"You witnessed Jisoo and JISOOPOCALYPSE" : Fans react to BLACKPINK's Jisoo nailing the 'IT girl' phenomenon at the Paris Fashion Week

A still of the K-pop idol Jisoo of BLACKPINK at Dior
A still of the K-pop idol Jisoo of BLACKPINK at Dior's Spring collection 2023, Paris Fashion Week. (Image via Instagram/@sooyaaa__)
Ishita
Ishita
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 28, 2022 11:09 AM IST

BLACKPINK's lead vocalist Jisoo left no crumbs when it came to becoming a highlight for Dior's show at Paris Fashion Week.

Jisoo is the leading lady of the luxury fashion house, and her presence at Paris Fashion Week gained press attention right from the moment she landed at the airport. As usual, the K-pop idol nailed the airport look, arriving in a chic black dress coat and matching heels.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo looking beautiful at ICN Airport on her way to France for Paris Fashion Week. ❤️ https://t.co/kCi1Sf8meT

For the main event, Jisoo opted for an all-time classic little black dress with a bubble bottom. She completed the look by pairing it with a pair of black heels and a Dior purse.

Jisoo's popularity could be gauged from the throng of fans at the venue, waiting to catch a glimpse of their favorite idol. On Twitter, many posted videos of the massive crowd, deeming it the "Jisoopocalypse" - a spin on the word 'apocalypse.'

I know you all heard it too. Someone saying “that’s crazy”. Whoever you are, you’ve been blessed. You witnessed Jisoo and JISOOPOCALYPSE.LADY JISOO WITH DIOR #JISOOxDiorPFWhttps://t.co/abZhFPEtqI

Fans react to BLACKPINK's Jisoo stealing the limelight at Paris Fashion Week

Ever since her model-like entry, Jisoo has been trending on Twitter with the hashtag #JISOOxDiorPFW. The idol has been hailed as "Lady Dior" and "global IT Girl" in many of the tweets. Some tweets have even deemed her "Lady Jisoo."

Here are a few Twitter posts about the K-pop idol's iconic Paris Fashion Week entry.

jisoo trended today with 4 different hashtags and they all surpassed 700k twts. THEE global it girl indeed https://t.co/MAL1ZH7J9U
A true good hearted person, she must be so tired but is still meeting fansLADY JISOO WITH DIOR #JISOOxDiorPFW https://t.co/CM2pRyyRbS
the prettiest girl in the world #JISOOxDiorPFW https://t.co/wLf1RVKAP7
This lady knows NO bad angle. 😩LADY JISOO WITH DIOR#JISOOxDiorPFW https://t.co/a2rpJFpxzk
JISOO is that powerful. Her impact on Dior is so massive, she sits next to the CEO even with THE Natalie Portman.LADY JISOO WITH DIOR#JISOOxDiorPFW https://t.co/wPVcNXbu4D
Jisoo gets out of the Dior venue LADY JISOO WITH DIOR#JISOOxDiorPFW https://t.co/OuEDNUVklP
JISOOPOCALYPSE 2.0 in different POV.Jisoo is always starting PFW with a bang. LADY JISOO WITH DIOR#JISOOxDiorPFW https://t.co/ICSNJazxA4
JISOO is returning to PFW with Dior today Global ambassador was truly loved by fans and the fashion industry This is her third fw with Dior Parisian fans always welcomed her with big support Look at the signs they did last time LADY DIOR WITH JISOO#JISOOxDiorPFW https://t.co/D7RdepGrRq
The people at venue 👀LADY DIOR WITH JISOO#JISOOxDiorPFW https://t.co/iQOh9S3CiN
JISOO double global ambassador will be present for the revelation of Maria Grazia’s new Dior collection We as her fans are excited to discover the newest collection Dior SS23 with JISOO LADY DIOR WITH JISOO#JISOOxDiorPFWhttps://t.co/xKQ8DOANqq

It has also been reported that the event was arranged this time for a bigger crowd, and was equipped with better barriers considering those last year had broken down in the face of the crowd that Jisoo had managed to pull.

guys.. turns out JISOO Apocalypse Part 3 indeed happening... despite they closed the stairs and tightened the barriers and security still.. it's happening again.Lady Jisoo Princess of Dior, you turns the PFW crazy over you!#JISOOxDiorPFW @Dior https://t.co/pg04GntHL2
Dior security really tighten no one can make Jisoo sign her digipack in Paris this making me sad :( twitter.com/itsdidibitches…
“Crowd going crazy over Jisoo’s arrival” - From Fashion PR @Dior IG storyLADY JISOO WITH DIOR#JISOOxDiorPFW https://t.co/YnFQ5bhNSq
PR of Dior Couture: “It’s Jisoo’s world and we’re are only living in it” LADY JISOO WITH DIOR #JISOOxDiorPFW @Dior #DiorSS23 https://t.co/r5kk0jKPDk

The idol was a hit at the party as well, where she was spotted interacting with CEOs and Executives of some of the biggest brands in the line of fashion.

Jisoo with Pietro Beccari at #DiorSS23. LADY JISOO WITH DIOR #JISOOxDiorPFW @Dior https://t.co/LjYDGbng0f
[BFA Images] Jisoo with Maria Grazia Chiuri 🖤LADY JISOO WITH DIOR#JISOOxDiorPFW @Dior https://t.co/JIBtpo9Esh

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is the driving force behind Dior's massive popularity

Jisoo has been the diamond mascot of the luxury fashion house for quite some time now. While the house needs neither introduction nor advertisement considering its established popularity, Dior's collaboration with BLACKPINK member Jisoo has definitely proved why it continues to earn the big bucks when it comes to the fashion game.

Dior and Jisoo scored the social media post with the highest value for its spring 2022 show last fall.

the consistency of the jisoo crowd for @Dior, this is crazy 🙌 doing all this while gathering millions of tweets for her name and #DiorSS23! LADY JISOO WITH DIOR #JISOOxDiorPFW https://t.co/61YhjoetxE

As reported in March this year, data from Launchmetrics show that insights firms tallied $1.74 million in media impact value for an Instagram post of Jisoo at Dior's Fall 2022 fashion show, which was held in the Tuileries garden.

In the picture, the K-pop idol stood under a giant Dior logo, striking a pose in an outfit akin to a school uniform, complete with a white shirt and black necktie. The post received 5.2 million likes on the BLACKPINK member's personal Instagram account, @sooyaaa__.

Jisoo’s Dior photo was ultimately the top post to come from Paris Fashion Week that season and we expect Spring 2023 to be no less of a buzzworthy season for her.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal

