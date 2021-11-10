'STOP SPEAKING ON JENNIE' trends as fans of BLACKPINK Jennie and Lisa go head to head

BLACKPINK akgaes, or solo stans, are back again with another controversy. This time, embroiled in the mess, are Lisa and Jennie.

Recently the two idols were in LA, USA. While Jennie was seen hobnobbing with LA A-Listers like The Weeknd and Doja Cat, at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party, BLACKPINK’s lead dancer Lisa showed off a brand new hair color in the company of DJ Snake.

Pink hair Lisa in LA w/ djsnake 🤌🏻👏🏻 Updates of Pinks these days really cheer me up🤍...Rosé in NYC🎨🖌️Jennie in LA w/ her friends, having fun🥂Jisoo's #SnowdropTeaserPoster (DEC 18🥳)Pink hair Lisa in LA w/ djsnake 🤌🏻👏🏻

While the idols were busy networking, their solo fans were busy getting offended over issues, and in no time, STOP SPEAKING ON JENNIE started trending on Twitter worldwide.

Why do Lisa solo fans and Jennie solo fans hate each other?

Akgaes are those fans who support one member of the band while actively hating on the others. These are different from solo stans, who might have favorites but still support the entire band, or are indifferent to it. Surprisingly, BLACKPINK has many akgaes, all of whom firmly believe that their favorites have been wronged.

A lot of the anger, for these fans, is directed towards BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment, but too often, the idols find themselves on the receiving end of this.

Fans of Lisa think that the Thai idol is given the least amount of support by the agency and has to face the most amount of restrictions. During the Paris Fashion Week, which all four members attended, Lisa was reportedly not allowed to participate in Bvlgari photo shoots and other events, with YG Entertainment citing ‘Covid protocols.’ In response to this, fans of the singer started trending JUSTICE FOR LISA worldwide, accusing the agency of “mistreating” and “discriminating” against the Thai rapper. The other BLACKPINK members - Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose, were surprisingly allowed to participate in different events.

Lisa also did not participate in the music video to collaborate with DJ Snake and Megan Thee Stallion. She had to be CGI’d in the music video, leaving fans aghast.

L A L I @lalisaslilies_ YG messin with #LISA , Jennie get to attend parties and go to amusement parks while Rosé get to go to two different countries and Lisa still in SK doin video calls for big projects🤦🏻‍♀️ at this point idc if the whole staff is replaced, I WANT THE CEO TO BE REPLACED. YG messin with #LISA , Jennie get to attend parties and go to amusement parks while Rosé get to go to two different countries and Lisa still in SK doin video calls for big projects🤦🏻‍♀️ at this point idc if the whole staff is replaced, I WANT THE CEO TO BE REPLACED.

All these issues, combined, appear to have boiled over in an apparent crusade against Jennie. Fans of Lisa attacked Jennie, accusing YG Entertainment of favoritism. They were offended by how the Solo singer was permitted to go to LA and party with several A-Listers. On the other hand, these opportunities were kept away from Lisa. Several took to social media to call Jenni a sl*t, and YG’s privileged princess. Many even stated that they wished Jennie would get infected with COVID as revenge of sorts.

ɴɪɴɪ ɢɪʀʟ @omgmanduki



STOP SPEAKING ON JENNIE

#RespectAndApologizeToJennie the second hand embarrassment i have for lisa having these kind of fans 🤐STOP SPEAKING ON JENNIE the second hand embarrassment i have for lisa having these kind of fans 🤐STOP SPEAKING ON JENNIE#RespectAndApologizeToJennie https://t.co/DzpZ8BKbeX

ً @JNK1ACE so yg forgets COVID now lmao so yg forgets COVID now lmao https://t.co/qpAi7953T7

🔗 @jnkaptured



STOP SPEAKING ON JENNIE

#RespectAndApologizeToJennie no words…im so sorry jennieSTOP SPEAKING ON JENNIE no words…im so sorry jennieSTOP SPEAKING ON JENNIE#RespectAndApologizeToJennie https://t.co/GNz9u4PdWQ

c @janerubyx



STOP SPEAKING ON JENNIE

#RespectAndApologizeToJennie maybe if yall know how to practice what you preach and just focus on yall fave before jumping to conclusionsSTOP SPEAKING ON JENNIE maybe if yall know how to practice what you preach and just focus on yall fave before jumping to conclusions STOP SPEAKING ON JENNIE#RespectAndApologizeToJennie https://t.co/uxzB0UJS44

