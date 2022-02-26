Post Malone found his long lost love for video games through Apex Legends

The combination of video games and celebrities has always been spectacular, and it's no different for Apex Legends. Post Malone is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. He recently joined iitzTimmy for a session on this very particular game.

Previously, Drake also joined Ninja multiple times for several sessions in Fortnite and fans were overwhelmed by their collaboration. A similar response was recorded when Post Malone joined this Twitch streamer claiming he is a fan of video games, especially Apex.

Post Malone enjoys playing video games like Apex Legends

Fans crave moments of collaboration between artists from different parts of the entertainment industry. Many singers, songwriters and rappers are fans of video games, and when they team up with popular content creators, stats often tend to break records.

A similar instance occurred when Post Malone, a singer known in almost every household, teamed up with the popular Apex Legends streamer, iitzTimmy. Malone said he is fond of video games and found his long lost love for them via this 2019's movement-centric battle royale game.

Post has a Twitch channel that has over 400,000 followers. But his busy life of being an international music superstar keeps interrupting, even stopping him from playing and streaming video games.

However, Apex Legends managed to bring him back to stream on a second account as he forgot the password for his main account. He has always been a Call of Duty fan and has dropped into Warzone multiple times.

Fans loved his gameplay while teaming up with Timmy, and his passion for the game was visible. He also claimed that he watches Apex streamers and content creators as well. TSM's Imperial Hal and Japanese streamer Crylix are his favourites. He further continued:

"Crylix is crazy bro"

crylix @FxxkBxxz OMFG Post Malone knows about me! W(HNF(('YWHNFY(NJ(UWFGGWG OMFG Post Malone knows about me! W(HNF(('YWHNFY(NJ(UWFGGWG https://t.co/gR8oFxnzCx

However, Post Malone was disappointed with the audio issues in the game, which most players face during matches. Respawn Entertainment should acknowledge this problem as soon as possible, especially after the feedback of an international superstar.

Fans will love it if Post Malone shows up for streams in the future. It doesn't matter what game he plays because his presence will be enough to entertain his fanbase and delight them.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar