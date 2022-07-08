"I can't talk with you": BLACKPINK's Lisa has the most hilarious reaction to Rosé confirming she doesn't watch Stranger Things 

Global K-pop sensation BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Rosé know how to have fun and entertain their fans, known as BLINKs, while they are together. When it comes to close friendships in the group, the two are like family and have been spotted appreciating and teasing each other.

The duo recently gained attention after conducting a casual VLive where they discussed random and trending topics whilst entertaining fans with their witty nature.

As Lisa answered fan questions, one viewer asked if she was watching Stranger Things. The idol excitedly agreed, and asked Rosé whether she'd caught up with the show, however, Rosé replied in negative.

Lisa’s hilarious reaction to her friend's responses is quite relatable as the show is immensely popular and has become a cornerstone of modern pop culture. With that being said, the former shockingly replied:

"I can' talk with you."

BLACKPINK's fun duo is back! Lisa and Rosé hold VLive broadcast and answer fan questions

On July 5, 2022, BLACKPINK members and close friends Lisa and Rosé held a surprise VLive broadcast and entertained fans with their dynamic friendship.

During the live broadcast, both friends put forth questions for their fans and made BLINKs smile with sweet interactions. A fan asked Lisa if she had been watching the blockbuster series Stranger Things, particularly its season finale. Lisa exclaimed:

"Yes, I did. OMG."

The idol put her hand to her heart to showcase her love for the show and many fans responded by sending virtual hearts. Lisa also shared that she is eagerly waiting for Season 5. She then asked Rosé whether she was watching the series. However, unlike her friend, Rosé was yet to watch the show.

BLACKPINK's Lisa amusingly shook her head in disappointment and stated that she couldn’t talk to her anymore. The hilarious reaction soon went viral, with many fans understanding her humor:

However, Lisa isn’t the only BLACKPINK member to be an avid streamer of the popular American show. In 2019, Netflix Korea posted the names of the fans chosen to receive its special Stranger Things gift. The cast of the show called out the names, which also included Jennie.

What's next for BLACKPINK?

Meanwhile, the quartet's agency, YG Entertainment, recently confirmed that the K-pop girl group will be making a much-anticipated comeback in August 2022. The group will begin shooting the official music video in July and will also focus on future activities to strengthen their bond with the BLINKs.

Additionally, the group’s agency has also stated that the quartet will also embark on a massive 2022 world tour sometime by the end of this year. Further concert details are yet to be announced by YG Entertainment.

