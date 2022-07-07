"Well it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas": Fans look forward to both BLACKPINK and Girls' Generation's comeback in August 

Global K-pop sensations BLACKPINK and Girls’ Generation are gearing up to make a smashing comeback to the K-pop music scene in August 2022.

On July 6, YG Entertainment confirmed that BLACKPINK will be releasing brand new music in August, and are currently recording an album. Additionally, the quartet is also planning on a full-blown world tour by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Girls’ Generation is set to make their comeback after five long years. The girl group will be releasing a new album on the occasion of their 15th anniversary in August 2022.

. @s8b1ha girls’ generation and blackpink comeback at august??? well it’s beginning to look a lot like christmas girls’ generation and blackpink comeback at august??? well it’s beginning to look a lot like christmas

With this sudden and exciting news, fans of the two K-pop girl groups have taken to various social media platforms to express their eagerness about the much-anticipated return of their favorites.

BLINKs and SONEs celebrate the comeback news of BLACKPINK and Girls' Generation

BLACKPINK debuted in 2016 with their hit single album Square One featuring Whistle and BOOMBAYAH. The group's last musical production was their full-length album The Album in 2020, along with the title track How You Like That and a special collaboration track, Ice Cream, with American singer Selena Gomez.

Girls’ Generation, debuted back in 2007 with the hitmaker single Into The New World. The upcoming album will be the octet’s sixth release and their first since Holiday Night was released in 2017.

The comeback lineup for August is jam-packed now that the two iconic girl groups are returning to the music scene, and sure enough, both of them are gearing up to make some noise and take the K-pop world by storm.

Fans are beyond excited to see what the third generation (Girls’ Generation) and fourth-generation (BLACKPINK) girl groups’ bring to the table this year.

༺༻ @Iairdutemps blackpink cb happening the same month as girls generation cb i know it's about to get ugly but i will be having a blast blackpink cb happening the same month as girls generation cb i know it's about to get ugly but i will be having a blast

blackpink in my area @reinieruru blackpink and girls generation are both having a comeback in august I am beyond excited🥳 blackpink and girls generation are both having a comeback in august I am beyond excited🥳

Jayvee ᜇᜒᜋᜃᜓᜎᜅᜈ᜔ #LabanLENI2022 @JaBeGUMMY SHEEET GIRLS GENERATION AND BLACKPINK COMING BACK THIS AUGUSTTT!! SHEEET GIRLS GENERATION AND BLACKPINK COMING BACK THIS AUGUSTTT!! 😭💸💸💸 https://t.co/dSmLRDIiVF

Okay, I’m crying So, Girls’ Generation and BlackPink will both have their comeback this AugustOkay, I’m crying So, Girls’ Generation and BlackPink will both have their comeback this August Okay, I’m crying 😿

Other K-pop comebacks lined up for the year

rosie ☆ GIRLS @kyujsoo but omg aespa, girl's generation, & blackpink comebacks, what a great time to be alive but omg aespa, girl's generation, & blackpink comebacks, what a great time to be alive

However, that's not all. K-pop enthusiasts have more comebacks to look forward to as girl groups ITZY and Aespa are also making a return to the music industry this year.

Rookie girl group Aespa are slated to release their new mini-album Girls on July 8, 2022 and have dropped the title track Illusion for their upcoming album.

Meanwhile, K-pop girl group ITZY is gearing up to release their new mini-labum CHECKMATE on July 15, 2022. Along with the drop, the girls will have a busy second half of 2022 as they embark on their very first world tour beginning in Seoul, South Korea.

