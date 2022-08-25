"Why are there so many leaked photos": V and Jennie's photoshopped pictures leave K-pop fans outraged 

BTS' V and BLACKPINK Jennie's leaked pictures are fake (Image via YG Entertainment and BIG HIT MUSIC)

BTS’ V and BLACKPINK Jennie’s dating news has become a major topic of discussion amongst K-pop fans, thanks to “new pictures” of the idols’ dating life being released on social media.

Recently, K-pop fans discovered another picture of the two idols posing together in what looked like the Bangtan member’s home. In the photo, Jennie can be seen clicking a mirror selfie as the Inner Child singer leans close to her.

The picture was shared by @gurumiharibo, who also shared a picture of the BTS member and Jennie in the makeup room.

tinyurl.com/yeend9pm Jennie and V's new picture inside V's house leaked Jennie and V's new picture inside V's house leaked tinyurl.com/yeend9pm https://t.co/NO2qOybKgH

K-pop fans were surprised and almost in disbelief, wondering about the sudden influx of their photos.

A curious fan named @Neon86342259 launched a probe and discovered that not only are these pictures fake and photoshopped, but also @gurumiharibo is using these photos for personal gain.

In the now-viral Twitter thread “The Dark Truth about Gurumi Haribo,” @Neon86342259 revealed they sent them an email saying they are looking for a K-pop edit to create a new scandal.

In their bait, @Neon86342259 revealed they wanted to create a new “scandal” involving a member of a C-pop group (Chinese pop group) and a rising Korean soloist.

@GurumiHaribo allegedly replied, demanding more information on the matter, and stated that the money offered was too low for the job to be done successfully.

I was very hesitant to release that but given the fact they uploaded a new edited pic I thought that was the best thing to do.

@allkpop @soompi @CNNnews18 @indiatvnews @htTweets @pinkvilla they said my 3 figures offer was too low.I was very hesitant to release that but given the fact they uploaded a new edited pic I thought that was the best thing to do. they said my 3 figures offer was too low. I was very hesitant to release that but given the fact they uploaded a new edited pic I thought that was the best thing to do.@allkpop @soompi @CNNnews18 @indiatvnews @htTweets @pinkvilla https://t.co/Ri5eeyzo2z

@Neon86342259 not only “exposed” @gurumiharibo’s lies but also raised pertinent questions related to this.

Tell me what you think.

@latestly @POPline @meawwofficial - Is it the same account that "accidentally" uploaded the Jeju Pics ?Tell me what you think. - Is it the same account that "accidentally" uploaded the Jeju Pics ?Tell me what you think.@latestly @POPline @meawwofficial

- Is there someone really paying for their edits and is that someone a powerful person, a company ?

- Are they really uploading real pics but are willing to scam people with over thousand of dollars ?

- Who is behind this account ? An anti ? Which leads me to so many questions:- Is there someone really paying for their edits and is that someone a powerful person, a company ?- Are they really uploading real pics but are willing to scam people with over thousand of dollars ?- Who is behind this account ? An anti ?

They revealed that @gurumiharibo’s social media account details also do not match. Finally, they urged fans from both sides to mail their respective agencies to protect their artists and take firm action against @gurumiharibo.

Change the subject or wording of the template slightly to avoid being counted as spam



BIGHIT PROTECT TAEHYUNG @BIGHIT_MUSIC



docs.google.com/document/d/1mw… Admin: Use this template to email BH regarding the malicious and targeted attacks againstprivacyChange the subject or wording of the template slightly to avoid being counted as spamBIGHIT PROTECT TAEHYUNG @HYBEOFFICIALtwt Admin: Use this template to email BH regarding the malicious and targeted attacks against 🐯 privacy Change the subject or wording of the template slightly to avoid being counted as spamBIGHIT PROTECT TAEHYUNG @HYBEOFFICIALtwt @BIGHIT_MUSIC docs.google.com/document/d/1mw… If you also have one for Jennie please share it here! twitter.com/thetaeprint/st… If you also have one for Jennie please share it here! twitter.com/thetaeprint/st…

Naturally, fans from both sides were left fuming upon discovering that someone was trying to tarnish their reputation. Fans are wondering why so many “leaked” photos of the idols exist.

saint @reverenee jennie and v needs new friends cuz why tf are there so many leaked photos jennie and v needs new friends cuz why tf are there so many leaked photos

BLACKPINK Jennie’s fans defend the idol against misogynistic and hateful comments following dating rumours with BTS' V

໊MR. Tumble @V8MPlRE what’s bothering me is how proudly they are slut shaming jennie and being misogynistic what’s bothering me is how proudly they are slut shaming jennie and being misogynistic

Whether the BTS member and BLACKPINK Jennie are truly dating or not is debatable and, frankly, nobody’s concern.

However, it is baffling to see hateful and misogynistic comments being directed towards Jennie after dating rumors and “leaked” pictures with the BTS member came to light.

Certain netizens compared BLACKPINK Jennie to American singer Taylor Swift and not in a flattering way. K-pop fans made unwarranted comments about BLACKPINK Jennie’s dating life and how she “moved on” from dating EXO’s Kai, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, and now the BTS member in a few months.

For those unversed, Taylor Swift has also been shamed for her dating choices.

