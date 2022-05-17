Girls’ Generation comeback 2022: All about the group's new album and 15th debut anniversary 

World-renowned K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation has created waves on the internet with the announcement of its comeback to the music scene in 2022 as an eight-member group. The iconic girl group will be making a return to the K-pop music industry after a lengthy hiatus of five years and are gearing up to release new music for fans around the world.

'넘사벽 클래스'로 여름 가요계 평정 예고



The legends are back!



The legends are back! #GirlsGeneration will release an album as 8 members to celebrate their 15th anniversary this August!

Girls’ Generation will release a new album for fans who have supported them from the very beginning. Additionally, the album is also slated to be released in time for its 15th debut anniversary this August.

The upcoming album in particular is even more meaningful as it is a comeback drop in about five years since Girls' Generation's sixth album Holiday Night was released in August 2017, and as a full-length album including all eight members.

Originally a nine-member line-up, Girls’ Generation was formed by SM Entertainment. The group currently consists of eight members: Sunny, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Taeyeon, Sooyoung, Tiffany, Yoona, and Seohyun. Group mate Jessica left the group in September 2014.

Girls’ Generation to drop new music in August, sends fans into a frenzy

On May 17, 2022, Girls’ Generation agency took to Twitter to announce that the veteran K-pop girl group will return to the music scene as an eight-member line-up with a new album slated to be released in August to celebrate its 15th anniversary.

Additionally, it is reported that the members are also scheduled to make television appearances on shows and reality programs to promote their upcoming album.

Upon hearing the news, fans took to various social media platforms to express their excitement at the group's comeback. Fans began posting videos and pictures of the group’s performances and some also made creative designs related to octet’s comeback news.

kndscjj @kndscjj

Right now, tomorrow and forever Girls' Generation!

現在是少女時代 以後是少女時代 永遠是少女時代

지금은 소녀시대！앞으로도 소녀시대！영원히소녀시대！

Right now, tomorrow and forever Girls' Generation!

Since their debut, Girls' Generation has released multiple hit songs, including Lion Heart, Gee, Oh!, and Tell Me Your Wish (Genie), making them a legendary girl group. Not only did the Girls' Generation members establish their overwhelming status and power, they also garnered a lot of love for their uplifting and colorful music through sub-units and solo activities.

Latest updates on Girl's Generation

On May 16, 2022, Girls’ Generation member Hyoyeon released her first solo mini-album, DEEP. The album contains a total of seven songs, including DEEP, Stupid, Second (Feat. 비비 (BIBI)), DESSERT (Feat. Loppy, 소연((여자)아이들)), Badster, Punk Right Now, and Sober (Feat. Ummet Ozcan).

The music video of the album’s title track, DEEP, has also been released and portrays the singer’s individualistic style. The song is in the EDM (Electronic Dance Music) style and depicts a relationship with an overtone of a predator and prey.

