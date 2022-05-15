5 of the best boss OSTs in Elden Ring

One of the most anticipated games since its announcement way back in 2019, Elden Ring has surpassed all expectations and has cemented itself in history. Elden Ring has a massive open world littered with places to explore and items to collect. The massive sub-regions that dominate the Lands Between have their own distinct design and are populated with ruthless enemies.

Bosses in FromSoftware games are iconic. With bosses having such a distinct feel, it was only fitting that they got the score they deserved. As players enter arenas, they are greeted with some of the most dramatic pieces of music that genuinely inspire. The general atmosphere is lifted with spectacular scenes of players and bosses dancing around each other in a truly fantastic experience. With Elden Ring, FromSoftware has made no exceptions.

Here are some of the best boss OSTs in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring: 5 best boss OSTs

1) Morgott, the Omen King

The first entry on this list is quite well known to players. Morgott, the Omen King, is a mandatory boss that players have to beat in order to progress the story. Morgott, the Omen King, has a distinct moveset that really tests players. He fights with a curved sword and conjures magical weapons in his off-hand. His attacks are incredibly punishing and can catch players off-guard quite quickly.

Morgott’s boss OST in Elden Ring is extremely special. The veiled monarch styles himself as the “Protector of the Erdtree,” and he is one of the last bastions of order in a chaotic world. His OST is a song by Tsukasa Saitoh and has an incredible build-up and really engages the players to fight.

Morgott has quite a bit of lore attached to him as well, and his dialogues are some of the most iconic in the game. Morgott, the Omen King, truly lives up to his name and his OST represents that fact.

2) Godskin Apostle/Noble

This next entry is a masterpiece composed by Tai Tomisawa. The Godskins are found throughout the Lands Between and have a very interesting backstory. The Godskins are beings with immense power armed with the Black Flame. As their name and attire suggest, they hunted gods and skinned them, wearing them as trophies.

The Godskins are quite intimidating and dangerous. If ever an example is needed for Elden Ring’s enemies having a player input-read, the Godskins are that example.

Players have to be extra careful when fighting one because their Black Flame also drains HP even after the original burst.

Fighting either of the two variants is a challenging experience and the OST encapsulates the importance of the fight. Players will immediately notice the music rise as the Godskins hurl Black Flame at them.

The OST for the Godskins is arguably the best arrangement FromSoftware has added to Elden Ring and players will never get tired of hearing it.

3) Dragonlord Placidusax

This boss is quite literally found at the edge of time and space. Players can access this optional boss by reaching the Crumbling Farum Azula. This city is suspended in the air and has been crumbling since the beginning of time, hence the name. The iconic city is a mandatory dungeon that players will have to go through to finish the game.

Dragonlord Placidusax is not the main boss of Crumbling Farum Azula but truly does feel like the boss deserves his own sub-area in Elden Ring. Dragonlord Placidusax exists beyond time, and he awaits the guidance of his god, much like the Greater Will is for Marika.

The OST for Dragonlord Placidusax is composed by Tai Tomisawa and ties in exceptionally well with the lore behind the boss. Using powerful lightning attacks mixed with the crescendo of the music feels like a cinematic experience. One of the best OSTs in Elden Ring and incredibly well hidden, Dragonlord Placidusax’s score is a treat to enjoy for all music lovers.

4) Godfrey, the First Elden Lord

The man on the cover of Elden Ring needs no introduction. Godfrey is a vicious and ruthless warrior who was Queen Marika’s first consort and the first man to brandish the Elden Ring.

He led a campaign against the giants that cemented the era of the Erdtree. After this brutal campaign, Godfrey loses the grace that guides him and he becomes the first of the Tarnished. Now back to challenging for the title, he stands in the player’s path to becoming Elden Lord.

Godfrey, the First Elden Lord, is a highly ambitious design and has been praised for his tenacity and earthshaking power. His OSTs capture his fury extremely well and take the player to tremendous heights. The song is composed by Tsukasa Saitoh, Yuka Kitamura, Shoi Miyazawa, Yoshimi Kudo, and Tai Tomisawa.

The sheer dramatic experience of the fight is enough to humble players. The fight asks the players to be as tenacious as Godfrey as he gives no quarter. His OST is the most iconic and he remains one of the most memorable bosses in the game.

5) Radagon of the Golden Order/Elden Beast

The last fight of the player’s long journey to becoming an Elden Lord is the most cinematic experience FromSoftware has created till date. The fight has been meticulously designed to test players on their skills while Radagon hammers players into the ground in a smashing fashion.

Radagon is integral to the lore of Elden Ring, being Queen Marika’s second consort. He is the father of some of the demigods that players encounter in the game and has a very interesting backstory. References to Radagon can be found throughout the game and the players are rewarded with lore for exploring.

Radagon is not the only god the player fights in the Erdtree. A manifestation of the Greater Will, the Elden Beast, is a literal otherworldly being. Almost Lovecraftian in nature, the Elden Beast looks magnificent and supernatural.

The OSTs by Tsukasa Saitoh for these fights encapsulate the feeling of finishing this long journey. Radagon’s score is a version of the main menu music and it works really well with his attacks. Every drop in the music is Radagon swinging his hammer. Radagon’s fight is incredibly well-detailed and gives us an insight into who he really was.

The Elden Beast score in Elden Ring is a somber and subtle one. Players are going up against this huge godlike being, and they have to prove their worth. “A God is not easily felled.” This line justifies the fight and score with such epicness that it makes most players feel small in comparison.

The core idea of Elden Ring is ambition against impossible odds, and these OSTs make players feel the ambition coursing through them.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

