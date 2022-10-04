BLACKPINK's Jisoo flexes her brand value as Cartier and Dior battle it out for the muse

BLACKPINK, the world's most popular K-pop girl group, is well-known not only for their contributions to music but also for their involvement with prestigious designer luxury brands. When it comes to brand value, the Shut Down singers appear to be unbeatable.

Jisoo, the quartet's vocalist and visual, recently took center stage in social media conversations after a new report surfaced on the internet. According to the report, a French media house mentioned that Jisoo, who is currently the global brand ambassador for Dior's beauty and fashion products, was paid double the amount of her Dior contract by Cartier, the French jewelry brand, in order to get her to be their global ambassador.

The two luxury brands were involved in a contract battle to secure Jisoo as the face of their brand. This rivalry may have stemmed from their parent labels' being rivals as well. Whereas Dior belongs to LMVH, Cartier is owned by Richemont.

JISOO CHARTS @jichu_charts



"The Cartier House doubled

google.com/amp/s/amp-mada… #지수 JISOO mentioned in Madame Figaro Article about Blackpink's contract war in jewelry houses."The Cartier House doubled #JISOO 's Dior contract to make her the new Panthère woman. A new offensive that should imprint on the retinas of millennials ..." JISOO mentioned in Madame Figaro Article about Blackpink's contract war in jewelry houses."The Cartier House doubled #JISOO's Dior contract to make her the new Panthère woman. A new offensive that should imprint on the retinas of millennials ..."google.com/amp/s/amp-mada… #지수 https://t.co/zmYo9K8ru3

JISOO CHARTS @jichu_charts



JISOO WEARS CARTIER There's been a lot of discussion about how Cartier doubled jisoo's contract with christian dior in various k-communities since yesterday! that's why I brought the info here even though the article has long been releasedJISOO WEARS CARTIER #PanthèreWomanJisoo There's been a lot of discussion about how Cartier doubled jisoo's contract with christian dior in various k-communities since yesterday! that's why I brought the info here even though the article has long been released😋 JISOO WEARS CARTIER #PanthèreWomanJisoo https://t.co/eiTOQV7T3D

In a social media post uploaded on May 24, Cartier warmly welcomed Jisoo as their newest global ambassador for jewelry products.

Arnaud Carrez, the Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Cartier, said in a statement,

"When we wanted to embody the magnetic aura of the panther, our attention was instinctively drawn to Jisoo. With her self-assured style, she is the voice of a new generation of creatives who dare to show their different talents. She is an artist who takes on her role with great creative freedom, never limiting herself".

We now know to what lengths Cartier had to go in order to get BLACKPINK's Jisoo to be on their team.

Fans react to BLACKPINK's Jisoo receiving a hefty sum to pose as Cartier's muse

BLACKPINK fans had hilarious reactions to the news of the contract battle between Cartier and Dior. Many expressed their shock at Jisoo's level of influence in the fashion industry by sharing the funniest memes.

Lou @idkwtkmai Jisoo to Cartier and Dior

Jisoo to Cartier and Diorhttps://t.co/2OyarcdTHc

jisoo's geomungo @jadiorjs jisoo while cartier and dior were fighting over her

jisoo while cartier and dior were fighting over herhttps://t.co/vriUwBCny0

J @bpkjsooyaaa



JISOO WEARS CARTIER #JISOOxCartier Cartier and Dior having a contact battle and here's Jisoo giving free promo for Hello KittyJISOO WEARS CARTIER #PanthèreWomanJisoo Cartier and Dior having a contact battle and here's Jisoo giving free promo for Hello Kitty 😭 JISOO WEARS CARTIER #PanthèreWomanJisoo #JISOOxCartier https://t.co/ntjJt1Kh7E

♡ @kimjs_Love I just know that Cartier was crying, screaming and throwing up when the photos of Jisoo and Dior's jewelry creative director came out I just know that Cartier was crying, screaming and throwing up when the photos of Jisoo and Dior's jewelry creative director came out https://t.co/tMknPMZ8Na

☕️ @jichusworld this is so funny considering that cartier doubled jisoo’s dior contract cause both brands wanted her for their jewelry line this is so funny considering that cartier doubled jisoo’s dior contract cause both brands wanted her for their jewelry line 😭 https://t.co/6dIsHENiVK

^^ @EDJISOOYA cartier and dior fighting over jisoo cartier and dior fighting over jisoo https://t.co/vfWbLz1E2a

Hilary (IA) @__youngro_ S @JisoosRevivaI Dior and Cartier fighting over Jisoo for their jewelry so Cartier decided to double Dior's quote price. Just insane Dior and Cartier fighting over Jisoo for their jewelry so Cartier decided to double Dior's quote price. Just insane It's insane that dior alone wants jisoo to be their GA in 3 diff kind of their product. Fashion, beauty, and jewelry. They want her so bad but Cartier wants her also that they will pay double just to get her. twitter.com/JisoosRevivaI/… It's insane that dior alone wants jisoo to be their GA in 3 diff kind of their product. Fashion, beauty, and jewelry. They want her so bad but Cartier wants her also that they will pay double just to get her. twitter.com/JisoosRevivaI/…

When it comes to social media influence, the actress and singer has unrivaled popularity. All four BLACKPINK singers are highly sought after by renowned luxury brands. Rose, Lisa, and Jennie, who represent Tiffany & Co., BVLGARI, and Chanel Jewelry, respectively, are well known for serving as global ambassadors for luxury fine jewelry brands as well.

As such, Jisoo serving as Cartiere's 'Panthére De Cartier' is yet another noteworthy accomplishment for the group.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo stuns everyone at Dior's Spring/Summer collection 2023

BLACKPINK's Jisoo recently attended Paris Fashion Week for Dior, and the crowd waiting to watch her was unbelievably huge.

Jisoo also made the most princess-like entrance in her little black dress with heels and a statement Lady Dior Bag. Even at the event, the singer was surrounded by the biggest names in the worlds of fashion and business. She was also clicked while having a conversation with the LMVH owner, Bernard Arnault, and his son, Antoine Arnault, as well. Bernard Arnault is currently the second richest man in the world.

A report also stated that Jisoo alone represented 64% of Dior's $7m in earned media value, demonstrating that K-pop stars remain the most powerful brand ambassadors today.

Dior also came out on top after Paris Fashion Week in 2021, in terms of media, top macro and micro-influencer visibility.

Image stating rankings of various fashion houses after Paris Fashion Week 2021. (Image via Vogue Business)

In other news, BLACKPINK are gearing up for their biggest ever world tour in support of their 2022 comeback album BORN PINK.

