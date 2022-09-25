V and Jennie: Hacker releases high-quality photo of BTS member sleeping next to BLACKPINK member’s cat

V and Jennie's dating saga continues to surprise K-pop fans as new pictures and pieces of information are leaked online by @gurumiharibo.

This time, the hacker released a high-quality photo of the BTS member sleeping next to the SOLO singer’s cat. Fans speculate that the cat belongs to Jennie’s family.

In the released photo, V is dressed in stripes as he is lying next to the cat, who looks equally comfortable beside the BTS member. Another video has also been posted where the BLACKPINK member is filming her family cat while both the idols are hanging out at her house.

V and Jennie’s fans react to the new picture leak; demand action from their respective management

Fans have taken to social media to react to the new pictures of the BTS member hanging out with Jennie’s family cat and sleeping next to it. The pictures were released by the notorious hacker @gurumiharibo, who is famous for “leaking” their Jeju Island pictures, New York photos, and hanging out at their home.

V and Jennie’s fans have taken to social media to react to the dating news and pictures. While some ARMYs have started trending #bighitprotecttaehyung to demand action against the hacker from the management, others are showing support to the singer by using #WeLoveYouTaehyung on Twitter.

Both of the artist's respective fandoms are pleading with their agencies to take action against @gurumiharibo and protect V and Jennie's privacy.

Many have even pointed out the disrespect that is rising from sharing these pictures, as the contents are becoming targets for some fans to pass their judgements and hate against the artists. A Twitterati wrote, “Let V and Jennie live their lives,” stressing on the fact that the singers are essentially humans and an outside meddling is only perceived as unsolicited action.

Previously, the same hacker released pictures of V cuddling with Jennie’s cat. Part of the fandom also pointed out that the BLACKPINK member has changed her headboard and concluded that V and Jennie have been dating for over a year now.

While some are convinced that the duo have spent time away from the prying eyes of the media, others are happy that both of them have been going strong and steady despite the hacking controversy.

In another development, Jennie unfollowed her followers on her private Instagram account and blocked people who followed her. This action was initiated after pictures of her being in a bathtub were made public.

Fans also noticed Jennie unfollowed a certain Lee Joo-hyung. Netizens believe that the person is a mutual friend of V and Jennie, who is responsible for leaking their private pictures to the media.

Both BLINKs and ARMYs are hoping that the K-pop stars are taking care of their mental health and not let the ongoing scandal affect them. Their respective agencies are yet to comment on the leaked pictures and the raging controversy surrounding the artists' lives.

