How to obtain Blaidd’s Royal Greatsword in Elden Ring

Greatswords have been a staple and some of the most reliable weapon types to opt into in Elden Ring. FromSoftware's latest RPG has various greatswords and colossal weapons to pick from, each bringing something new and different to the table in terms of weapon arts and movesets.

However, players have been fancying one greatsword a bit more in particular. It has grown to be quite a popular weapon of choice for those going for a Quality build and investing Runes in both Strength and Dexterity.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING You are the hope of the Golden Order, Tarnished. Your choices will shape the future of all who dwell in the shadow of the Erdtree. You are the hope of the Golden Order, Tarnished. Your choices will shape the future of all who dwell in the shadow of the Erdtree.#ELDENRING https://t.co/dTp3UC7Q7k

The weapon is Blaidd's Royal Greatsword, a weapon that the Elden Ring Tarnshied see being equipped by Blaidd the NPC when they first visit Ranni's Rise in Liurnia of the Lakes.

The weapon art called Wolf's Assault infuses the greatsword with frost and makes the Tarnished somersault forward, plunging the weapon into the ground. On pulling it out, it releases a cold blast which deals a fair amount of AoE damage.

Here's how players can get their hands on Blaidd's Greatsword in the game.

Obtaining Blaidd’s Royal Greatsword in Elden Ring

Blaidd's Royal Greatsword is not something that players will be able to get their hands on early on in the game. Obtaining it and his entire armor set is a part of a much bigger questline, and the Elden Ring Tarnished will ultimately be required to defeat him in combat to be able to get their hands on it.

Blaidd's weapon is intimately tied to Ranni, the Witch's questline, and players will be required to see it to the end to obtain the Royal Greatsword.

Hence, to get their hands on it, the Elden Ring Tarnished will be required to:

Begin Ranni's questline by talking to her in Ranni's Rise in Three Sisters sub-region in Liurnia of the Lakes. After activating it, players must defeat Radahn, the Starscourge in Caelid, to unlock Nokron, the Eternal City. From there, they must follow the steps of her quest until it reaches the end in Moonlight Alter, which is an elevated portion towards the southwest of Liurnia of the Lakes.

After reaching the end of her questline, players will finally be eligible to get their hands on Balidd's armor and his Royal Greatsword. Hence, after concluding her questline, the Elden Ring Tarnished should make their way to Ranni's Rise, where they will find the NPC kneeling on the ground.

Approaching Blaidd now will automatically trigger a fight, where players will need to best him to gain access to his armor and weapon. Blaidd is one of the more difficult fights in the game, depending on the type of build that players have opted into. However, if the Tarnished have invested enough Runes in leveling their primary stats, the encounter can be made significantly easier.

Blaidd does a series of shashing attacks during the encounter, and his abilities will often see him boast a great deal of air time as he is usually leaping and jumping about. It's important to keep distance and only strike back after he has finished a heavy combo, and a jumping attack will stagger him at this point. Magic users will have a much easier time here as they can just stand at a distance and spam their spells.

After taking down Blaidd, players will automatically be rewarded with both his armor set and the Royal Greatsword. Though Blaidd was once an ally, the ending of Ranni's quest will soon make him the enemy of the Tarnished, and players must then defeat him to obtain his gear.

Blaidd's Royal Greatsword is considered by many to be one of the best weapons of its type in the game. With a 26 Strength, 18 Dexterity, and 22 Intelligence requirement, the weapon scales rather well from all three stats, with greater emphasis on Strength. Its weapon art is also very versatile and is equally useful in both PvE and PvP.

Edited by Shaheen Banu