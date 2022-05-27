"Choirs of demons": Post Malone opens up about his love for Elden Ring and how music is important in making a game

In a recent interview on Hot Ones, singer-songwriter Post Malone spoke about his love for gaming, among other things. By associating himself with the title, he has given fans and gamers something to talk about. Elden Ring is one of the biggest releases of the year, and Post Malone, being an avid gamer, is naturally a huge fan of the game.

Hot Ones is a show where guests are called in for an interview with a spicy twist. It has become the premier interview show on YouTube, with over 11 million subscribers and an incredible roster of celebrities who have been invited on to the show to test their ability to handle the spice.

Post Malone talks about his love for gaming in an interview with Sean Evans

Hot Ones recently invited the artist to the show for the second time. He had previously made an appearance in 2016, but does not seem to have learned his lesson when it comes to hot wings.

Making it through the gauntlet of Hot Ones without shedding a tear is hard enough, but being willing to do it all over again takes a special type of individual. As always, the Post Malone was a great host and was as cordial as one can be while eating some of the highest Scoville-rated hot sauces.

Malone opened up on his love for gaming and how important music is to a gaming experience. He asked the host, Sean Evans, for his opinion on Elden Ring, and compared the game's orchestral music to a classic composition.

He further said that while playing the game, he turns the volume all the way down because it helps him concentrate better on the fight He described the OST of the title, saying that it starts off like a choir but eventually turns into something much more sinister.

Here is what he had to say about the music of Elden Ring.

"I turn the music all the way off because it is insane. It’s literally choirs… Not of angels, of demons. And they’re like, 'we are gonna f*** you up'."

The singer-songwriter also gave his two cents on a couple of other cult-classic titles that have phenomenal soundtracks and in-game music. He recalled the serenity that Skyrim's music provides, and praised the Mario and Zelda franchises for creating soundtracks that are nothing short of iconic.

The singer-songwriter seems to enjoy having a good soundtrack to go with a video game, as he believes that music is detrimental to making a good game.

“Music is very important, however, to video games.”

Post Malone has always been vocal about his love for gaming. The nine-time GRAMMY nominee has been an avid gamer his entire life. His down-to-earth character and love for video games have made him a cultural icon. His music isn't half-bad either, racking up billions of views on YouTube and being featured in blockbuster movies.

Post Malone is one of the industry's biggest names, and he shows it on stage and in song. His take on gaming has really proved his credentials and he seems to have enjoyed this season’s best game.

