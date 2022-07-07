Create
"Well it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas": Fans look forward to both BLACKPINK and Girls' Generation's comeback in August 

A still of the two K-pop girl groups (Image via @BLACKPINK/@GirlsGeneration/Twitter)
Shania
Shania
ANALYST
Modified Jul 07, 2022 03:51 PM IST

Global K-pop sensations BLACKPINK and Girls’ Generation are gearing up to make a smashing comeback to the K-pop music scene in August 2022.

On July 6, YG Entertainment confirmed that BLACKPINK will be releasing brand new music in August, and are currently recording an album. Additionally, the quartet is also planning on a full-blown world tour by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Girls’ Generation is set to make their comeback after five long years. The girl group will be releasing a new album on the occasion of their 15th anniversary in August 2022.

girls’ generation and blackpink comeback at august??? well it’s beginning to look a lot like christmas

With this sudden and exciting news, fans of the two K-pop girl groups have taken to various social media platforms to express their eagerness about the much-anticipated return of their favorites.

BLINKs and SONEs celebrate the comeback news of BLACKPINK and Girls' Generation

BLACKPINK debuted in 2016 with their hit single album Square One featuring Whistle and BOOMBAYAH. The group's last musical production was their full-length album The Album in 2020, along with the title track How You Like That and a special collaboration track, Ice Cream, with American singer Selena Gomez.

Girls’ Generation, debuted back in 2007 with the hitmaker single Into The New World. The upcoming album will be the octet’s sixth release and their first since Holiday Night was released in 2017.

The comeback lineup for August is jam-packed now that the two iconic girl groups are returning to the music scene, and sure enough, both of them are gearing up to make some noise and take the K-pop world by storm.

Fans are beyond excited to see what the third generation (Girls’ Generation) and fourth-generation (BLACKPINK) girl groups’ bring to the table this year.

weeeeeww girls generation and blackpink is coming back at the same month and I'M HERE FOR THAT twitter.com/NadiaSandriana…
blackpink cb happening the same month as girls generation cb i know it's about to get ugly but i will be having a blast
blackpink and girls generation are both having a comeback in august I am beyond excited🥳
SHEEET GIRLS GENERATION AND BLACKPINK COMING BACK THIS AUGUSTTT!! 😭💸💸💸 https://t.co/dSmLRDIiVF
Just realized that my two favorites girlgroups are back in the same month.#SNSD #GirlsGeneration #BLACKPINK @GirlsGeneration @BLACKPINK https://t.co/gkdRjQMDqd
So, Girls’ Generation and BlackPink will both have their comeback this August Okay, I’m crying 😿
Waited for 5 years for Girls' Generation's comeback&Wated for 2 years for Blackpink's ComebackNOW THEY ARE BOTH COMING BACK THIS AUGUST TO CELEBRATE THEIR ANNIVERSARY.I'M SO HAPPY FOR THEM 💕😭#BLACKPINK#SNSD https://t.co/YSuQhcujpc

Other K-pop comebacks lined up for the year

but omg aespa, girl's generation, & blackpink comebacks, what a great time to be alive

However, that's not all. K-pop enthusiasts have more comebacks to look forward to as girl groups ITZY and Aespa are also making a return to the music industry this year.

aespa 에스파 ‘Girls’ Comeback Live➫ 2022.7.11 8PM (KST)📍YouTube youtube.com/c/aespa📍TikTok tiktok.com/@aespa_official#aespa #æspa #에스파#Girls #aespa_Girls https://t.co/2f05aBtxAM

Rookie girl group Aespa are slated to release their new mini-album Girls on July 8, 2022 and have dropped the title track Illusion for their upcoming album.

𝐈𝐓𝐙𝐘 <𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐂𝐊𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐄> 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐌𝐎𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐋𝐄𝐑👑 ALBUM RELEASE2022.7.15 FRI 1PM(KST) | 0AM(EST)#ITZY #MIDZY @ITZYofficial#ITZYComeback#ITZY_CHECKMATE https://t.co/oOAs5xN4fJ

Meanwhile, K-pop girl group ITZY is gearing up to release their new mini-labum CHECKMATE on July 15, 2022. Along with the drop, the girls will have a busy second half of 2022 as they embark on their very first world tour beginning in Seoul, South Korea.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal

