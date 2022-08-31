BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Jennie return to South Korea amid dating rumours with BTS’ V

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Jennie have returned to South Korea after performing at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

The talented BLACKPINK members were spotted at the Incheon International airport on Thursday, August 31, 2022. Rosé was seen wearing a black crop top and trousers with an oversized jacket and a black mask.

Meanwhile, Jennie was seen wearing a white tee and full-length trousers with oversized glasses covering her face.

The BLACKPINK members were exhausted after a long flight from New York, nevertheless, they smiled at the media and fans waiting for them at the airport.

BLACKPINK's Jennie has returned to South Korea amid dating rumors with BTS' V and reports of the K-pop idols spending time together in New York.

YG Entertainment immediately denied the rumours, and the idol's return to Korea is proof that they don't want to give trolls any more fodder about their "relationship."

BLACKPINK’s Jennie looked “distressed” at the airport; Fans express concern for the idol

Some fans thought BLACKPINK's Jennie appeared "distressed" at the airport, and that the recent barrage of dating news had finally taken its toll on her.

This could explain why she was hiding her face behind her oversized glasses, as well as why she is becoming sick and concerned about the ongoing dating news and media coverage of it.

Others contended that prior to this, she was happily chatting with Rosé and was simply exhausted from the long journey back to Korea.

Fans are of the opinion that Jennie’s expressions are dark as she can be seen frowning with the number of paparazzi at the airport.

BLINKs also urged the media to report events with empathy, noting that Jennie and BTS' V are both humans.

Meanwhile, there are some new developments in the BTS and BLACKPINK member's dating lives.

BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie’s pictures are real, claims a professional hacker

On Monday, August 29, 2022, former entertainment industry journalist Lee Jin-YouTube ho's channel shared a video titled "I asked a hacker- Why the V Jenny leak started," in which they approached an ethical hacker to ask their thoughts on the K-pop idols' dating news.

According to the professional hacker, the images of the two idols were not "photoshopped" or "doctored" in any way. The photos were leaked after Jennie's personal iCloud account was hacked.

He added:

“Releasing the photos one by one is also to attract the victim's attention, saying, 'I have sensitive information (on you).”

The reason these hackers reveal private photos one by one is to continue gaining publicity and build pressure on the BTS and BLACKPINK member and their respective agencies and continue negotiating with them for money.

The ethical hacker also revealed that such cases involve blackmail and extortion of money, which can amount to ₩ 1 billion.

They also stated that their respective agencies are silent because the images are real and they are attempting to resolve the issue privately rather than in public.

In other news, BLACKPINK’s hot single Pink Venom debuted at number one on Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts. The girl group released the track on Friday, August 19, as a pre-release single from their upcoming album BORN PINK due to release on Friday, September 16, 2022.

