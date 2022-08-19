"Will forever be iconic": BLACKPINK Jisoo sends fans into a frenzy by playing the Geomungo in Pink Venom MV

It is BLACKPINK day today, and we are super stoked. The talented four-member group dropped their much-awaited pre-release single, Pink Venom, from their second full album, BORN PINK, today at 1 PM KST.

Paying homage to their Korean roots, BLACKPINK enthralled fans with a stunning performance, proving they are indeed masters at their own game.

A powerful and dynamic hip-hop track, Pink Venom begins with the refined and discerning sound of the traditional Korean musical instrument Geomungo. It is apparent that the girls are ready to strike the audience's heart with the magic of their "pink venom."

It is said to be YG Entertainment's costliest music video, and it shows as BLACKPINK members have genuinely delivered a mesmerizing performance, announcing their return to the music scene after almost two years.

While all the members shone in their respective ways, BLACKPINK members had a special appreciation reserved for their eonni (older sister), Jisoo.

onewayticket @onewaywithchu



#PINKVENOM #BLACKPINK These shots of Jisoo playing the geomungo are so beautiful and will forever be iconic🤩🤩 These shots of Jisoo playing the geomungo are so beautiful and will forever be iconic🤩🤩#PINKVENOM #BLACKPINK https://t.co/wShCVRfEqf

"Forever iconic" is what BLACKPINK fans had to say about the members, especially Jisoo, who delivered an enchanting performance by playing the Geomungo in the music video.

For the unversed, Geomungo or hyeongeum, which translates to "black zither," is a traditional Korean plucked string instrument with both bridges and frets. For fans who have difficulty recognizing it, it is the instrument Jisoo plays at the beginning of the music video.

jisoo loops @jsIoops JISOO PLAYING THE GEOMUNGO FOR PINK VENOM INTRO I'M GONNA FAINT JISOO PLAYING THE GEOMUNGO FOR PINK VENOM INTRO I'M GONNA FAINT https://t.co/z0TUIi4Dhb

Fans were awed by the talented BLACKPINK member's performance and took to social media to share their reactions to Jisoo playing the Geomungo.

"Main Slayer" is what BLINKs called her, and she deserves it.

☕️ @jichusworld KIM JISOO YOU'VE DONE IT AGAIN KIM JISOO YOU'VE DONE IT AGAIN https://t.co/DdY079UjgD

Fans are in awe of her magical aura and wish to see her performing with the Geomungo live during the girl group's world tour.

Js1𓆏 |∞ @MISSDIORJISOO I need Jisoo to play that geomungo at the beginning during blackpink's vmas performance like she got to REPRESENT! I need Jisoo to play that geomungo at the beginning during blackpink's vmas performance like she got to REPRESENT!

BLINKS BRASIL @BLINKSBRASILL__



PINK VENOM MV TEASER

#2DaysToPINKVENOM #JISOO [INFO] Ao que tudo indica, JISOO estará tocando Geomungo, um instrumento tradicional coreano, no MV de ‘Pink Venom’.PINK VENOM MV TEASER [INFO] Ao que tudo indica, JISOO estará tocando Geomungo, um instrumento tradicional coreano, no MV de ‘Pink Venom’.PINK VENOM MV TEASER#2DaysToPINKVENOM #JISOO https://t.co/uX2y2Tl4Ln

Js1𓆏 |∞ @MISSDIORJISOO JISOO WAS THE ONE PLAYING THE GEOMUNGO SBUSJSKSKS JISOO WAS THE ONE PLAYING THE GEOMUNGO SBUSJSKSKS https://t.co/mxln3Dbwgi

Fans have even crowned Jisoo as "Miss Korea," and frankly, we can't think of a better recipient of the award.

S @JisoosRevivaI Jisoo put in all hardwork and efforts required to learn Geomungo and pay homage to her culture even though she ended up having injuries while playing it 🥺

Jisoo put in all hardwork and efforts required to learn Geomungo and pay homage to her culture even though she ended up having injuries while playing it 🥺https://t.co/z99GtN2F7x

BLACKPINK announces "Pink Venom Challenge" on YouTube shorts

The latter half of this year is dedicated to the Pink Venom singers, and we are not complaining. The girls are releasing their second full-length album, BORN PINK, on September 16, followed by a grand world tour starting October 15 until next summer.

In a fresh update, the talented singers have invited fans to join the "Pink Venom challenge" on YouTube shorts, following the music video and countdowns only on YouTube.

The challenge will commence on August 19 at 1 PM KST. The members revealed their excitement via a statement:

“Hope we can have some special events with our fans through the #PinkVenomChallenge on Shorts, countdown livestream and our new music video 'Pink Venom.' Stay tuned for it!"

BLINKs can join the challenge by creating and sharing their fantastic dance moves. Once done, they will need to add the hashtag "Pink Venom Challenge" to the YouTube shorts caption and publish it.

The "Pink Venom challenge" will run until September 15, the release date of the quartet's second full album, BORN PINK. BLINKs can also expect a "surprise" from the members.

The group has now become the most subscribed artist on YouTube, with more than 76.7 million subscribers. Earlier in June, the talented girl group became the first musical artist on YouTube to reach 75 million subscribers.

Global cities will be lit up across the world in honor of BLACKPINK's Pink Venom

Pink Venom singers are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring this proves to be a new and dazzling era in their musical journey.

BLINKs, get ready for the "Light up the Pink" campaign, wherein cities worldwide, Seoul, Tokyo, Bangkok, Shanghai, New York, and Los Angeles, will be lit up to celebrate the group's charming pre-release single Pink Venom.

The talented girl group will take center stage at the 2022 MTV VMAs, marking their U.S. award show debut on August 28. They are all set to become the first K-pop girl group to perform at the prestigious awards ceremony.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das