STOP SPEAKING ON JENNIE trends worldwide as BLACKPINK fans get divided

However, fans of Jennie have come out to protect their favorite, calling out Lisa's solo stans for their sl*t-shaming and victim-blaming. Many pointed out how unfair it is to blame Jennie for BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment’s mistakes since the former has no hand in how Lisa is treated. In retaliation to the attack by Lisa stans, Jennie fans started the trends STOP SPEAKING ON JENNIE and #RespectAndApologizeToJennie.

elle @privejens



STOP SPEAKING ON JENNIE

#RespectAndApologizeToJennie it's the way the anger was never directed at the company but always to jennie, and it is constantly expressed in the most disgusting ways such as sl*tshaming her and wishing for her to catch the virus. literally fvck y'all.STOP SPEAKING ON JENNIE it's the way the anger was never directed at the company but always to jennie, and it is constantly expressed in the most disgusting ways such as sl*tshaming her and wishing for her to catch the virus. literally fvck y'all. STOP SPEAKING ON JENNIE#RespectAndApologizeToJennie https://t.co/68KqyBSJPk

less active until jnk1 happend @justrubyj



STOP SPEAKING ON JENNIE

#RespectAndApologizeToJennie all these slut shaming and yg princess narrative for what? yall are so embarrassing💀STOP SPEAKING ON JENNIE all these slut shaming and yg princess narrative for what? yall are so embarrassing💀STOP SPEAKING ON JENNIE#RespectAndApologizeToJennie

radi minaj @jenniiebutera



STOP SPEAKING ON JENNIE

#RespectAndApologizeToJennie twitter.com/JNK1ACE/status… ً @JNK1ACE so yg forgets COVID now lmao so yg forgets COVID now lmao https://t.co/qpAi7953T7 it's the way their accusations proved wrong so many times and yet still have the audacity to speak on her name and make baseless assumption. I'd be embarrassed and don't know how to actSTOP SPEAKING ON JENNIE it's the way their accusations proved wrong so many times and yet still have the audacity to speak on her name and make baseless assumption. I'd be embarrassed and don't know how to actSTOP SPEAKING ON JENNIE#RespectAndApologizeToJennie twitter.com/JNK1ACE/status…

JENTLE • SAVAGE 🌸⁹⁶ @CatEyedJane



STOP SPEAKING ON JENNIE

#RespectAndApologizeToJennie it's the fact that Lisa stans have become professionals at lying and twisting the truth and circulating misinformation so fucking quickly and they Still get Everything that they claim they're Not receiving in the end.STOP SPEAKING ON JENNIE it's the fact that Lisa stans have become professionals at lying and twisting the truth and circulating misinformation so fucking quickly and they Still get Everything that they claim they're Not receiving in the end. STOP SPEAKING ON JENNIE#RespectAndApologizeToJennie

So far, though, there appears to be no olive branch shard between the two BLACKPINK factions with team Lisa holding ground.

Strangely enough, while the fans engage in toxic infighting, there appears to be no rift between the idols themselves. While neither posted pictures of each other, there have been rumors that the two met up since they were in the same city and had a fun time.

jade♡ | ia📚 @jaeshts



STOP SPEAKING ON JENNIE

#RespectAndApologizeToJennie Let me remind you jennie and lisa has been together for more than 10 years and imagine how embarrassing it is being a fan of lisa but your throwing hates on jennie how stupid and pathetic of you!STOP SPEAKING ON JENNIE Let me remind you jennie and lisa has been together for more than 10 years and imagine how embarrassing it is being a fan of lisa but your throwing hates on jennie how stupid and pathetic of you!STOP SPEAKING ON JENNIE#RespectAndApologizeToJennie https://t.co/s1QuMov7c3

In other news, Lisa’s single “MONEY” is breaking records every day, with Lisa becoming the longest-running K-pop female solo artist on Billboard 100.

While Jennie has no solo singles, rumors of several collaborations surround her, with the likes of Doja Cat and the Weeknd. The BLACKPINK star also joined the luxury brand Chanel for their fine jewelry line, Coco Crush.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar