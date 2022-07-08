Top 5 iconic BLACKPINK performances: Coachella, 2018 SBS Gayo Daejun, and more

Having proved their mettle as global superstars with solo releases over the last two years, BLACKPINK is all set to set the music world on fire with their upcoming comeback in August. Known for their stunning on-stage presence and powerful dance performances, the Lovesick Girls group is sure to impress fans with their album release this summer.

Despite having fewer members than other popular K-pop girl groups, the YG Entertainment-led group brings an incomparable energy to their concerts and live performances. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are known to hold the attention of both fans and casual viewers alike, and have several representative presentations that prove the same.

5 historic BLACKPINK performances that all fans should know

Pop Base @poapbase YG Entertainment confirms that BLACKPINK is set to release a pre-single in August. YG Entertainment confirms that BLACKPINK is set to release a pre-single in August. 🚨 YG Entertainment confirms that BLACKPINK is set to release a pre-single in August. https://t.co/MKAn4qOB1s

From the group's captivating Coachella stage where they met and befriended half of Hollywood to their K-pop debut on SBS Inkigayo, the K-pop quartet has a slew of impressive performances that will impress audiences. The beloved all-female K-pop group is a force to be reckoned with, onstage and off it.

Here are the top five iconic performances by BLACKPINK that BLINKs should know of.

1) DDU-DU DDU-DU at the group's 2019 Coachella stint

While all the performances during the group's showcase at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2019 were marvelous, their first song DDU-DU DDU-DU was out of this world.

As the first K-pop act to ever perform at an American music festival, especially one as big as Coachella, the girls had a lot to prove. From the moment the introductory music for DDU-DU DDU-DU started and the BLACKPINK members walked in, they established that they were owning the stage.

sloane🐰 @___sloane the moment BLACKPINK own the coachella stage *hair flip* the moment BLACKPINK own the coachella stage *hair flip* https://t.co/0AgGrfcK9w

Despite it being extremely windy during the performance, the K-pop group adjusted remarkably quickly. From Jennie’s lyrical rap that kicked off the song to Rosé's ethereal high notes during the bridge, the performance had no dearth of iconic moments. Lisa shone during her passionate rap verse, while Jisoo kept the energy up and showed off the unique timbre of her voice.

This Coachella performance is truly one for the history books.

2) How You Like That at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2020

While everyone was home in the throes of the pandemic, BLACKPINK released this performance of their hit song How You Like That and cemented their reputation as true performers.

Whether it was the bold English rapping by Lisa or the zealous yet intense dance break that the group wrapped their performance with, this song was made for performing. Despite having a basic stage set-up, the girls were a sight to behold with their long-sleeved flowy tops, unique hairstyles, and a blockbuster performance.

Undeterred by the lack of a live audience watching, these K-pop industry heavyweights gave a captivating performance that viewers will not forget in a hurry.

3) The SOLO, DDU-DU DDU-DU, and FOREVER YOUNG medley at Gayodaejun 2018

The first among the four members to release a single by herself, Jennie was in her element during every performance of her 2018 hit SOLO. The charismatic leader started off the group's mélange performance with her solo song, commanding the stage like it was made just for her.

The SOLO performance seamlessly merged as the other BLACKPINK members joined Jennie for the dance break, giving BLINKS and casual viewers a notable moment in the group's performance history. This part also happens to be the most replayed section in the medley.

ً dew @_starrykjn remember when blackpink joined jennie's solo in 2018 gayo daejun and lisa gives us her killer eyes remember when blackpink joined jennie's solo in 2018 gayo daejun and lisa gives us her killer eyes https://t.co/3lezrqysjg

DDU-DU DDU-DU was just as energetic and riveting as every single time the group performed it, filling viewers with a sudden drive to attempt the choreography and embrace their inner diva. No one can quite do it like BLACKPINK, with their ability to combine divine high notes, spitfire rap, and high-octane dance while delivering savage expressions to lift one out of the deepest reverie.

4) BLACKPINK's debut showcase WHISTLE at SBS Inkigayo in 2016

With the massive success that BLACKPINK has incurred in a short amount of time, it is very easy to forget that the group debuted only in 2016. The group's first performance on SBS Inkigayo was long awaited and the girls did not disappoint.

Taking an about turn from the prevailing cutesy concepts by most female K-pop groups, WHISTLE was about the choices of women from their perspective, eventually changing the way girl groups were portrayed in the music industry.

From Jisoo’s stunning visuals to Rosé's sublime vocals during the bridge of the song and Lisa’s effortless dancing to Jennie’s melodic rap and vocals, the quartet put up a showcase that would enshrine them in the minds of viewers.

5) AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST at the Seoul Music Awards in 2018

Picking from the amazing award show performances of BLACKPINK's career so far is not an easy task. However, there is just something about the BOOMBAYAH group performing in classic, unembellished costumes and yet having the remarkable stage presence that they are known for.

Jisoo's bright smile and adorable charms are complemented by Jennie's sultry expressions and fierce yet smooth dance moves. Lisa’s interpretation of the choreography was, as usual, exemplary, and Rosé grabbed eyeballs with her white dress and heavenly vocals. While AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST is not as vigorous as their other songs, BLACKPINK floored audiences with their strength and authority.

Apart from their upcoming album, YG Entertainment has announced that the group will also embark on a tour that will be bigger than anything attempted by a K-pop girl group before. A source from the company is reported to have said:

“In order to expand Blackpink’s emotional connection with fans all over the world, they will set out for the largest-scale world tour in K-pop girl group history until the end of the year along with their comeback. Furthermore, big projects fitting of that status will continuously follow.”

Rosé and Lisa also held a surprise VLive broadcast on July 5, where they answered fan questions, discussed trending topics (including Stranger Things), and generally made fans happy with their interactions.

