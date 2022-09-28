Jennie of BLACKPINK wins hearts with her fanservice at the TAMBURINS event in Seoul

At the recent TAMBURINS event, BLACKPINK's Jennie exuded her usual cheerful vibe. The luxury brand has recently launched a perfume campaign with her. During the launch event, her efforts to engage with fans were applauded by many. Twitter is abuzz with posts of the idol happily waving at her fans.

In one particular incident that went viral on social media, Jennie was already on her way out when she noticed a fan trying to give her a letter. Since her car was at a distance, Jennie asked her manager to drive toward the fan in a bid to collect the letter.

BLΛCKPIИK GLOBAL @BLACKPINKGLOBAL 🤗



JENNIE TAMBURINS PERFUME

#JenniexTamburinsExhibit

@BLACKPINK



JENNIE requested the driver to be closer to fans so she can receive their letters. So thoughtfulJENNIE TAMBURINS PERFUME JENNIE requested the driver to be closer to fans so she can receive their letters. So thoughtful 😭🤗JENNIE TAMBURINS PERFUME#JenniexTamburinsExhibit@BLACKPINK https://t.co/xoIUYOeebG

blink since the D1 @lesyeuxdenini95 @firejennie The fact that she was the one who came to take the letter and didn't make the fan come to the car @firejennie The fact that she was the one who came to take the letter and didn't make the fan come to the car😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

ᵕ̈ @jnkaptured



JENNIE TAMBURINS PERFUME

#JenniexTamburinsExhibit

ohmygod this is so sweet 🥹 she is an angelJENNIE TAMBURINS PERFUME ohmygod this is so sweet 🥹 she is an angelJENNIE TAMBURINS PERFUME#JenniexTamburinsExhibit https://t.co/eNMzw0O562

ruby @rubygummmysmile



JENNIE TAMBURINS PERFUME

#JenniexTamburinsExhibit



ahhh she is so sweet 🥺JENNIE TAMBURINS PERFUME ahhh she is so sweet 🥺 JENNIE TAMBURINS PERFUME#JenniexTamburinsExhibit https://t.co/P8c0iDGpGZ

ً @firejennie



JENNIE TAMBURINS PERFUME

#JENNIExTamburinsExhibit jennie asked her manager to drive closer to the fan so she could get the letter. SHE’S THE SWEETESTJENNIE TAMBURINS PERFUME jennie asked her manager to drive closer to the fan so she could get the letter. SHE’S THE SWEETEST 😭 JENNIE TAMBURINS PERFUME #JENNIExTamburinsExhibit https://t.co/hVYGApee9r

The incident won hearts, and Twitter is abuzz with several glimpses of the incident.

BLACKPINK's Jennie wins hearts with her appearance at the TAMBURINS event in Seoul

andi @here4blackpink like whatever she touches becomes gold!



JENNIE TAMBURINS PERFUME

xTamburinsExhibit #JENNIE is the perfect ambassador for local brands who aims to go global. His power, reach, and influence is just insanelike whatever she touches becomes gold!JENNIE TAMBURINS PERFUME #JENNIE xTamburinsExhibit #JENNIE is the perfect ambassador for local brands who aims to go global. His power, reach, and influence is just insane 🔥 like whatever she touches becomes gold! ✨JENNIE TAMBURINS PERFUME#JENNIExTamburinsExhibit https://t.co/tup0h8NFny

During the TAMBURINS event, the idol was greeted by a massive poster of herself in a popping neon outfit.

𓅓 @yk2aii



JENNIE TAMBURINS PERFUME

#JENNIExTamburinsExhibit baby was surprised at her gigantic picture wall 🥺 we're so proud of you niniJENNIE TAMBURINS PERFUME baby was surprised at her gigantic picture wall 🥺 we're so proud of you niniJENNIE TAMBURINS PERFUME #JENNIExTamburinsExhibit https://t.co/CtC9GuS3ub

Coco @skltninmyclost idols going to the tamburins event tomorrow full of jennie's face plastered everywhere and seeing her personally, thats right. The main event, the idol of idols idols going to the tamburins event tomorrow full of jennie's face plastered everywhere and seeing her personally, thats right. The main event, the idol of idols

The idol showed up in casual clothes that brought out her off-duty diva vibe.

Jennie recently basked in praises for her appearance in the TAMBURINS perfume campaign video.

The event's theme was 'Solace,' related to the ethos of the perfume brand. The event was also attended by ENHYPEN members Niki, Sunghoon, and Jay.

ْ @JNKSNS



JENNIE TAMBURINS PERFUME

#JENNIEXTamburinsExhibit the dress and high heel combo EAT JENNIEJENNIE TAMBURINS PERFUME the dress and high heel combo EAT JENNIEJENNIE TAMBURINS PERFUME#JENNIEXTamburinsExhibit https://t.co/7IxGe9RhzM

The BLACKPINK member was heavily protected by security and opaque umbrellas to ensure no photos were taken. However, the idol later made her public appearance in casual low-waist pants and a sweatshirt.

BLACKPINK's Jennie has been busy with the promotions of the group's 2022 comeback BORN PINK. She was last seen performing their title track, Shut Down, at the Inkigayo music stage.

Jennie is all set to make her acting debut with HBO's The Idol alongside The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, and Troye Sivan. The trailer was released on August 21 and instantly created a buzz. The talented rapper debuted her official screen name, "Jenny Ruby Jane."

The upcoming series is created by Canadian rapper and performer The Weeknd, Sam Levinson, and Reza Fahim. It stars Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd, Troye Sivan, Suzanna Son, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, Hank Azaria, and Jennie Ruby Jane.

Lily-Rose Depp plays an upcoming idol, Jocelyn, who gets involved in a forbidden romance with a cult leader, played by The Weeknd. The teaser shows the BLACKPINK member as a dancer and performer. She also seems to be friends with Lily's character.

According to fan tweets, she might be playing a grey-shaded character, and everyone is waiting to see Jennie's acting chops with bated breath.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far