BLACKPINK fans stood together like fortresses to protect Jennie from malicious and misogynistic comments.

𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 @summerwarmsme @V8MPlRE The way the bring their ships to slander Jennie is so disgusting. The jealousy is leaking @V8MPlRE The way the bring their ships to slander Jennie is so disgusting. The jealousy is leaking

Female K-pop fans urged one another to show kindness towards female celebrities and not shame them for their dating choices.

B @B34_Gx They're the ones who probably say they support "woman empowerment" but will tear down a woman who is shipped with their oppaRs. A bunch of bullshits🤡 @V8MPlRE And the fact that they are girls alsoThey're the ones who probably say they support "woman empowerment" but will tear down a woman who is shipped with their oppaRs. A bunch of bullshits🤡 @V8MPlRE And the fact that they are girls also💀 They're the ones who probably say they support "woman empowerment" but will tear down a woman who is shipped with their oppaRs. A bunch of bullshits🤡

STREAM PINKVENOM and SOLO @TheJennieKimJ



PROTECT JENNIE. PROTECTION OF JENNIE’S PRIVACY

@ygent_official @V8MPlRE No bc Jennie & the girls are the most kindest people you’ll ever meet in life. But i do not understand the backlash they receive every single time wherein they are just doing what a normal person does everyday.PROTECT JENNIE. PROTECTION OF JENNIE’S PRIVACY @V8MPlRE No bc Jennie & the girls are the most kindest people you’ll ever meet in life. But i do not understand the backlash they receive every single time wherein they are just doing what a normal person does everyday.PROTECT JENNIE. PROTECTION OF JENNIE’S PRIVACY@ygent_official

em⁷ ♌︎ LY 4 life @bombgguk @V8MPlRE like it’s quite literally an edit and they’re freaking out. kpop twt is notorious for slut shaming female idols (especially young armys). @V8MPlRE like it’s quite literally an edit and they’re freaking out. kpop twt is notorious for slut shaming female idols (especially young armys).

Regarding their “leaked” photos and the photoshop claims, K-pop fans have taken to social media to react to the “edited” pictures of the K-pop idols.

Peeps @Sav1310 Okaaayyyy upon analyzing the pictureof jennie and v. Here's my conclusion. IT IS EDITED! i put my analysis on the picture. See for yourself and you judge. Okaaayyyy upon analyzing the pictureof jennie and v. Here's my conclusion. IT IS EDITED! i put my analysis on the picture. See for yourself and you judge. https://t.co/iHmV3ENaL5

Others requested their fellow friends to stop speculating about their personal lives.

frelle @skylerashin My unsolicited opinion of V and Jennie issue circulating on socmed



Just let them be, edited or not, dating or not! It's their fcking lives! They are free to fall in love or date anyone.



A little reminder for all of the fans out there,

Accept it for what it is and move on.xoxo My unsolicited opinion of V and Jennie issue circulating on socmed Just let them be, edited or not, dating or not! It's their fcking lives! They are free to fall in love or date anyone. A little reminder for all of the fans out there,Accept it for what it is and move on.xoxo

K-pop fans requested more privacy around the members and only have trustworthy staff members around them.

soogyu @_so0gyu_ i don’t understand why people are sending hate to jennie and v for the recent leaked pic. so what if they are dating. (it can be edited who knows) the fans should be more worried in how someone has access to that photo instead of sending hate to the artists . i don’t understand why people are sending hate to jennie and v for the recent leaked pic. so what if they are dating. (it can be edited who knows) the fans should be more worried in how someone has access to that photo instead of sending hate to the artists .

Fans are furiously writing to the idol’s respective agencies to protect the idols and their private lives from constant media reportage.

The two idols were first discovered driving to Jeju Island together in May. The veracity of the pictures remained questionable as BIG HIT MUSIC and YG Entertainment didn’t offer much explanation.

Recently, a “picture” from their personal time was leaked online alongside rumors that the two idols will be heading to New York at the same time and might snatch some time away from media and fans’ prying eyes to spend some quality time together.

YG Entertainment released a statement stating:

“BLACKPINK intend on carrying out a very tightly packed schedule once they leave on August 25, including attending the 'MTV VMAs' as well as various other schedules for their 2nd full album comeback."

BTS' V won hearts at Incheon airport as he departed for New York on a personal schedule

The Singularity singer’s visuals gained attention yet again as the talented idol was spotted at Seoul’s Incheon airport leaving for New York on a personal schedule.

Looking like a supermodel, the Singularity singer was dressed in a Sonic Striped Polo Shirt from Wales Bonner, which cost $330. The brown and beige-colored outfit perfectly complemented his honey visuals.

He paired it with wide-leg brown trousers, completing his autumn-inspired look. He was also seen carrying a luxurious bag called the Delvaux Brilliant L’XXL in Dream Calf-Vegetal that costs upwards of $10,000.

He completed the look with Adidas Originals Bw Army Sneakers In White With Gum Sole, which cost him $105. Even his mask is a branded one! It is a Viuum Stylefit Classic 2D mask, priced at $37 per pack.

Not only did he look gorgeous, but he also interacted with the media, fans, and staff at the airport, winning everyone’s hearts.

HYBE and YG Entertainment have not yet commented on the dating rumors and the “leaked” photos controversy.

