BLACKPINK’s Jennie criticized for "revealing clothes" in PINK VENOM teaser poster

BLACKPINK’s Jennie was criticized for wearing “revealing clothes” in her PINK VENOM teaser on South Korean online forums. Netizens asked questions such as why the idol was wearing an underboob top (which she was previously seen slaying months before), and if “exposure” made someone look prettier.

All the members were dressed in shades of pink, oozing a powerful aura. They paired long pink boots with short skirts and tops with multiple designed cuts. The outfits were from Mugler, a high-end avant-garde fashion brand known for its futuristic designs.

While Rose’s outfit seemed to cover most of her body in comparison to others, Jennie’s outfit raised questions among South Korean netizens. The negative comments on the PINK VENOM teaser opened a floodgate of fans defending the SOLO singer on both the South Korean forums and international social media.

Netizens defend BLACKPINK’s Jennie from being criticized for her concept teaser outfit

To say BLACKPINK’s comeback in two years was highly anticipated would be an understatement. Despite not releasing a single group album, the quartet continued to break records, bag luxury deals, travel the world in all their glory, and much more since their last release, The Album, in October 2020.

It was then natural that their powerful comeback with the album BORN PINK made a deafening noise on social media. Before the album, the pre-release single PINK VENOM’s teasers enthralled fans. However, Jennie’s outfit in the teaser caught negative attention as several netizens criticized the 26-year-old for wearing a "revealing outfit."

Comments criticizing the SOLO singer's outfit in PINK VENOM teasers (Image via theqoo)

Netizens commented that it would be impossible for her to perform on stage in such an outfit and questioned the stylists’ choices. Soon after the backlash gained momentum, BLINKs, BLACKPINKs' fandom, rose to defend the SOLO singer.

Fans commented that Jennie was an adult and to “stop messing” with her outfit. They even listed past negative allegations against the 26-year-old that made her a talking point on the internet too.

Several BLINKs also noted that the members do not perform in the outfits they wear in their teasers. It is thus believed that the issue of the "overexposed" outfit of Jennie does not come into question at all, since they will be styled differently on stage.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

chaengrami🐿 || PINK VENOM!!! @ohhhnaurr Midy @jannahkim__ I dont give a fvck to ppl who talk about jennie's ‘Pink Venom’ outfit 🤬

Leave Jennie Alone! It's none of your business I dont give a fvck to ppl who talk about jennie's ‘Pink Venom’ outfit 🤬Leave Jennie Alone! It's none of your business YES AND ITS OBVIOUS THAT THEY ARE MAKING A FUSS OUT OF THE OUTFIT BECAUSE ITS JENNIE KIM, THESE NETIZENS ARE TOO OBSESSED, WATCH THEM SUPPORT THEIR BOYS WHILE PERFORMING WITH NO CLOTHES ON twitter.com/jannahkim__/st… YES AND ITS OBVIOUS THAT THEY ARE MAKING A FUSS OUT OF THE OUTFIT BECAUSE ITS JENNIE KIM, THESE NETIZENS ARE TOO OBSESSED, WATCH THEM SUPPORT THEIR BOYS WHILE PERFORMING WITH NO CLOTHES ON twitter.com/jannahkim__/st…

‏🧊ً @jnkclout we get robbed If jennie doesn't post bts pict with this outfit, we deserved so much more of this jennie kim! we get robbed If jennie doesn't post bts pict with this outfit, we deserved so much more of this jennie kim! https://t.co/DntpYyQpjq

Nilgün Şahin ♍ @nlgnnshn @dailynaver jennie is a world star artist. You can't decide what to wear or not. show yourself conservative and bring to light the events happening behind the door. stop messing with jennie's outfit and talk about what's done to immature idols @dailynaver jennie is a world star artist. You can't decide what to wear or not. show yourself conservative and bring to light the events happening behind the door. stop messing with jennie's outfit and talk about what's done to immature idols

❦ @jensamour 🏼 jennie went from having jealousy accusations to being shamed for wearing a revealing outfit to being branded as somebody who seeks western validation all in a span of two days… who’s doing it like her jennie went from having jealousy accusations to being shamed for wearing a revealing outfit to being branded as somebody who seeks western validation all in a span of two days… who’s doing it like her 💅🏼

캐스퍼 🍑 @heliumchu I’ve seen a tweet about an article where they criticized Jennie’s outfit in this. Now… tell me, you hate Jennie for this when a lot of idols also wear revealing clothes. But why only Jennie gets hated??? Why blackpink? I’ve seen a tweet about an article where they criticized Jennie’s outfit in this. Now… tell me, you hate Jennie for this when a lot of idols also wear revealing clothes. But why only Jennie gets hated??? Why blackpink? https://t.co/ELopDB6dEE

patiently wating for xiuolo ( •̀ᴗ•́ )و ̑̑ @exo_jagiyaa y’all getting mad at what jennie kim is wearing in concept teasers saying that her outfit is too revealing and inappropriate.. like.. huh? All I can see is a confident woman. 🖤 y’all getting mad at what jennie kim is wearing in concept teasers saying that her outfit is too revealing and inappropriate.. like.. huh? All I can see is a confident woman. 🖤💖

Leah 💗 @chuu_bb pls just leave Jennie alone. First it was the nurse outfit and now this… YALL were not complaining about Rosies cleavage during ice cream era like this. A male idol wears something revealing it’s “hot” but as soon as women do it y’all are so quick to shame and it’s disgusting pls just leave Jennie alone. First it was the nurse outfit and now this… YALL were not complaining about Rosies cleavage during ice cream era like this. A male idol wears something revealing it’s “hot” but as soon as women do it y’all are so quick to shame and it’s disgusting

An exciting 2022 for BLINKs: A world tour and two music videos

Making the two-year long wait worth it for their global fandom, BLACKPINK has massive comeback plans that will sweep fans off their feet. It was earlier reported that the quartet were filming two of the highest-budgeted music videos in YG Entertainment's history for their BORN PINK album.

They have also released world tour dates for nine months (uptil June 2023) already, which covers South Korea, US, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The world tour will kick off in October, a month after BORN PINK’s release on September 16, 2022.

