoo appeared at the Gimpo International Airport in 2018 by wearing a brown sweatshirt under a ribbed tank top of the same color.

By donning a black beret and white chunky sneakers along with a classic Louis Vuitton handbag, she turned the most casual of all outfits into an almost Parisian chic one.

5) The leather-clad rockstar

Jisoo stole the show once again as she left for Shanghai to attend the luxury brand Coach's opening event in 2018.

The 27-year-old was spotted with bandmate Rosé (who also looked pretty chic), sporting a black high neck, plain black jeans, a pair of high ankle boots and throwing on a stunning electric blue jacket with silver button work. She paired the look with a matching silver handbag to keep it glam.

