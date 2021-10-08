×
BLACKPINK Jennie and Lisa’s fans get embroiled in an ugly fanwar as they trend #ApologizeToJennie

BLACKPINK&#039;s Jennie and Lisa (Images via Instagram/jenniebyrubyjane and lalalalisa_m)
Modified Oct 08, 2021 06:56 AM IST
On another day of being a BLINK, an ugly internal war erupted between BLACKPINK fans of Jennie and Lisa on October 7 KST. #ApologizeToJennie and ‘PROTECT JENNIE FROM THAI MEDIA’ trend on Twitter as fans noticed a discrepancy with English media outlet Thai Enquirer’s tweet about their coverage of Lisa not being allowed to attend the Bvlgari event.

In their October 6 KST tweet, the outlet accidentally used Jennie’s name as a hashtag and other supporting hashtags for Lisa. As the majority of Jennie's fans claim, the use of #Jennie might imply that she had something to do with Lisa’s restrictions, which is not the case. This negative connotation did not sit well with them and they started bashing the Thai Enquirer.

Twitter becomes a battleground for BLACKPINK Jennie and Lisa’s solo fans

According to Jennie’s fans, the slight error in the Thai Enquirer’s tweet has led to multiple Thai fans insulting and degrading Jennie. A fan account put together an entire document stating the timeline of the event.

The timeline reveals that a Jennie fan representative successfully contacted the Editor-In-Chief Sir Cod Satrusayang and Senior Writer Erich Parpart of the news website on October 7 KST, informing them about the situation. They asked them to delete the tweet and issue an apology. However, they claim the employees of the website seemed like they had no intention of doing so.

PROTECT JENNIE FROM THAI MEDIA
STOP USING JENNIE
#ApologizeToJennie https://t.co/qYCBYwRnLR

According to multiple Jennie fans, since the tweet, the SOLO singer has received a lot of hateful and racist comments. This prompted them to dig up a few of the previous articles Thai media had published about Jennie.

Again this is the reason if you don't know!!
🙂
STOP USING JENNIE
PROTECT JENNIE FROM THAI MEDIA
#ApologizeToJennie https://t.co/687v5LTwWu
Well go and ask thai media why they mentioned Jennie and slutshame her by calling "yg mistress" they're even worst than Korean, Thai media deserves the shit.PROTECT JENNIE FROM THAI MEDIA
#ApologizeToJennie https://t.co/OaQXtmuUqY
from skincare companies promoting hate tags against jennie to journalists dragging her into an issue she has nothing to do with to fuel the hate towards her this has been going on for so long and still no accountability in sight PROTECT JENNIE FROM THAI MEDIA
#ApologizeToJennie https://t.co/YceuzlDWNb
sorry in behalf of this fellow jennie stan. we're not referring to thai people but this fellow jennie stan made it that way. The clear thing is it's the THAI MEDIA we're referring to, the journalist who made the mistake.PROTECT BLACKPINK MEMBERS
#ApologizeToJennie https://t.co/DJ3AaCOj25
#ApologizeToJennie Thai media shoud Apologise right now Cause It ain't Jennie's fault why dragging her into it? The one to blame is YG keep Jennie out of it! https://t.co/6rRFwMqxEo

Once Jennie’s fans started uploading these articles with the hashtags #ApologizeToJennie and ‘PROTECT JENNIE FROM THAI MEDIA’, Lilies (Lisa’s fandom) retaliated. They called out Jennie stans for never standing up for the maknae and most importantly, for being racist towards Thai people.

This is what happens when the announcer praises Lisa
Girls' laughter turns into frowns!!!
Is it jealousy or hate?
Lisa Free ✨
#BeFairToLISA
#ApologizeToJennie https://t.co/5LCGb5rsUh
Jennie's problem here was posted by a journalist in Thailand, but not because of that, Jennie's fans cursed both Thai people and especially Lisa. It's the journalist's fault, please distinguish right from wrong 🚫🆕 #YGLetLisadoHerWork
#YGTalkToUs
#ApologizeToJennie https://t.co/wuVMIKkbQ6
Lisa’s fanbases vs Jennie’s fanbases I’m glad Lisa taught us well RESPECT THAI PEOPLELISA DESERVES BETTER
#YGTalkToUs https://t.co/QICYgT6Mx2
one day thai people will get tired of constantly being racially abused and getting racial slurs by Jennie fans and left the fandom for good which will be HUGE loss for BLACKPINK and they will be right RESPECT THAI PEOPLE
LISA DESERVES BETTER
#YGTalkToUs https://t.co/ZyAAYGbAtJ
Don't underestimate them, they play an important role for blackpink
RESPECT THAI PEOPLE
LISA DESERVES BETTER
JUSTICE FOR LISA
#YGLetLisadoHerWork
#YGLetLisaDoHerJob
#YGTalkToUs https://t.co/8kXkamrqvd
It's only a #, also there's no bad word regarding J in the news but it can turn some of her stupid fans to be racism.RESPECT THAI PEOPLE
LISA DESERVES BETTER
#YGTalkToUs
#YGLetLisadoHerWork twitter.com/ThaiEnquirer/s…
As usual, the member name #LISA not include inside this fanbase. There no effort to show how they support the maknae solo or mistreatment only retweet retweet retweet but herd comes out to show their favouritism. Please don't be so obvious. LISA DESERVES BETTER
#YGTalkToUs twitter.com/BLACKPINK_Bar/…

As all the Jennie and Lisa stans go head-to-head, some also keep neutral ground and are trying to calm the storm.

why are we fighting against eachother ? we’re in the same fandom, blinks. Yet none of us get along. Lets be honest really, none of us are innocent. We’re all in the wrong. 😐#ApologizeToJennie
RESPECT THAI PEOPLE https://t.co/7YM4ySejRI
We are seeking justice for Lisa #YGLetLisadoHerWork but Jennie is not involved in this injustice occurrence.
STOP NEGATIVITY #ApologizeToJennie https://t.co/7CNhkfQSaR
Look at their smile. They really really happy. We dont want to see anybody cry. Right? Just send your angry to YG, not other members
YG TREAT LISA EQUALLY
#BeFairToLISA
APOLOGIZE TO JENNIE
#ApologizeToJennie
LISA DESERVES BETTER
#YGTalkToUs
JUSTICE FOR LISA
#YGLetLisadoHerWork https://t.co/q6Hfd9uQET

Miss those Angeles smile 😔💔 #YGLetLisadoHerWork #YGLetLisaDoHerJob #LISA #JENNIE #JENNIEChanelPFW #Jenlisa https://t.co/omtvmTFjvS

With the matter is still currently trending, there’s no way to know when peace will finally reign over in the BLACKPINK fandom.

