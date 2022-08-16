BLACKPINK’s Jennie criticized for "revealing clothes" in PINK VENOM teaser poster

BLACKPINK’s Jennie was criticized for wearing “revealing clothes” in her PINK VENOM teaser on South Korean online forums. Netizens asked questions such as why the idol was wearing an underboob top (which she was previously seen slaying months before), and if “exposure” made someone look prettier.
All the members were dressed in shades of pink, oozing a powerful aura. They paired long pink boots with short skirts and tops with multiple designed cuts. The outfits were from Mugler, a high-end avant-garde fashion brand known for its futuristic designs.
While Rose’s outfit seemed to cover most of her body in comparison to others, Jennie’s outfit raised questions among South Korean netizens. The negative comments on the PINK VENOM teaser opened a floodgate of fans defending the SOLO singer on both the South Korean forums and international social media.
Netizens defend BLACKPINK’s Jennie from being criticized for her concept teaser outfit
To say BLACKPINK’s comeback in two years was highly anticipated would be an understatement. Despite not releasing a single group album, the quartet continued to break records, bag luxury deals, travel the world in all their glory, and much more since their last release, The Album, in October 2020.
It was then natural that their powerful comeback with the album BORN PINK made a deafening noise on social media. Before the album, the pre-release single PINK VENOM’s teasers enthralled fans. However, Jennie’s outfit in the teaser caught negative attention as several netizens criticized the 26-year-old for wearing a "revealing outfit."
Netizens commented that it would be impossible for her to perform on stage in such an outfit and questioned the stylists’ choices. Soon after the backlash gained momentum, BLINKs, BLACKPINKs' fandom, rose to defend the SOLO singer.
Fans commented that Jennie was an adult and to “stop messing” with her outfit. They even listed past negative allegations against the 26-year-old that made her a talking point on the internet too.
Several BLINKs also noted that the members do not perform in the outfits they wear in their teasers. It is thus believed that the issue of the "overexposed" outfit of Jennie does not come into question at all, since they will be styled differently on stage.
Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:
An exciting 2022 for BLINKs: A world tour and two music videos
Making the two-year long wait worth it for their global fandom, BLACKPINK has massive comeback plans that will sweep fans off their feet. It was earlier reported that the quartet were filming two of the highest-budgeted music videos in YG Entertainment's history for their BORN PINK album.
They have also released world tour dates for nine months (uptil June 2023) already, which covers South Korea, US, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The world tour will kick off in October, a month after BORN PINK’s release on September 16, 2022.