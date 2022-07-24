BTS’ V beats BLACKPINK to become the sixth most followed K-pop account on Instagram

BTS’ V is officially the “King of Instagram” and there is no denying that.

According to K-pop Radar, a fandom data observatory platform, BTS’ V has surpassed BLACKPINK's group account to become the sixth most-followed K-pop account on Instagram. BLACKPINK’s official group account is now ranked as the seventh most followed K-pop account.

It is a commendable feat considering BTS’ V achieved this feat in the last seven months, since BTS members launched their individual Instagram accounts on December 6 last year.

Immediately after launching their personal accounts, BTS’ V led the charge in terms of follower count, breaking the record for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers on Instagram in just 43 minutes.

BTS’ V currently has 47.9 million followers, followed closely by BLACKPINK with 47.7 million followers on Instagram.

BTS’ V is the only K-pop account in the Top 10 of the 'Top 1000 Instagram Influencers' list

BTS’ V continues to dazzle the world of Instagram with his breath-taking pictures. BTS’ V maintained his top-ranking position on the 'Top 1000 Instagram Influencers' list by HypeAuditor. For the unversed, the AI-powered influencer platform ranks Instagram profiles based on quality audience and authentic engagement.

V may not be the most followed account yet, but he ranks above the older accounts with more followers, proving that he is truly the “King of Instagram”. He is currently the only K-pop account in the Top 10 worldwide with the highest engagement rate.

Based on this data, V ranks at number 9 with his engagement rate, making him the only K-Pop artist to be in the top 10.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie ranks 11th on the list and Lisa cements her position in13th place. The oldest member, Jisoo, ranks in 20th place and Rosé takes the 23rd spot.

BTS members Jimin, SUGA, Jin, Jung Kook, RM and j-hope rank 15th, 16th, 18th, 28th, 31st and 33rd most followed K-pop accounts.

V is currently the most followed male K-pop idol and is close to hitting the coveted 50 million mark on Instagram.

BLACKPINK MEDIA @blackpinkmedia4



"Are you excited to see @.BLACKPINKOFFICIAL's first-ever in-game concert? Have a peek at what is to come here!"



BLACKPINK 블랙핑크 JISOO 지수 JENNIE 제니 ROSÉ 로제 LISA 리사

@BLACKPINK PUBG MOBILE Instagram feed update with #BLACKPINK "Are you excited to see @.BLACKPINKOFFICIAL's first-ever in-game concert? Have a peek at what is to come here!"

Naturally, ARMYs are super excited about V being the sixth most followed K-pop account in the world and took to social media to congratulate him on this incredible achievement.

ellina @ellina28516607



Kim Taehyung IG is such a joy to follow. That Paris Vlog is exquisite.he did that just 7month the most saccessful.

Kim @KimMaricris26



Congratulations taetae you are loved baby bear @allkpop King Taehyung slayCongratulations taetae you are loved baby bear @allkpop King Taehyung slay🔥🔥🔥Congratulations taetae you are loved baby bear💜💜💜 https://t.co/tzYENALmmc

Fans reiterated that V is truly the “King of Instagram” and will soon cross 50 million followers on the photo-sharing app.

Madiala @madialawiny

Even as a fan I wonder how the 100k+ people who follow him on a daily come across his name



Tae's popularity really amazes me

Even as a fan I wonder how the 100k+ people who follow him on a daily come across his name

Our social butterfly is really the KING OF IG

BTS’ V, Park Seo-joon, Lee Min-ho and more celebrities let their hair down at KHEE Soju VVIP Party

L⛅ @caramelhershey



other celebs such as Park Seojoon and BTS V are there

not sure but seems like Lee Min Ho also attended Khee Soju Party..?
other celebs such as Park Seojoon and BTS V are there

V is on a break from group activities and is making the most of his free time.

On July 21, the who’s who of the Korean entertainment industry gathered at the KHEE Soju VVIP party. KHEE is a Soju brand (a type of alcohol) very popular in Korea and was founded by fashion designer Eva Chow.

It was revealed that the President of Club Sound/Club Race of Cheongdam Lounge, Park Jun-hee, hosted the event.

V attended the party alongside his Wooga Squad bestie Park Seo-joon, looking dapper in a light brown checkered blazer fit and matching suede footwear.

The party was attended by the likes of Lee Min-ho, Lee Soo-hyuk, Sandara Park, Lee Jung-jae and Jung ll-woo, and was quite a stir on Instagram.

V is currently starring in the healing variety show In The SOOP: Friendcation alongside his Wooga Squad besties Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-sik and Peakboy. The series airs on Disney Plus at 11 pm KST and JTBC on Fridays at 9 pm KST.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK members are all set to make their much-awaited group comeback in August and they will also be embarking upon a “one of a kind” special world tour post that.

