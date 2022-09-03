V and Jennie: New pictures of the idols video calling surface on the internet

The V and Jennie dating saga has taken a new and shocking turn. After putting out a statement saying that a new set of pictures wouldn't be released, the hacker retreated from this announcement and released pictures of the two idols video-calling and sharing an intimate moment.

In the pictures released under the handle @vvvaugghn, BTS member V can be seen giving BLACKPINK member Jennie a peck. Even though V’s entire face is not visible, the photo does indicate that it is indeed the Bangtan member. Jennie has an endearing expression in the photo.

In another photo, V and Jennie can be seen speaking on a video call with the BTS member smiling brightly at the camera. Although Jennie’s face is not visible, her smile is a dead giveaway.

The final picture is a collage of moments shared between V and Jennie, going on dates, dinners and spending time with each other.

V and Jennie: Fans bat for the idols’ privacy

yeonsoo_9795 💍🎮 @Soo9795 @pannchoa Instead of debating whether the photos are edited or real, they should worry about the invasion of privacy for both of them, because if it's true that Jennie's phone was hacked, it means the photos aren't the only thing this person has. @pannchoa Instead of debating whether the photos are edited or real, they should worry about the invasion of privacy for both of them, because if it's true that Jennie's phone was hacked, it means the photos aren't the only thing this person has.

V and Jennie’s new dating pictures has caused furore amongst ARMYs and BLINKs, but this time the fandoms have united and are batting for the members’ privacy.

V and Jennie’s fans believe the idols' personal lives are nobody’s business and what is actually worrying is that their privacy has been encroached upon.

Fans agree that V and Jennie’s personal account has been hacked into. Fans believes that the hacker might be blackmailing them or their management to perhaps extort money out of them.

Jess❦ @bbyyeunha @pannchoa Can people stop being in denial and just accept it. Those photos are nowhere photoshopped, there are so many too. I hope the company will do something to protect jennie, since as it seems she got hacked not him. @pannchoa Can people stop being in denial and just accept it. Those photos are nowhere photoshopped, there are so many too. I hope the company will do something to protect jennie, since as it seems she got hacked not him.

rrr◞ꕤ◜ @jinnymine @pannchoa Can yall leave jenie and V alone if they're really dating then why. Hybe and YG should take act its so annoy them @pannchoa Can yall leave jenie and V alone if they're really dating then why. Hybe and YG should take act its so annoy them

ARMYs and BLINKs have requested V and Jennie’s respective agencies to intervene and sort out this matter and take strict legal action against the hackers.

BangtanForLife⟭⟬#TeamMOTS @SMJB_BTS twitter.com/sereuphorigma/… jungkookiesbun @sereuphorigma



when you save any image from an iphone on an SNS app, it will appear in your files as [IMG_NUMBER].



but if you put those images on an editing app and save it, it will be a bunch of numbers and letters .jpeg twitter.com/kswz3l/status/… Friendly noticewhen you save any image from an iphone on an SNS app, it will appear in your files as [IMG_NUMBER].but if you put those images on an editing app and save it, it will be a bunch of numbers and letters .jpeg Friendly notice ‼️when you save any image from an iphone on an SNS app, it will appear in your files as [IMG_NUMBER]. but if you put those images on an editing app and save it, it will be a bunch of numbers and letters .jpeg 😊 twitter.com/kswz3l/status/… @pannchoa STOP BELIEVING THIS PHOTOSHOPPED, you cannot believe emmediately when there'S NO CONFIRMATION FROM THEIR COMPANY, IT REMAINS FALSE INFO @pannchoa STOP BELIEVING THIS PHOTOSHOPPED, you cannot believe emmediately when there'S NO CONFIRMATION FROM THEIR COMPANY, IT REMAINS FALSE INFO❗❗❗ twitter.com/sereuphorigma/…

ʜ/hope⁷ KOO DAY + SEXY NUKIM @pleasestayjjk @pannchoa all the armys and blinks who are against this are basically against the two of them being happy LIKE GO GET A LIFE MY GOD @pannchoa all the armys and blinks who are against this are basically against the two of them being happy LIKE GO GET A LIFE MY GOD

The K-pop idols' fans are also hoping the media exercises more sensitivity in reporting this news.

Mylen @Mylen_euphoria @pleasestayjjk @pannchoa If they're happy let them be.we are just concerned about their privacy.Only the PRIVACY of these people are concerning @pleasestayjjk @pannchoa If they're happy let them be.we are just concerned about their privacy.Only the PRIVACY of these people are concerning💜

The hacker also released pictures of other BLACKPINK members, including photos of their recent visit to New York. BLINKs are seriously concerned about the members’ privacy.

In another picture, V can be seen lying down on the ground with a cat on the sofa. It has been revealed that the cat is Jennie’s family pet. In another picture, the two idols can be seen holding hands, fuelling the dating speculations further.

Fans are shocked considering the hacker had previously announced that they will not be releasing pictures of the idols. ARMYs and BLINKs are wondering what made them retreat from their original statement.

As fans have polarizing reactions to their dating news and “photoshopped pictures”, the hacker had previously revealed their next steps in a Telegram chatroom after having their Twitter account suspended.

They had previously revealed that after discussing with certain people, they decided to stop posting any more photos or content involving the K-pop idols. They also revealed that they will only speak with the media if there was any misinformation released by their respective agencies.

#JusticeforGaram @Garam_Jennie #TAEHYUNG I have never tweeted before but the death threats,hate comments,etc. That V and Jennie are getting is too much. Blinks,Jensetters and Armys please go to their instagram and weverse and send love, thank u please respect their privacy. DON'T BE A BITCH. #Jennie I have never tweeted before but the death threats,hate comments,etc. That V and Jennie are getting is too much. Blinks,Jensetters and Armys please go to their instagram and weverse and send love, thank u please respect their privacy. DON'T BE A BITCH. #Jennie #TAEHYUNG https://t.co/lFdJGfG4Nt

BTS V returns to Korea amidst dating rumours

BLACKPINK @BPleaked BTS V and BLACKPINK JENNIE and ROSÉ new leaked photo BTS V and BLACKPINK JENNIE and ROSÉ new leaked photo https://t.co/cwfxDcD9Cr

BTS member V returned to Korea on September 1 amidst dating rumors with BLACKPINK’s Jennie. The Bangtan member was welcomed with a lot of love by ARMYs. However, fans also raised concern for V’s safety as a host of unruly fans tried to get too close to him.

Fans praised the BTS member for his gentlenman-like behaviour and good manners despite the constant reportage about his personal life and dating rumors with the BLACKPINK member.

Their respective agencies have not yet commented on the dating rumors.

