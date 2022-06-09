BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s songs recommendations: Sunflower, Sour candy, and more

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is the eldest member of the band. She was the first to be inducted into BLACKPINK. Born on January 3, 1995, the South Korean artist has made a name for herself in the music industry.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo does have charismatic visuals, but she is also a very skillful performer. She is a highly influential personality that makes fans curious about her choices and interests.

K-pop stans, in general, indulge in the personal lives of idols and take a keen interest in their likes and dislikes.

Music tops the list among the many things that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is fond of. She listens to various artists, Korean and otherwise. The Korean music portal, Melon.com, introduced the playlists of many idols under the section "What do artists listen to?"

Let’s take a look at some of BLACKPINK's Jisoo’s song recommendations.

What songs does BLACKPINK’s Jisoo listen to?

As a k-pop idol, she also praises other genres and acknowledges the work of other artists. She regularly updates herself with the art that she consumes.

1) Circles - Post Malone

This downtempo pop song was released on August 30, 2019, through Republic Records. It is the third single from the singer’s third studio album, Hollywood's Bleeding. After its release, the song was a huge success and was nominated for ‘Song of the Year’ at the Grammy Awards in 2021.

For three consecutive weeks, Circles charted at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100. The rock song has melancholic melodies and was also nominated for Record of the Year.

The music video starts with Post Malone sitting in a warrior suit in an eerie dark battleground.

2) Sunflower - Post Malone & Swae Lee

This single was released on October 19, 2018, from the soundtrack to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and is a part of Post Malone's third studio album, Hollywood's Bleeding. It charted the US Billboard Hot 100 in the top ten for 33 weeks.

Anyone with good music taste had to have Sunflower on their playlist. It acclaimed success and was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Record of the Year at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

3) Stuck with U - Ariana Grande and Justin Beiber

The '50s-influenced retro pop track was released on May 8, 2020, through Republic Records, Silent Records Ventures, and Def Jam Recordings. Stuck With U is lyrically an incredibly romantic song that debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100.

This recommendation from BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s playlist made fans love her even more. The song is about spending time with a loved one and being grateful for the same as one of the most adorable music videos.

The music video shows many people with their dear ones, including their pets, just casually spending time with each other in the purest of ways.

4) I like me better - Lauv

This electropop track was released on May 31, 2018, and was included in Lauv's compilation album I Met You When I Was 18. This song was a mega-hit and spent more than six months on the US Billboard Hot 100.

I Like Me Better is featured in the trailer for To All the Boys I've Loved Before, a romantic comedy. It contains several Guitar pop elements along with vocal effects. The melody is calming and sweet.

5) Sour candy - Lady Gaga and Blackpink

The dance-pop and deep house tracks were released on May 28, 2020. Sour Candy is written by Gaga, Rami Yacoub, Madison Love, and Teddy Park. The track was debuted as a promotional single for Gaga's sixth studio album, Chromatica.

The electropop and upbeat songs were acclaimed colossal success mainly because of the grand collaboration between Lady Gaga and Blackpink. This recommendation is a highly groovy track that makes one dance instantly.

