"Why are there so many leaked photos": V and Jennie's photoshopped pictures leave K-pop fans outraged 

BTS’ V and BLACKPINK Jennie’s dating news has become a major topic of discussion amongst K-pop fans, thanks to “new pictures” of the idols’ dating life being released on social media.
Recently, K-pop fans discovered another picture of the two idols posing together in what looked like the Bangtan member’s home. In the photo, Jennie can be seen clicking a mirror selfie as the Inner Child singer leans close to her.
The picture was shared by @gurumiharibo, who also shared a picture of the BTS member and Jennie in the makeup room.
K-pop fans were surprised and almost in disbelief, wondering about the sudden influx of their photos.
A curious fan named @Neon86342259 launched a probe and discovered that not only are these pictures fake and photoshopped, but also @gurumiharibo is using these photos for personal gain.
In the now-viral Twitter thread “The Dark Truth about Gurumi Haribo,” @Neon86342259 revealed they sent them an email saying they are looking for a K-pop edit to create a new scandal.
In their bait, @Neon86342259 revealed they wanted to create a new “scandal” involving a member of a C-pop group (Chinese pop group) and a rising Korean soloist.
@GurumiHaribo allegedly replied, demanding more information on the matter, and stated that the money offered was too low for the job to be done successfully.
@Neon86342259 not only “exposed” @gurumiharibo’s lies but also raised pertinent questions related to this.
They revealed that @gurumiharibo’s social media account details also do not match. Finally, they urged fans from both sides to mail their respective agencies to protect their artists and take firm action against @gurumiharibo.
Naturally, fans from both sides were left fuming upon discovering that someone was trying to tarnish their reputation. Fans are wondering why so many “leaked” photos of the idols exist.
BLACKPINK Jennie’s fans defend the idol against misogynistic and hateful comments following dating rumours with BTS' V
Whether the BTS member and BLACKPINK Jennie are truly dating or not is debatable and, frankly, nobody’s concern.
However, it is baffling to see hateful and misogynistic comments being directed towards Jennie after dating rumors and “leaked” pictures with the BTS member came to light.
Certain netizens compared BLACKPINK Jennie to American singer Taylor Swift and not in a flattering way. K-pop fans made unwarranted comments about BLACKPINK Jennie’s dating life and how she “moved on” from dating EXO’s Kai, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, and now the BTS member in a few months.
For those unversed, Taylor Swift has also been shamed for her dating choices.
BLACKPINK fans stood together like fortresses to protect Jennie from malicious and misogynistic comments.
Female K-pop fans urged one another to show kindness towards female celebrities and not shame them for their dating choices.
Regarding their “leaked” photos and the photoshop claims, K-pop fans have taken to social media to react to the “edited” pictures of the K-pop idols.
Others requested their fellow friends to stop speculating about their personal lives.
K-pop fans requested more privacy around the members and only have trustworthy staff members around them.
Fans are furiously writing to the idol’s respective agencies to protect the idols and their private lives from constant media reportage.
The two idols were first discovered driving to Jeju Island together in May. The veracity of the pictures remained questionable as BIG HIT MUSIC and YG Entertainment didn’t offer much explanation.
Recently, a “picture” from their personal time was leaked online alongside rumors that the two idols will be heading to New York at the same time and might snatch some time away from media and fans’ prying eyes to spend some quality time together.
YG Entertainment released a statement stating:
“BLACKPINK intend on carrying out a very tightly packed schedule once they leave on August 25, including attending the 'MTV VMAs' as well as various other schedules for their 2nd full album comeback."
BTS' V won hearts at Incheon airport as he departed for New York on a personal schedule
The Singularity singer’s visuals gained attention yet again as the talented idol was spotted at Seoul’s Incheon airport leaving for New York on a personal schedule.
Looking like a supermodel, the Singularity singer was dressed in a Sonic Striped Polo Shirt from Wales Bonner, which cost $330. The brown and beige-colored outfit perfectly complemented his honey visuals.
He paired it with wide-leg brown trousers, completing his autumn-inspired look. He was also seen carrying a luxurious bag called the Delvaux Brilliant L’XXL in Dream Calf-Vegetal that costs upwards of $10,000.
He completed the look with Adidas Originals Bw Army Sneakers In White With Gum Sole, which cost him $105. Even his mask is a branded one! It is a Viuum Stylefit Classic 2D mask, priced at $37 per pack.
Not only did he look gorgeous, but he also interacted with the media, fans, and staff at the airport, winning everyone’s hearts.
HYBE and YG Entertainment have not yet commented on the dating rumors and the “leaked” photos controversy.