BLACKPINK Jisoo conferred with "Outstanding Korean Actress" at the 17th Seoul International Drama Awards

BLACKPINK Jisoo has been awarded the title of “Outstanding Korean Actress” award at the 17th Seoul International Drama Awards for her spell-binding performance as Eun Young-ro in Snowdrop.
One cannot tell Snowdrop is BLACKPINK Jisoo’s debut drama considering how amazing she was for a newcomer. She beat out her competitors, Lee Se-young, for last year’s sleeper hit drama The Red Sleeve and Son Ye-jin for 39 to emerge as the winner.
Even though the talented idol couldn’t attend the award show in person, she sent a video message to express her sincere gratitude for winning the prestigious award. The message read:
“Hi, I'm JISOO. It's a great honor to receive the award for Outstanding Korean Actress in a Korean Drama.”
She apologized for being unable to attend the awards, but expressed gratitude for the honor and thanked fans who enjoyed the show and her performance as Young-ro. Jisoo also expressed her eagerness to show off more facets of her talent and personality in the future.
BLACKPINK Jisoo's fans celebrate her big win; Check out fan reactions
“Actress Jisoo” takes over the internet and social media as fans celebrate her amazing win with congratulatory messages and posts.
“Congratulations to Best Actress Jisoo”, an excited BLINK exclaimed and we agree.
“Young-ro, thank you for making us love”, fans showered their love on Jisoo’s beautiful character which was wonderfully played out by the BLACKPINK member in her debut screen outing.
Fans also revealed that they felt emotional upon seeing BLACKPINK Jisoo win her first-ever acting award and felt it was a win for them as well.
For those unversed, Snowdrop is a tragic cross-border melodrama love story starring Jung Hae-in as Im Soo-ho, a north Korean agent with a secret mission in South Korea. In the series, BLACKPINK Jisoo’s plays a young college student Eun Young-ro who gets involved Im Soo-ho. Together, they get entangled in bigger and murkier cross-border politics. The series follows their efforts to keep their blossoming love story out of this hate politics.
YG Entertainment also shared the post on social media celebrating her win and congratulated the BLACKPINK Jisoo. The Seoul International Drama Awards or SDAs, is an annual award ceremony based in Seoul that aims to honor K-dramas, actors, technicians and performances for their top-notch services.
For the first time in three years, it was broadcast live on KBS 2TV from 17:00 to 19:00 hours on Thirsday, September 22nd, 2022. It was also broadcast live on SDA's official YouTube channel for fans who couldn’t make it in person.
Kim Seon-ho won “Outstanding Korean Actor” for his role as Hong Doo-sik in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.
BLACKPINK Jisoo’s hangs out with "Hello Kitty" at Universal Studios
On Thursday, September 22, 2022, BLACKPINK Jisoo took to her personal Instagram to share photos of herself meeting the popular “Hello Kitty” character and spending a day inside the “Hello Kitty” world at the famed Universal Studios.
It is no secret that the Jisoo loves the cute character and owns a lot of “Hello Kitty” themed merchandise like phone cases, nail art, sneakers and more.
In other news, BLACKPINK’s latest album BORN PINK recorded 170,868,229 streams in its first week of release.
The second full album by the girl group, which consists of members Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé holds the biggest first-week album debut streams by a K-Pop girl group on the music streaming platform in 2022, and the second-biggest debut overall, after K-pop juggernaut BTS.