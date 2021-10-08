BLACKPINK Jennie and Lisa’s fans get embroiled in an ugly fanwar as they trend #ApologizeToJennie

On another day of being a BLINK, an ugly internal war erupted between BLACKPINK fans of Jennie and Lisa on October 7 KST. #ApologizeToJennie and ‘PROTECT JENNIE FROM THAI MEDIA’ trend on Twitter as fans noticed a discrepancy with English media outlet Thai Enquirer’s tweet about their coverage of Lisa not being allowed to attend the Bvlgari event.
In their October 6 KST tweet, the outlet accidentally used Jennie’s name as a hashtag and other supporting hashtags for Lisa. As the majority of Jennie's fans claim, the use of #Jennie might imply that she had something to do with Lisa’s restrictions, which is not the case. This negative connotation did not sit well with them and they started bashing the Thai Enquirer.
Twitter becomes a battleground for BLACKPINK Jennie and Lisa’s solo fans
According to Jennie’s fans, the slight error in the Thai Enquirer’s tweet has led to multiple Thai fans insulting and degrading Jennie. A fan account put together an entire document stating the timeline of the event.
The timeline reveals that a Jennie fan representative successfully contacted the Editor-In-Chief Sir Cod Satrusayang and Senior Writer Erich Parpart of the news website on October 7 KST, informing them about the situation. They asked them to delete the tweet and issue an apology. However, they claim the employees of the website seemed like they had no intention of doing so.
According to multiple Jennie fans, since the tweet, the SOLO singer has received a lot of hateful and racist comments. This prompted them to dig up a few of the previous articles Thai media had published about Jennie.
Once Jennie’s fans started uploading these articles with the hashtags #ApologizeToJennie and ‘PROTECT JENNIE FROM THAI MEDIA’, Lilies (Lisa’s fandom) retaliated. They called out Jennie stans for never standing up for the maknae and most importantly, for being racist towards Thai people.
As all the Jennie and Lisa stans go head-to-head, some also keep neutral ground and are trying to calm the storm.
With the matter is still currently trending, there’s no way to know when peace will finally reign over in the BLACKPINK fandom.