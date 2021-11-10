'STOP SPEAKING ON JENNIE' trends as fans of BLACKPINK Jennie and Lisa go head to head

BLACKPINK akgaes, or solo stans, are back again with another controversy. This time, embroiled in the mess, are Lisa and Jennie.
Recently the two idols were in LA, USA. While Jennie was seen hobnobbing with LA A-Listers like The Weeknd and Doja Cat, at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party, BLACKPINK’s lead dancer Lisa showed off a brand new hair color in the company of DJ Snake.
While the idols were busy networking, their solo fans were busy getting offended over issues, and in no time, STOP SPEAKING ON JENNIE started trending on Twitter worldwide.
Why do Lisa solo fans and Jennie solo fans hate each other?
Akgaes are those fans who support one member of the band while actively hating on the others. These are different from solo stans, who might have favorites but still support the entire band, or are indifferent to it. Surprisingly, BLACKPINK has many akgaes, all of whom firmly believe that their favorites have been wronged.
A lot of the anger, for these fans, is directed towards BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment, but too often, the idols find themselves on the receiving end of this.
Fans of Lisa think that the Thai idol is given the least amount of support by the agency and has to face the most amount of restrictions. During the Paris Fashion Week, which all four members attended, Lisa was reportedly not allowed to participate in Bvlgari photo shoots and other events, with YG Entertainment citing ‘Covid protocols.’ In response to this, fans of the singer started trending JUSTICE FOR LISA worldwide, accusing the agency of “mistreating” and “discriminating” against the Thai rapper. The other BLACKPINK members - Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose, were surprisingly allowed to participate in different events.
Lisa also did not participate in the music video to collaborate with DJ Snake and Megan Thee Stallion. She had to be CGI’d in the music video, leaving fans aghast.
All these issues, combined, appear to have boiled over in an apparent crusade against Jennie. Fans of Lisa attacked Jennie, accusing YG Entertainment of favoritism. They were offended by how the Solo singer was permitted to go to LA and party with several A-Listers. On the other hand, these opportunities were kept away from Lisa. Several took to social media to call Jenni a sl*t, and YG’s privileged princess. Many even stated that they wished Jennie would get infected with COVID as revenge of sorts.
STOP SPEAKING ON JENNIE trends worldwide as BLACKPINK fans get divided
However, fans of Jennie have come out to protect their favorite, calling out Lisa's solo stans for their sl*t-shaming and victim-blaming. Many pointed out how unfair it is to blame Jennie for BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment’s mistakes since the former has no hand in how Lisa is treated. In retaliation to the attack by Lisa stans, Jennie fans started the trends STOP SPEAKING ON JENNIE and #RespectAndApologizeToJennie.
So far, though, there appears to be no olive branch shard between the two BLACKPINK factions with team Lisa holding ground.
Strangely enough, while the fans engage in toxic infighting, there appears to be no rift between the idols themselves. While neither posted pictures of each other, there have been rumors that the two met up since they were in the same city and had a fun time.
In other news, Lisa’s single “MONEY” is breaking records every day, with Lisa becoming the longest-running K-pop female solo artist on Billboard 100.
While Jennie has no solo singles, rumors of several collaborations surround her, with the likes of Doja Cat and the Weeknd. The BLACKPINK star also joined the luxury brand Chanel for their fine jewelry line, Coco Crush.