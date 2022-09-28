"You witnessed Jisoo and JISOOPOCALYPSE" : Fans react to BLACKPINK's Jisoo nailing the 'IT girl' phenomenon at the Paris Fashion Week

BLACKPINK's lead vocalist Jisoo left no crumbs when it came to becoming a highlight for Dior's show at Paris Fashion Week.
Jisoo is the leading lady of the luxury fashion house, and her presence at Paris Fashion Week gained press attention right from the moment she landed at the airport. As usual, the K-pop idol nailed the airport look, arriving in a chic black dress coat and matching heels.
For the main event, Jisoo opted for an all-time classic little black dress with a bubble bottom. She completed the look by pairing it with a pair of black heels and a Dior purse.
Jisoo's popularity could be gauged from the throng of fans at the venue, waiting to catch a glimpse of their favorite idol. On Twitter, many posted videos of the massive crowd, deeming it the "Jisoopocalypse" - a spin on the word 'apocalypse.'
Fans react to BLACKPINK's Jisoo stealing the limelight at Paris Fashion Week
Ever since her model-like entry, Jisoo has been trending on Twitter with the hashtag #JISOOxDiorPFW. The idol has been hailed as "Lady Dior" and "global IT Girl" in many of the tweets. Some tweets have even deemed her "Lady Jisoo."
Here are a few Twitter posts about the K-pop idol's iconic Paris Fashion Week entry.
It has also been reported that the event was arranged this time for a bigger crowd, and was equipped with better barriers considering those last year had broken down in the face of the crowd that Jisoo had managed to pull.
The idol was a hit at the party as well, where she was spotted interacting with CEOs and Executives of some of the biggest brands in the line of fashion.
BLACKPINK's Jisoo is the driving force behind Dior's massive popularity
Jisoo has been the diamond mascot of the luxury fashion house for quite some time now. While the house needs neither introduction nor advertisement considering its established popularity, Dior's collaboration with BLACKPINK member Jisoo has definitely proved why it continues to earn the big bucks when it comes to the fashion game.
Dior and Jisoo scored the social media post with the highest value for its spring 2022 show last fall.
As reported in March this year, data from Launchmetrics show that insights firms tallied $1.74 million in media impact value for an Instagram post of Jisoo at Dior's Fall 2022 fashion show, which was held in the Tuileries garden.
In the picture, the K-pop idol stood under a giant Dior logo, striking a pose in an outfit akin to a school uniform, complete with a white shirt and black necktie. The post received 5.2 million likes on the BLACKPINK member's personal Instagram account, @sooyaaa__.
Jisoo’s Dior photo was ultimately the top post to come from Paris Fashion Week that season and we expect Spring 2023 to be no less of a buzzworthy season for her.