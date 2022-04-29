Girls' Generation's Seohyun renews contract with Namoo Actors 

Girls’ Generation member and actor Seohyun has renewed her contract, deciding to remain with her current agency.

The singer-turned-actor made her debut as a member of the popular K-pop group Girls' Generation in 2007, which went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of South Korea's most popular girl groups worldwide.

Seohyun has been part of Namoo Actors since 2019

On April 29, Seohyun's agency Namoo Actors officially announced the actor's decision to renew her exclusive contract with the agency. She first joined the agency in 2019, two years after quoting Girls Generation's agency SM Entertainment to focus on her acting career.

Praising the actor, a representative from Namoo Actors stated,

“It has been decided that we will be continuing our relationship with Seohyun, who has been surprising [viewers] by showing a new face in each acting project she takes on.”

They promised to continue giving the idol and actor unending support in all her endeavors.

“We will be unsparing in our active support of Seohyun, who is steadily building a stable career as an actress, so that she can continue to receive lots of love from the public in the future.”

Namoo Actors, founded in 2004, is one of the leading talent management agencies based in Seoul, South Korea. The agency is home to a number of talented actors, including Lee Yoon-ji, King's Affection star Park Eun-bin, Kang Ki-young, Our Beloved Summer's Roh Jeong-eui and Kim Hye-seong.

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim star Park Min-young also worked with Namoo Actors since 2017, before deciding to part ways in December 2021. The actor went on to sign up with Hook Entertainment.

More about the Girls' Generation member turned actor

Seohyun successfully kick-started her acting career with SBS’ weekend drama, Hot Love, before going on to star in bigger roles. In February 2022, she made her debut in a movie as the lead actress in the Netflix original movie Love and Leashes, which is based on the webtoon Moral Sense. For her role as Jung Jiwoo, the actor bagged a nomination for the Best New Actress award under the Film category at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Meanwhile, the actor has many exciting projects coming up in the near future. The actor, who is still a member of Girls' Generation, is all set to star opposite Na In-woo in KBS' upcoming fantasy drama The Jinx’s Lover.

She has also been announced to star in the film Holy Night: Demon Hunters and the Netflix original series Song of the Bandits.

