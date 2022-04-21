How to obtain the Godslayer’s Greatsword Colossal Weapon in Elden Ring

Elden Ring’s Colossal Weapons boast some of the highest damage numbers in the game. While these weapons are a bit difficult to use and have a lower rate of recovery, they usually make up for it with their incredibly high stagger potential and damage.

The Godslayer’s Greatsword is considered by many to be one of the best Colossal Weapons in the RPG as it boasts a significantly higher raw damage number and deals fire-based damage on top of that.

With a 20 Strength, 20 Faith, and 22 Dexterity requirement, the weapon is a bit taxing to use. However, the investment is worth it as the Godslayer's Greatsword packs a mighty punch.

It can make some of the most challenging encounters in the game significantly easier and has become quite popular amongst those going for a more Quality build in Elden Ring (investing Runes in both Strength and Dexterity).

However, finding the weapon itself can be a challenge, and many community members have been struggling to get their hands on it. Hopefully, today's guide will simplify things and allow players to obtain the Godslayer's Greatsword in the game.

Acquiring the Godslayer’s Greatsword in Elden Ring

To get their hands on the weapon, the Elden Ring Tarnished should defeat a Godskin Apostle to get it as a drop. While there are several Godskin Apostles throughout the Lands Between, there is one in particular that players must defeat to get the Godslayer's Greatsword.

The enemy is present in the Divine Tower of Caelid and is one of the hardest places to maneuver in as there will be a lot of platforming and ledge jumping involved in getting to the boss.

Hence, to obtain the Godslayer's Greatsword, Elden Ring players should first:

Make their way to the Divine Tower of Caelid, which players can reach by heading into the area through Limgrave's Mistwood Forest and heading to the North of Caelid until they reach the Dragonbarrow West Site of Grace. The Divine Tower is present just to the north of this.

Unlike the other Divine Towers in the game, the one in Caelid is quite difficult to get into as there is no door on the tower that grants a direct entry. The Elden Ring Tarnished must scale the tower's walls, preferably using Torrent to jump from one ledge and archway to the next. Upon reaching the top, they will find a Site of Grace and an entry to both the upper and lower parts of the tower.

The Godskin Apostle is present at the bottom of the tower, and to reach it, a fair bit of platforming will be required. Players should drop down on ledges that collapse when stepped on and then make their way down till they reach the fog wall behind which the boss awaits them.

The Godskin Apostle can be a difficult encounter based on the player's build and the number of Runes they have invested in leveling the primary stats of their character. The Apostle has several attacks at its disposal and can perform overhead slashes, spinning slash attacks, and Black Flame spells that can catch the Tarnished off-guard.

A good summon can make the fight significantly easier as it can draw the Godskin Apostle's attention away from the player, giving them more room to deal consistent damage. Upon defeating the boss, players will find a room with a chest right behind the boss room, which will contain the Godslayer's Greatsword.

Abilities and weapons that inflict Black Flame damage are highly coveted in Elden Ring, which is why the Gosdslayer's Greatsword has grown to be such a popular weapon in the game.

Its weapon art, The Queen's Black Flame, allows players to coat the sword in Black Flame and perform a large sweeping slash, which can be followed up with another. When inflicted on foes, Black Flame does damage over time. Hence, along with the base DPS, the weapon can impose a significant amount of additional damage.

