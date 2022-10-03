BLACKPINK's Jennie gets showered with praises for her adorable fanservice at the airport

BLACKPINK's Jennie, who was recently on her way to attend the Chanel show for Paris Fashion Week 2022, trended on Twitter for her sweet interaction with a tiny fan that had netizens melting.
Even though the K-pop idol was in a hurry to catch her flight, Jennie was spotted taking out a minute to kneel for her tiny fan and her friend to click a picture, upon being requested by the 5-year-old.
BLINKS were in awe of how the Solo singer took measures to make her fans happy, despite being on a tight schedule, even when she could have politely declined.
Fans also praised how Jennie was interacting with other fans throughout her airport appearance, as she laughed at some calling her cute, while promising to eat food to another fan, when she got hilariously scolded for not eating enough.
Fans praise BLACKPINK's member Jennie for going the extra mile to engage with her fans
This hasn't been the only appearance when Jennie has been praised for her fan-service.
At a recent event for the TAMBURINS perfume launch in Seoul, fans praised the BLACKPINK member for asking her manager to bring her car closer to a fan who was waving at her with a letter in hand. Fans did not miss the detail of how the K-pop idol could have simply asked the fan to come closer, but made efforts to bring the car closer to the fan herself.
She also continued to wave at her admirers for as long as she was in sight of them.
Furthermore at a recent fan-signing, the artist again came into spotlight for trying her best to engage with fans.
In one special instance, she was seen trying to do her best even when she could not understand what one fan was asking her to do. The BLACKPINK member tried to make sense of the request and ended up making an action, while looking slightly confused. The fans however, found it adorable and couldn't stop gushing at her pose all day.
One other fan also posted how Jennie even removed her acrylic barrier to engage with her admirers.
K-pop idol Jennie has been in news because of her private life
The BLACKPINK member has been trending on social media for several days due to some pictures leaked by an alleged sasaeng account. In the photos, the hit K-pop idol can be seen spending time with BTS member V, amidst rumours of them dating. Many of their fans have alleged that the pictures look edited and hence, the news of the duo dating is not accurate.
The sasaeng account named Gurumiharibo also leaked certain private pictures of Jennie in a bathtub, as a proof of hacking into the BLACKPINK member's phone.
While the account wants both the K-pop idols to acknowledge their relationship, fans have been engaged in long debates on social media about whether the news of the two dating is true or not.
Many fans have also supported the idols, stating that they don't need to give any clarification regarding all the dating rumors, since it is their personal matter and they are not obligated to acknowledge anything in public.
In other news Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo and Lisa have all currently been busy with the promotions of their new album, BORN PINK, which continues to break their own records day by day, while making stunning appearances for their respective luxury brands at the Paris Fashion Week 2022.
BLACKPINK has also recently taken home their fifth win at Inkigayo for their song Shut Down.