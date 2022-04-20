5 Hollywood celebrities who are friends with BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK has been making waves since their debut in 2016. One of the reasons for the group's massive popularity in the West was their impressive performance at Coachella in 2019. They became the first K-pop girl group to headline the show.

The 4-member girl group's first Korean studio album, The Album, debuted at Number 2 on the US Billboard 200. If that wasn't a big enough achievement, The Album is also the highest-charting album by an all-female group since Danity Kane's self-titled debut album in 2006 and their second album Welcome to the Dollhouse in 2008.

Five Hollywood celebrities BLACKPINK are friends with

BLACKPINK's stint at Coachella opened their doors to good friendships and shared music across borders. Here are five Hollywood celebrities who happen to be friends with the South Korean superstar girl group.

1) Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith has been a self-confessed fan of K-pop since 2016. He professed his admiration for G-Dragon from BIGBANG on Twitter, who in turn expressed his interest in working with Smith. While that collaboration has not been brought to fruition yet, Jaden Smith's friendship with BLACKPINK has been.

The Kill This Love quartet met Smith when they attended Coachella in 2019. This might not be the first time they interacted, according to Soompi. Jaden Smith visited YG Entertainment with his father, Will Smith, in 2013 to promote After Earth. This was before the group debuted, but the Smiths seemed to have interacted with the girls then too.

Jennie, in particular, spent time with Jaden at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party and was invited to his sister Willow's low-key birthday party.

2) Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa and BLACKPINK's chemistry is undeniable. They first met the Levitating singer when she performed in Seoul. Since then, the female K-pop stars and Lipa have collaborated to create the 2018 blockbuster, Kiss and Make Up.

The group performed the song at their 2019 concert in Newark with a special appearance by Dua Lipa herself, much to the delight of BLINKs. Apart from their professional relationship, Dua Lipa and the girls, especially Jennie, have been spotted spending time together and developing a real friendship.

Rosé was spotted at Lipa's LA concert on March 23 this year, having fun and enjoying the music.

3) Halsey

Rosé and Halsey connected over social media, after Rosé’s stunning cover of Halsey’s song, Eyes Closed. Halsey has been an admirer of the How You Like That group even before that. She posted a video on Instagram, jamming to the hit DDU-DU DDU-DU while getting her makeup done.

Halsey and Rosé caught up with each other in Paris after they happened to be in the French capital at the same time. They had dinner together and posted pictures on their Instagram accounts. Fans hope this beautiful friendship will result in a powerful collaboration, but whether that will happen anytime soon is unclear.

4) Talia Ryder

BLACKPINK members are known for being fashionistas, attending shows around the globe, and gaining multiple brand endorsements and friends along the way. Rosé has been among the attendees of some of the most prestigious shows in the world, including the 2021 Met Gala.

Her friendship with actress and model Talia Ryder was born out of her tryst in high fashion. The duo posed for pictures together at the Gala, both wearing Yves Saint Laurent from head to toe. American singer Olivia Rodrigo, who is also a friend of Rosé, was seen taking pictures with the two.

Ryder and Rosé's relationship spread beyond the world of fashion when they went out for ice-cream. The two friends also reunited at the Yves Saint Laurent show in Paris.

5) Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK has been fans of the 7 rings singer since their debut. The Lovesick Girls superstars have expressed their admiration for Ariana Grande, even covering the American singer's songs on several occasions.

Grande, on her part, replied to a fan on Instagram DM, saying that she knew of the four-girl group and wanted to meet them at the 2019 Coachella festival.

The Whistle group and Grande finally met at Coachella, and expressed their desire to work with each other on a song. While they have not yet recorded a song together, Grande contributed to the songwriting of the K-pop group's Ice Cream with Selena Gomez.

Although no official announcement has been made, speculations are that BLACKPINK will make a comeback in the month of May. Jennie and Jisoo have both hinted at the possibility of new music from the group.

With the group's friend circle including amazing singers, songwriters, and producers from around the world, there is a possibility of a fiery collaboration in their next comeback.

